Live Blog

East Bengal vs NorthEast United LIVE: Follow ISL match in real time

Follow the live coverage of the ISL 2020-21 clash between East Bengal and NothEast United here

Updated
Comments (0)
Bright Enobakhare, East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC
ISL

NorthEast United XI

2021-02-23T13:16:06Z

Subhasish Roy (GK) (C), Provat Lakra, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Nim Dorjee, Khassa Camara, Imran Khan, Lalengmawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown.

East Bengal XI

2021-02-23T13:15:49Z

Mirshad Michu (GK), Sarthak Golui, Raju Gaikwad, Scott Neville (C), Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Aaron Joshua Holloway, Bikash Jairu, Haobam Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua.

East Bengal vs NorthEast United

2021-02-23T13:13:25Z

Hello and welcome to the live text commentary of the ISL 2020-21 match between East Bengal and NorthEast United 