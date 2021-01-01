Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: AC Milan target Giroud signing & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Brendan Rodgers has hailed Mason Mount's progress at Chelsea and insisted that he is "top, top level" and an "incredible footballer".

Speaking after his side's 2-1 defeat to Thomas Tuchel's side on Tuesday night, Leicester boss Rodgers said: "We’re coming up against a team who are in the Champions League final.

"They’ve shown consistently that they’ve got top-class players. I want to mention Mason Mount because this is a young guy I’d heard early on in the season there was maybe doubts around him, whether he should be playing or not for Chelsea.

"This boy is top, top level. They can be very proud of him here at Chelsea, the academy, he’s an incredible footballer and he’s going to be that."