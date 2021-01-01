Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Blues to offer players in bid for Spurs' Kane & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Abraham & Kepa could be included in any move for Spurs striker

Chelsea are prepared to offer players in part-exchange in an attempt to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane, reports ESPN.

Kane is looking to leave Spurs in the summer, but is expected to command a hefty transfer fee, with Manchester City and Manchester United also interested.

In an attempt to persuade Spurs to sell, London rivals Chelsea could offer Tammy Abraham or Kepa Arrizabalaga, or both players, as part of any deal.