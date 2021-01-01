Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Tuchel supports new contract for Rudiger & live updates from Stamford Bridge

The FA Cup final whetted the appetite for the return of fans to football grounds, as the atmosphere generated at Wembley was sensational.

There will be 8,000 spectators in attendance at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday when Chelsea face Leicester - again.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is looking forward to having the team roared on from the stands.

"In some matches where we struggled a bit with momentum, I had the feeling during this run that support could help now and would be crucial also to our team,” Tuchel said.

“So having the fans back is fantastic and I hope that they come in the right moment to help us to secure this last win at Stamford Bridge this season."