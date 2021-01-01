Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Tuchel supports new contract for Rudiger & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Fans' return delights Tuchel
The FA Cup final whetted the appetite for the return of fans to football grounds, as the atmosphere generated at Wembley was sensational.
There will be 8,000 spectators in attendance at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday when Chelsea face Leicester - again.
Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is looking forward to having the team roared on from the stands.
"In some matches where we struggled a bit with momentum, I had the feeling during this run that support could help now and would be crucial also to our team,” Tuchel said.
“So having the fans back is fantastic and I hope that they come in the right moment to help us to secure this last win at Stamford Bridge this season."
Big TV audience for women's UCL final
It was a disappointing night for Chelsea in Gothenburg, as they were hammered by Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final.
But it was a positive night in general for the women’s game as there was an excellent television audience.
TV3 carried the game in Catalunya and 1.67 million people tuned in to watch Barca win 4-0.
📈 #AudiènciesTV3 | Líders indiscutibles ahir, diumenge, amb un 13,4% de quota.— TV3.cat (@tv3cat) May 17, 2021
🔝 TOP3 per a TV3: #ChampionsTV3 postpartit, partit i #TNTV3 cap de setmana migdia.
📍 El Barça va escombrar el Chelsea (0-4) en un partit amb un 28,4 de quota.
👉https://t.co/YAxzRow0aA pic.twitter.com/2L2ojIo2eJ
Tuchel: Abraham omission is nothing personal
Striker was left out of Chelsea's FA Cup final defeat
Thomas Tuchel is adamant it is ‘nothing personal’ after Tammy Abraham was left out of Chelsea’s FA Cup final defeat by Leicester.
When asked if the striker has a future at the club, Tuchel replied: “Well, it's just the amount of people that I can nominate for a game.
“I decided to start Timo Werner in the number nine role, so we had Kai and Olivier Giroud on the bench, so we decided not to have three number nines on the bench. This is it, it's never personal.
“When Kova and Andreas Christensen, maybe, come back into the squad, I need to figure out the squad and maybe eliminate two more players. This is the worst day and the worst decision for me in the whole week. Because since I arrived here everybody deserves to be in the squad. I understand his frustration and it was not the first time. We have other guys with the same situation to face.
“This is not the moment to complain, and this is not the moment to explain too much. This is the moment just to live in the moment. These are the two decisive weeks now of the whole season.”
Tuchel: It's not about life and death
Thomas Tuchel is focusing on maintaining a normal approach for Chelsea’s game against Leicester on Tuesday in what will be a crucial fixture in the battle to secure a top-four finish.
Alisson’s dramatic late goal for Liverpool against West Brom on Sunday has intensified the pressure on tomorrow’s game, but Tuchel didn’t want to consider it a ‘win-at-all-costs’ fixture.
Tuchel said: “Well, that didn't make things boring in the Premier League, that late goal from Alisson! But, at all costs I don't like, because it's not what we do, we want to win games.
“It's not about life and death but it's also super important for our ambitions. Of course the situation is very clear, it's still in our hands, so this is very positive and what we worked hard for.
“So, we approach the game more or less like any other game, the more tension is on the more normal approach we use. Because there's a lot of talks around what happens, so we have to stay focused on what you can influence. So, we approach this game like any other game, with a clear desire to win.”
Rudiger contract news
I asked Tuchel about Rudiger. He said would support Rudiger getting a new contract at Chelsea if he wanted it.— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 17, 2021
He said his performances have been outstanding and that he is an 'aggressive leader'. #CFC
Team news ahead of Leicester game
Tuchel says he will have to drop two more players with Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen possibly returning tomorrow to the squad. #CFC— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 17, 2021
Tuchel on Tammy Abraham
Tuchel on Abraham: "It's just on the amount of people I can nominate for a game. When it is 18 or 20. I had Timo no9, with Kai and Oli who can play no9." #CFC— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 17, 2021
Tuchel on Alisson's goal
Tuchel on Liverpool's bid for top four: "That didn't make things boring, for sure, Alisson's goal.— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 17, 2021
His key message is though that "it is stiil in our hands." #CFC
Tuchel's pre-Leicester press conference
Tuchel on the mood: "it hurt us because once you reach a final, you want to win it. We were so close and passed a huge opponent in the semi-finals, we deserved to be there and felt we deserved to win it." #CFC— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 17, 2021
Chelsea-linked Calhanoglu offers future update
Hakan Calhanoglu is heading towards free agency, with Manchester United and Chelsea said to be among his many suitors, but the AC Milan playmaker is not ruling out fresh terms at San Siro.
