Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Blues 'consider Sule swoop' & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Frank Lampard has given a lengthy interview to the Times talking about his glittering playing career, his departure from Chelsea earlier this year and his future managerial plans.

Lampard denies he was too inexperienced to take on the job but concedes the team had slipped below the high standards expected of them when he was dismissed in January.

“One of the biggest things was the fact we brought players in [Timo Werner and Kai Havertz], we didn’t really have time to work, and I was understanding that some would take time," he said.

"But then we also had a very big squad, which in the Premier League is a very difficult thing to handle. I don’t want to sound like I’m using any excuses. I wanted to stay longer, I wanted real tangible success which, at Chelsea, is winning cups and winning leagues, but it didn’t happen.

“I know the fans might say, or the media might say, ‘It came too early for you,’ [but] I went into it knowing how I want to manage. We lost the most influential player in the Premier League [Eden Hazard], a player who the team was very reliant on, there’s a huge challenge there."

On his next steps, Lampard added: “I would take a view on going into the Championship. If it was the right club, the right project, for sure. I don’t have an ego where I feel just because I’ve managed in the Champions League, that’s the be-all and end-all."