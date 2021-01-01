Live Blog

East Bengal 0-0 Kerala Blasters LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Both East Bengal and Kerala Blasters will be eyeing three points from this tie...

Updated
Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal
ISL

3' Neville's header goes wide!

2021-01-15T14:03:47Z

Jacques Maghoma sends a free-kick inside the box and Scott Neville attempts a header but it goes wide.

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-15T13:58:02Z

East Bengal get us underway at the Tilak Maidan.

Kibu Vicuna still unbeaten against East Bengal

2021-01-15T13:43:20Z

Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna is yet to lose a game against East Bengal. The Spanish manager has faced the Red and Golds thrice, twice as Mohun Bagan manager and once as Kerala Blasters manager. He has won once and drew twice.

A late change in EB XI

2021-01-15T13:38:43Z

Raju Gaikwad seems to have pick up an injury in the warm-up and is replaced by Rana Gharami in central defence.

Vicuna makes one change

2021-01-15T13:13:58Z

Kibu Vicuna makes one change in the Kerala Blasters XI which defeated Jamshedpur in their last game. Nishu Kumar replaces Lalruatthara in the right-back position.

An unchanged EB XI for the first time this season

2021-01-15T13:12:32Z

Robbie Fowler fields a similar starting lineup in back to back games for the first time this season. Also, good news for the Red and Golds as star attacker Anthony Pilkington is back from injury and features in the matchday squad.