The Rossoneri remain in the hunt for Champions League qualification, which could go a long way towards determining whether key men agree to stay put - with Italy international goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma another of those yet to commit to an extension.
Bright: Chelsea are not too far off
Millie Bright is looking to focus on the positives following Chelsea's 4-0 Women's Champions League final defeat by Barcelona.
"We’ve had a tremendous season," said Bright. "The journey to get to this final - beating Wolfsburg will probably be the top of it for me because they’ve beaten us for so many years, it’s always pushed us back in the Champions League and they’ve always knocked us out. Beating Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich, we’ve had tough run.
"It shows we are close, there’s work to be done to get to Barcelona’s level but I don’t think we are too far off.
"We have to make sure we do better when we come back next time, because we will be back. It’s a setback and, from a setback, comes a bigger step forward and that’s what we’ll do."
Evans out for Leicester
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has delivered a fitness update on his squad ahead of tomorrow’s crunch game with Chelsea and confirmed Jonny Evans won’t be involved after the defender went off in the FA Cup final.
"Jonny won’t play in the game, he’ll struggle for that," said Rodgers. "We’ll see what he’s like for next weekend, but he won’t be involved tomorrow.
Tuchel doesn't think FA Cup defeat has put pressure on Chelsea
There are concerns that Chelsea's season could look like a failure should they lose their two finals and fail to qualify for the Champions League through a top-four finish in the Premier League.
Even though Chelsea were in 10th place when he took over in January, Thomas Tuchel's remit was to ensure the club qualified for next season's elite European competition.
Chelsea face Leicester again in the Premier League on Tuesday, having just lost the FA Cup final to them, and Tuchel denies that the pressure has been turned up on his team.
"No, absolutely not," Tuchel said. "Arsenal increased the pressure for the game on Tuesday. It was an isolated game, it has nothing to do with the race for the top four or the Champions League final.
"Arsenal had a lot to do with it, the Man City win had a lot to do positively. Arsenal increased the pressure, unfortunately, for Tuesday, not this game. This was a different competition."
Hayes backs Chelsea to learn from Barcelona defeat
Chelsea boss Emma Hayes is optimistic that the 4-0 Women's Champions League final defeat by Barcelona on Sunday will be a valuable learning experience for her players.
"It’s something we will learn from," said Hayes. "This is the next step up, and I thought we showed some naivety at times.
"I felt calm coming into the game, but some of the inexperience cost us. They will grow from that, players will improve. I have a quiet dressing room right now, but they are proud of the shift they have put in.
"Being in this position helps. I said to the players to look at the scoreboard. That has got to be a motivating factor when they come back in for pre-season. This will stay with them over the summer.
"It’s been a wonderful season for us. We have won the double. It’s not like we are trophyless. I’m just gutted we didn’t get the chance to actually make a game of it. I did my best, I tried to coach the players, change a few things and give us some momentum, but it wasn’t to be."
What next for Chelsea?
What next for Chelsea? Last night might have been a rout on paper, but there’s no reason for them to panic.— Ameé Ruszkai (@ameeruszkai) May 17, 2021
Emma Hayes’ side are where Barcelona were two years ago. A few tweaks, some more experience together, and they’ll have another shot at the #UWCL https://t.co/mq5KFfRzfX
Tuchel: This is a strong group
Chelsea boss not concerned after back-to-back defeats
Thomas Tuchel is confident his Chelsea squad is strong enough to handle recent setbacks as they look to secure Champions League qualification.
Chelsea lost 1-0 at home to Arsenal in the Premier League last week before being beaten by Leicester by the same scoreline in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.
The Blues face Leicester again tomorrow in a key game in the race for a top-four spot, and Tuchel has no concerns about his players’ mentality.
"This is a strong group," said Tuchel.
"There is no reason to doubt these players, who have done so well to get into the top four from 10th place, to reach the FA Cup final and to be in the final of the Champions League.
"We are strong enough to handle these situations and these are the challenges that we face. It’s not easy, but it is fun, and there are a lot of teams chasing us and our situation."
Van Ginkel set to leave Chelsea permanently
Marco van Ginkel is keen to stay with PSV as he prepares to leave Chelsea on a permanent basis.
The Dutch midfielder originally joined Chelsea eight years ago, but his Stamford Bridge career has been decimated by serious injury.
He signed a new one-year contract last summer, but has taken in another loan spell with PSV this season and is hoping to remain in Eindhoven.
“I am a free agent,” Van Ginkel told the media after captaining PSV and scoring against Utrecht over the weekend.
“I like life in Eindhoven and I think it is nice to feel appreciated. But we have not started negotiations yet.”