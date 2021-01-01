Live Blog

Chennaiyin 0-0 East Bengal LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

The Marina Machans and the Red and Golds had played out an exciting 2-2 draw the last time they met....

Matti Steinmann scores for East Bengal vs Chennaiyin
Cooling break!

2021-01-18T14:33:24Z

Robbie Fowler has a lot to think now as the Red and Golds will be a man down for the next 60 minutes of the match.

30' Ajay Chhetri sent off!

2021-01-18T14:32:27Z

Ajay Chhetri picks up his second yellow card of the night and gets the marching orders. A clumsy challenge on Rahim Ali results in the second booking. 

East Bengal yet to settle in

2021-01-18T14:30:18Z

The Red and Golds look unsettled as they are not able to control the game despite having the lion's share of possession. Debjit Majumder too looks shaky.

23' Sipovic's header goes above crossbar!

2021-01-18T14:24:09Z

Sabia receives a free-kick in the East Bengal box and lobs it towards Sipovic who tries to head the ball into the net but it goes just above the crossbar!

18' Chhangte's shot goes over the crossbar

2021-01-18T14:19:35Z

Isma receives a pass on the left edge of the box and lays off for Chhangte who takes a shot from the edge of the box but it sails above the crossbar.

Battle of the midfields!

2021-01-18T14:13:46Z

The match has got off to a scrappy start as neither teams are able to penetrate much in their attacking thirds. They are battling it out at the centre of the park.

East Bengal commanding proceedings

2021-01-18T14:09:33Z

The Red and Golds look to be the dominant side in the early stages of the match.

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-18T14:00:05Z

East Bengal get us underway at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

Bright, Pilkington and Maghoma starts together

2021-01-18T13:43:21Z

The three star attackers of East Bengal are starting together for the first time this season. Will we see a goal fest from East Bengal? All eyes will be on the trio.

An exciting match on the cards

2021-01-18T13:41:24Z

Both teams will be eyeing three points tonight. A win can take Chennaiyin to the top four on the league table while three points will help East Bengal take a major leap on the league table for the first time this season.

Robbie Fowler makes three changes

2021-01-18T13:16:53Z

The East Bengal lineup sees three changes from their last match. Anthony Pilkington, Ajay Chhetri and Surchandra Singh come in place of Matti Steinmann, Harmanpreet Singh and Rana Gharami.

One change in Chennaiyin lineup

2021-01-18T13:15:59Z

Csaba Laszlo makes one change in the Chennaiyin lineup which defeated Odisha in their last game. Edwin Vanspaul replaces Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev.