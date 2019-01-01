Emiliano Sala missing plane: No survivors expected as Cardiff record signing feared dead

Guardiola on the Sala situation
PEP 💬 It's so sad. Have to confirm... terrible news but we wait for confirmation (of the Emiliano Sala news).
'With the temperature of the water, you don't have long'
Guernsey harbour master David Barker does not rate the survival chances of those in the missing plane as high.
“I doubt they are wearing survival gear and with the temperature of the water, it does not leave you very long,” he told the Daily Mirror.
Cardiff statement imminent
Sagnol: I don't have words
Willy Sagnol, Sala's former coach at Bordeaux, has spoken to L'Equipe.
"I don't have words to express what I feel," he said. "It's dramatic, horrible.
"He's such a good guy - kind and generous, just a worker.
"I don't have words, it's all too soon."
Nantes fans to pay tribute to Sala with tulips
Nantes' fans are set to take to the streets of their city tonight to pay tribute to the 28-year-old forward with tulips.
"Let's get together in numbers, this evening from 6:30pm, Place Royale.
"We'll express our thoughts for Emiliano, the other passengers and those close to them by leaving yellow tulips at the foot of the fountain."
Retrouvons-nous nombreux, ce soir à partir de 18:30, Place royale.
Exprimons une pensée pour Emiliano, les autres passagers et leurs proches en déposant des tulipes jaunes au pied de la fontaine.
Guernsey police: Still no sign of the plane
1/2
There are currently two planes, two helicopters and a lifeboat searching for the aircraft.
No trace has yet been found.
Conditions during the search last night were challenging, with wave heights of up to two metres, with heavy rain showers and poor visibility
<
2/2
Today the sea is much calmer, although visibility was good, it is now deteriorating.
UK authorities have been calling airfields on the south coast to see if it landed there. So far we have no confirmation it did.
Search continues. Decision at sunset about overnight search
'Football takes a back seat at times like this'
Cardiff City Supporters Trust chairman Keith Morgan has released a statement on events.
“We know very little about Sala, but the fans were excited about him joining and the prospect of seeing him play. Football takes a back seat at times like this," he said.
“From my perspective I can say I’ve already been contacted by dozens of people from other supporters trusts to see how they can help. The football family gathers together at times like these.
“It’s a strange situation because Sala never played for Cardiff City. Tragically it seems the chance he would have had to do that has been taken from him.
“The club will pay tribute in time and I think the game with Arsenal next week will take place.
“We will liaise with the club as we have a close working relationship with Mehmet Dalman and Ken Choo over what will happen next.
“It’s just shock and very difficult to absorb at the moment.
“I’ve been a football fan all my life and I often tell my wife I love it more than her. But at times like this, football doesn’t matter at all. We are thinking of Sala and his family.
“We will try to contact FC Nantes because we don’t know much about him as a person or whether he has a family.
“They are what’s most important news. It’s just horrific and news like this makes you think about your priorities in life.”
Lineker: Hopefully, somehow, they'll be found and safe
Terribly worrying news that @CardiffCityFC's new signing, Emiliano Sala was on board the small plane that has gone missing. Hopefully, somehow, they'll be found and safe.
'A fairy tale that's turned into a drama'
Angers coach Stephane Moulin has spoken of Sala in his pre-match press conference ahead of an encounter with Nimes on Wednesday.
"The disappearance of the plane in which Emiliano Sala was in... it's a fairy tale that's turned into a drama," he said.
"It's hard to talk about football today. I've been personally affected."
Labat on Sala: He reminded me of Papin
Pierre Labat, who convinced Bordeaux to sign Sala in 2010, has spoken with Adrien Mathieu of Goal France.
"Of course the news hurts me," he said. "We felt he had other qualities beyond football. If this news were to be confirmed, it would be a loss to society beyond the world of sport.
"He had such determination to succeed, despite his technical shortcomings. He quickly corrected that in France, with a rather surprising quality in front of goal. He reminded me of a young Jean-Pierre Papin at Valenciennes.
"He got on well with the other young players at Bordeaux and loved it there.
