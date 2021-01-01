Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Tuchel claims Tielemans goal was 'lucky' & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Cesar Azpilicueta says that Chelsea need to sharpen up in front of goal after their 1-0 loss to Leicester.

“Of course we are disappointed, it was not our best game. We didn’t give them many opportunities but, obviously, they took one," he said.

“We were not clinical enough. We had our chances. In the first half an hour, we were better, we had a few situations where we could have scored and the game could change, but we didn’t.

“The game didn’t have many chances. We had a few situations in the first half where we could have scored. We didn’t take them, we didn’t make the right decision, and when it is 0-0 and the game goes on it is normal the first goal can win it.

“Unfortunately, this time we were on the other side of that.”