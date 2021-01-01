Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: AC Milan target Giroud signing & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Milan target Giroud signing
Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is a prime summer transfer target for AC Milan, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.
Giroud is out of contract at the end of the season and it is widely expected that he will leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer.
The France international has long been linked with a move to Serie A, with the likes of Inter and Lazio having been keen, but Milan have him high on their list of transfer priorities.
Rodgers salutes 'incredible' Mount
Brendan Rodgers has hailed Mason Mount's progress at Chelsea and insisted that he is "top, top level" and an "incredible footballer".
Speaking after his side's 2-1 defeat to Thomas Tuchel's side on Tuesday night, Leicester boss Rodgers said: "We’re coming up against a team who are in the Champions League final.
"They’ve shown consistently that they’ve got top-class players. I want to mention Mason Mount because this is a young guy I’d heard early on in the season there was maybe doubts around him, whether he should be playing or not for Chelsea.
"This boy is top, top level. They can be very proud of him here at Chelsea, the academy, he’s an incredible footballer and he’s going to be that."
Drogba recalls Champions League winning penalty for Chelsea in 2012
Werner says VAR decisions 'mirror of the whole season'
Timo Werner says that the two VAR decisions to disallow his efforts in the first half are a "mirror of the whole season" for him on a personal level, as Chelsea gained revenge for their FA Cup final defeat against Leicester City.
With fans welcomed back to Stamford Bridge, the Blues held off a late Foxes fightback to overhaul them in the race for the Premier League top four and further bolster their Champions League credentials for next season, ahead of their final clash with Manchester City.
Yet they could have been long out of sight had Werner not seen two early finishes chalked off, and the forward admitted that he has often felt personally thwarted by the VAR system this term.
Chelsea interested in Wolfsburg defender Lacroix
Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix is the subject of interest from Chelsea - according to Sky Germany.
The 21-year-old has rejected a new contract from the Bundesliga club, who will consider selling him for around €30 million (£26m/$37m) this summer.
Lacroix has featured in 35 games across all competitions for Wolfsburg this term, scoring two goals.
Mission: Impossible almost complete
As Thomas Tuchel sits on the brink of completing an incredible rescue job, Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella pays tribute to the German genius:
Livramento named Academy Player of the Year
Lampard inducted into Premier League HoF
Blues icon honoured by English top flight
Chelsea great Frank Lampard has become the fifth inductee into the Premier League Hall of Fame.
Lampard joins Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona and Roy Keane in the top-flight history books following a vote from the public.
The former Blues midfielder has been handed the league's highest individual honour after an outstanding 20-year career which also saw him take in spells at West Ham and Manchester City.
Tchouameni: Monaco's 'monster' being linked with Chelsea
With Chelsea being linked with a move for Monaco's midfield starlet Aurelien Tchouameni, French football expert Robin Bairner looks at why the 21-year-old has seen his value skyrocket over the past 18 months.
Rudiger: We had to punish Leicester
Antonio Rudiger stated Chelsea had to 'punish' Leicester for their post-match celebrations after Saturday's FA Cup final at Wembley.
Leicester won the showpiece 1-0 at the weekend and a video of Daniel Amartey throwing a Chelsea pennant to the floor in the changing rooms afterwards fired up the Blues for the Premier League rematch on Tuesday.
Rudiger scored the opening goal in a 2-1 victory for Chelsea, which kept them in control of their top-four fate, while there was also a scuffle between the players at Stamford Bridge.
"Unfortunately some people in the Leicester team don't know how to celebrate and we had to punish them, 100%," Rudiger told Chelsea TV.
"Some of them gave us a bit more motivation after Saturday. Congratulations to them for winning, celebrate and everything, but don't disrespect club history. This is a bit bigger than you."
WATCH: Rudiger's goal against Leicester
Tuchel frustrated with VAR
Thomas Tuchel was left feeling 'frustrated' by decisions, despite Chelsea boosting their top-four hopes with a 2-1 victory over Leicester.
Timo Werner was denied a penalty, and Chelsea also had two goals disallowed, to leave Tuchel unhappy with how the decision-making process is reached.
"We are frustrated with the decisions. Against Arsenal we were denied a clear goal with the hand, two or three metres from the line it was a handball rather than a goal and VAR is not checking.
"Then we lose a final at Wembley because of a handball from Leicester that led to a goal. Today we have a clear penalty and it's suddenly we have a foul against Timo Werner. It's a bit hard to overcome these decisions in every match. Then we have another handball and an offside, whatever.
"With handball and offside there are hopefully no discussions but today there was an offside goal against Man Utd that didn't get overruled by VAR. Anything can happen. I am totally for VAR and for having clear decisions when they are needed. At the moment, these three crucial decisions against us are very hard to understand."