"He's a very interesting person and I think that Nantes coach Vahid Halilhodzic had strengthened him further mentally in just a few weeks."
Plane search: what we know
Here's what we know so far
- French aviation authorities have confirmed that Sala was on board the plane that has disappeared.
- Guernsey police have indicated that their search has so far brought up nothing.
- Channel Islands Air Search are not optimistic that there will be survivors.
And for those who want to know more about the player: Who is Emiliano Sala? The £15m Cardiff signing who outscored Neymar and Cavani in France
The scene in Nantes
It's all quiet at Nantes' training ground at la Jonliere currently.
Depuis que la nouvelle de la disparition de l'avion qui transportait le joueur #Sala est connue, ici, a la Jonelière, siège du club nantais #FCNantes, c'est l'abattement. Et c'est l'attente insupportable. L'entraînement a été annulé. Le match de demain reporté. #Cardiff
Nimes send their well wishes
Ligue 1 club Nimes are among those teams who have sent their thoughts and prayers to those involved.
"Nimes would like to join in the thoughts towards Nantes and Cardiff during this period of concern. We're thinking of Emiliano Sala, those others who are missing and those close to them," they said.
Le Nîmes Olympique s'associe en pensées au @FCNantes et au @CardiffCityFC dans cette période d'inquiétude.
Nous pensons à Emiliano Sala, aux autres disparus et à leurs proches.
'No distress call had been received'
The search for #sala continues. Guernsey harbour master David Barker said no distress call had been received. He said: "It's far easier to see something on the surface in daylight.We are looking for any traces of an aircraft, a life raft, persons in the water, life jackets"
Sala's first words as a Cardiff player
🗣 @EmilianoSala1: "I can't wait to start training, meet my new teammates and get down to work."
👉 https://t.co/qhYX2deJ9G#CityAsOne 🔵⚽️🔵⚽️ pic.twitter.com/vgpAHRgdQC
'Let the good Lord bring you back to us' - Bakayoko
Nous sommes EMILIANO SALA.
Que le bon Dieu te ramène avec nous 💛💚
'I don't think they're still alive'
Channel Islands Air Search chief of operations John Fitzgerald is not confident about a positive outcome to the operation.
"I don't think that they are still alive," he told So Foot. "I don't think the coastguard do, either. We just don't know how it disappeared.
"[The plane] just completely vanished. There was no radio conversation."
'Still no trace of the aircraft'
Latest from the Guernsey Police
11.45am update
So far over 1,000sq miles have been searched by a total of five aircraft and two lifeboats. It is being co-ordinated by the Joint Emergency Services Control Centre.
There has been no trace of the aircraft.
The search is continuing.
Channel Islands Air Search confident of finding clues
Speaking to the Jersey Evening Post, John Fitzgerald of the Channel Islands Air Search, has given this update:
“We were called out by Guernsey Coastguard at 8.30pm, just as the aircraft had dropped off the radar and we were over Alderney by about 9pm,” he said.
“We stayed there until midnight before we flew back to Guernsey to change over the crew and refuel.
“There was about 15 to 20 miles visibility so we could see quite a lot during the first search but the lifeboats found it quite difficult. That area is always quite rough but from 1,000 feet, we can see straight down. It was not that bad but at about 2 or 3 am wintry showers set in and the search was postponed. We went out again at 8am.
“I am sure something will be found eventually. The plane was flying at 2,000ft when it dropped off the radar so it could have flown for about five or six miles before touching down.
But whether it was a controlled ditching or if it dived in, we just do not know. If it was a controlled ditching, you would expect to find a life-raft but if it was uncontrolled I expect an oil slick and wreckage may be found.”
Was the right plane used?
If reports are true that Emiliano Sala was being flown from Nantes to Cardiff on a Piper Malibu, serious questions meed to be asked of all parties involved. A single engine prop plane is not appropriate for that flight. Why wasn't a twin engine jet used?
Sala's parents speak to the media
“A friend told me, I did not know anything, no-one has called me, either from Cardiff or Nantes. I’m in Rosario, I’m desperate, I hope everything goes well,”Channel 5 News in Argentina has spoken to the player's parents.
