Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Tuchel claims Tielemans goal was 'lucky' & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Azpilicueta explains FA Cup loss
Cesar Azpilicueta says that Chelsea need to sharpen up in front of goal after their 1-0 loss to Leicester.
“Of course we are disappointed, it was not our best game. We didn’t give them many opportunities but, obviously, they took one," he said.
“We were not clinical enough. We had our chances. In the first half an hour, we were better, we had a few situations where we could have scored and the game could change, but we didn’t.
“The game didn’t have many chances. We had a few situations in the first half where we could have scored. We didn’t take them, we didn’t make the right decision, and when it is 0-0 and the game goes on it is normal the first goal can win it.
“Unfortunately, this time we were on the other side of that.”
Timo Werner's unhappy season with Chelsea continued as he misfired in the FA Cup final loss to Leicester.
The Germany international passed up his side's best chances during that encounter and was in the crosshairs for criticism once again.
“I’ve tried to give him the benefit of the doubt as it’s his first season, but the more I’m seeing of him he’s making the wrong decision," Gabriel Agbonlahor told Talksport.
“He picked the ball up, running at two defenders and takes a wild shot over the bar when it’s best to make a pass and another run."
Hayes: Team effort got Chelsea to UWCL final
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes says their appearance in the Women's Champions League final today is down to team spirit rather than individual stars.
She told the club website: "You don’t know who the matchwinner is going to be and it really does require the entire team to play their part.
"One week it could be Pernille Harder popping up, or Sam Kerr or Fran Kirby. Then the next game we might be relying on the goalkeeper, or perhaps a Millie Bright, a Magda Eriksson or a Sophie Ingle to have that special moment.
"Even if they’re not starting, I need them ready to play their part. You never know what is around the corner. A player could get injured in the warm-up and all of a sudden, I need someone else to step in and be that matchwinner for us."
Tuchel: Tielemans got lucky with his goal
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has claimed that Youri Tielemans' FA Cup-winning wonderstrike for Leicester was “lucky”.
With the Blues defence sitting off the Belgian, he let rip from well outside of the box and watched his thunderbolt sail past Kepa Arrizabalaga into the top corner.
Commentators and pundits were quick to hail Tielemans' quality both during and after the match, but Tuchel believes the Foxes hero simply lucked out.
“We were in total control,” the German told Chelsea's official media after the game. “We conceded a goal out of absolutely nothing. I mean, it's a fantastic goal but it's a lucky goal. It's one shot out of a hundred.”
He added on Chelsea's shortcomings: “We were too hectic. We found spaces in front of their defence, we had accelerations but we were too hectic and gave too many balls away where we could have created chances.
“After that , [Leicester] were deep, deep, deep and had control in their half. We create a big chance with Mason [Mount] but it’s a big save from [Kasper] Schmeichel and then [Ben Chilwell's] offside goal.
“We defended very, very well. They are super strong in the counter attack but we closed down [Jamie] Vardy, we closed down [Kelechi] Iheanacho.
“There’s nothing much to complain about but you need a bit of luck. If you win consistently you need quality, and you deserve it, but you need these moments to go in your direction.”
Abraham's girlfriend causing harm, says Melchiot
Former Chelsea man Mario Melchiot believes that Tammy Abraham's girlfriend must keep her opinions to herself after she took to Instagram to slam Thomas Tuchel's decision not to include the striker in his FA Cup final squad.
The post, which has since been deleted, read: “How on earth do you make the decision to leave your top goal scorer out of the squad for a final? The same person who even scored the goals to actually qualify for this competition?
“It’s not making any sense whatsoever. Not even the bench?! This has to be a joke.”
Melchiot admits that he understands the frustration, but says that outbursts like that will only come back to haunt Abraham himself.
The ex-defender told Stadium Astro: “She is never going to win, that is one of the things I will tell you. Who is then the loser eventually? The player (Abraham), because he’s got to face the critics and it’s never going to be good for him.
“It does not look good. It doesn’t look good to anything: dressing room, players, captain, your coach. Leave that out.
“Emotionally, I understand it. I would be the same if Tammy would have been my nephew or my brother, I would have thought the same like her.
“But would I open my mouth? No.”
Tuchel, meanwhile, continues to claim that he has no problem with the striker and that his exclusion is purely down to only having a set amount of spots available to fill with players from a large and talented squad.
Tuchel said: “It's just hard decisions on a matchday when you can only nominate 18 players.”
Chelsea to release McCormick after Bristol Rovers loan
Chelsea are planning to release Luke McCormick following his loan spell at Bristol Rovers - according to The Sun.
Millwall and Cardiff City have both been linked with the 22-year-old, who only has a year remaining on his current deal at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues are happy to release McCormick, who scored six goals in 39 League One outings for Bristol Rovers, so he can join a new club on a free transfer.
Southampton interested in Loftus-Cheek
Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is the subject of interest from Southampton - according to The Express.
The 25-year-old is nearing the end of his loan stint at Fulham, but still has three year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.
Southampton also want to take Loftus-Cheek on loan, and hope to include an option to buy in any final agreement with Chelsea.
Chelsea Women counting down to UCL final
Azpilicueta: Chelsea were not clinical enough against Leicester
Cesar Azpilicueta has admitted that Chelsea "were not clinical enough" in their FA Cup final defeat to Leicester City.
The Spaniard told the Blues official website after the 1-0 loss at Wembley on Saturday: "We had ambitions to win it and unfortunately we couldn’t do it.
"Of course we are disappointed, it was not our best game. We didn’t give them many opportunities but obviously, they took one.
"We were not clinical enough. We had our chances. In the first half-an-hour, we were better, we had a few situations where we could have scored and the game could change, but we didn’t."
There are holes in Jorginho's game - Cole
Joe Cole singled out Jorginho for criticism following Chelsea's defeat to Leicester City in the FA Cup final, insisting "there are holes in his game".
The former Blues winger has suggested that Thomas Tuchel should consider dropping the Italian for their Champions League final clash with Manchester City later this month.
"Tuchel’s got a big decision, not only Tuesday night [against Leicester] but in the Champions League final," Cole told BT Sport.
"Jorginho’s a fabulous player on the ball but there are holes in his game."
Abramovich key to Chelsea Women's remarkable rise
For Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, the Champions League win of 2012 represented a joyous culmination of a decade's worth of investment in the club.
However, nine years on, the Russian's willingness to pump money into the Blues' women's team is now set to yield another European Cup.
When Chelsea won the Women's Super League, Abramovich personally congratulated manager Emma Hayes.
How Hayes' quadruple experience with Arsenal helped Chelsea reach Champions League final
The quadruple. In English football, it’s almost a myth.
It’s talked about year after year, with questions about the rare achievement usually aimed at the head coach of Manchester City’s men’s team, Pep Guardiola, or, more recently, Emma Hayes, the manager of Chelsea’s women’s team.
City’s chances this season were scuppered by Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea beating them in the FA Cup, though they could still secure an historic treble.
Hayes’ side, meanwhile, are in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final on Sunday, having wrapped up the Women’s Super League title last weekend and claimed the Continental Cup in March. They are in the fifth round of the Women’s FA Cup, which will be carried over into next season.
Pogba: Kante cheats a lot!
Humble. Workhorse. Cheater!
Manchester United star Paul Pogba insists that it is impossible for anyone to hate his France team-mate N'Golo Kante, but claims that the humble midfielder likes to cheat when they are playing games.