“I last spoke to him on Sunday. He has only played in France and he was happy for this chance.”
His mother, Mercedes, added: “The plane is from the President of Cardiff City FC, they informed us that the plane had disappeared and that they were looking for it.”
Baysse: Thinking of his family
Caen defender Paul Baysse, a former club-mate of Sala, has paid tribute to the striker.
"Very affected. Thinking of his family and those close to him," he said.
"Very affected. Thinking of his family and those close to him," he said.
Sala's farewell to Nantes team-mates
La ultima ❤️ ciao @FCNantes 👋🏻💛💚
Sala 'loved by everyone' - Nantes president
Nantes president Waldemar Kita has spoken of how Emiliano Sala was admired by everyone during his time with the club.
"He was a polite, kind and adorable boy, loved by everyone," he said. "I was not even aware that he was at back at Nantes... I am still hopeful that we will find him."
Nantes cancel Tuesday training
Nantes have cancelled their training on Tuesday.
"The players arrived at the club this morning and the coach immediately took the decision to cancel the session. It's very hard for everyone," the club said in a statement to local press.
« Les joueurs sont arrivés au club ce matin. L'entraîneur a tout de suite pris la décision d'annuler l'entraînement. C'est très compliqué pour tout le monde. » Le club, très affecté et dans l'attente, ne souhaite pas communiquer davantage pour le moment. #FCNantes #Sala
Garande pays tribute to Sala
Former Caen boss Patrice Garande has paid a glowing tribute to Sala.
"I have been in front of the news all morning, I am waiting... I cannot bring myself to believe it, this is not possible. This boy made my life an absolute pleasure on & off the pitch for six months," he told Ouest France.
Aviation authority not drawn on failed take off reports
Reports in France suggested the plane failed to take off on three or four occasions, but the aviation authority would not be drawn on these.
"I can't confirm this information, there will be an inquest as normal in this type of disappearance," Frederic Solano, deputy director of the DGAC, explained.
'Sala was in the plane that disappeared'
Aviation authorities confirm striker is missing
"Emiliano Sala was in the plane that disappeared," the French aviation authorities (DGAC) have confirmed.
Furthermore, they have revealed that the Piper PA46 left Nantes airport on Monday evening at 8:15pm and "disappeared from radar screens 15 minutes later, while in British waters".
"British search teams are looking, assisted by the French."
Sala's former clubs praying for him
Niort and US Orleans, two of Emiliano Sala's former clubs, are praying that the situation is not as bad as feared.
"Tell us it's a joke, Emi. Everyone at Team Chamois is thinking of you," Niort posted on Twitter.
Dites nous que c'est une plaisanterie... Emi.... Toute la #TeamChamois pense à toi. 😢🙏
"Sad news this morning, all our thoughs are with those close to Emiliano Sala and those close to the pilot," Orleans have posted.
Une nouvelle bien triste ce matin, toutes nos pensées vont vers les proches d'@EmilianoSala1 ainsi qu'aux proches du pilote...
Nantes' Coupe de France match postponed
Nantes' Coupe de France match against Entente SSG, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed until Sunday due to the concern over Sala.
Their Ligue 1 meeting against Saint-Etienne, which was slated for that day, will be rescheduled.
Cardiff 'very concerned' over Sala's safety
“We are very concerned by the latest news that a light aircraft lost contact over the Channel last night," the club said in a statement. "We are awaiting confirmation before we can say anything further.
"We are very concerned for the safety of Emiliano Sala."
Police update
Aircraft Search: 10.20am update.
There are currently two helicopters, two planes and one lifeboat searching
Further information as it is available
'No trace' of plane found
Searching for the light aircraft PA 46 Malibu resumed at 8am this morning.
No trace has currently been found
It was en route from Nantes, France to Cardiff, Wales with 2 people
More info when available
Who was on board the plane?
Fears growing over Cardiff striker Sala
Fears are growing over the safety of Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala.
The plane that the Argentine forward was reportedly travelling in went missing over the English Channel on Monday evening and efforts to locate it have thus far proven fruitless.