Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Blues 'consider Sule swoop' & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Kane ready to make future call at Tottenham
Harry Kane - a reported target for Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United - has spoken out about his Tottenham future as he considers moving away from north London.
The England captain is committed to a contract in north London through to the summer of 2024 and has remained admirably loyal to the club that gave him a big break. He is, however, prepared to admit that all options will be weighed up.
"I don't want to come to the end of my career and have any regrets. I want to be the best I can be," he said.
Chelsea players make UWCL squad of the season
Though the campaign ended in disappointment, Chelsea Women feature heavily in the Women's Champions League squad of the season.
Six Blues players make the shortlist - Ann-Katrin Berger, Magda Eriksson, Sophie Ingle, Pernille Harder, Fran Kirby and Sam Kerr.
Emma Hayes' side were beaten 4-0 by Barcelona in the Champions League final last weekend.
Pundits decide their WSL POTY
The pundits at BBC Sport have had their say on who should be WSL Player of the Year - with champions Chelsea featuring heavily in their selections.
With 16 goals and 11 assists Fran Kirby was a popular choice, though Sam Kerr and Magdalena Eriksson were also among the contenders.
The actual winner will be decided via an online vote by the players.
Chelsea interest in Sule
Tuchel a big admirer of the Germany international
Chelsea are considering a summer bid for Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule.
Abendzeitung reports that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is a huge admirer of the Germany international as he considers his summer recruitment plans.
Sule's contract expires in 2022 and Bayern have reportedly set a deadline for talks over an extension. If an agreement isn't reached by then the Bavarian giants may be tempted to cash-in sooner rather than later.
Aluko heads stateside
Former Chelsea Women forward Enu Aluko has been named sporting director of Los Angeles-based future NWSL expansion side Angel City FC.
Aluko stepped down from her role as director of women's football at Aston Villa earlier this week.
Lampard opens about Blues departure and future plans
Frank Lampard has given a lengthy interview to the Times talking about his glittering playing career, his departure from Chelsea earlier this year and his future managerial plans.
Lampard denies he was too inexperienced to take on the job but concedes the team had slipped below the high standards expected of them when he was dismissed in January.
“One of the biggest things was the fact we brought players in [Timo Werner and Kai Havertz], we didn’t really have time to work, and I was understanding that some would take time," he said.
"But then we also had a very big squad, which in the Premier League is a very difficult thing to handle. I don’t want to sound like I’m using any excuses. I wanted to stay longer, I wanted real tangible success which, at Chelsea, is winning cups and winning leagues, but it didn’t happen.
“I know the fans might say, or the media might say, ‘It came too early for you,’ [but] I went into it knowing how I want to manage. We lost the most influential player in the Premier League [Eden Hazard], a player who the team was very reliant on, there’s a huge challenge there."
On his next steps, Lampard added: “I would take a view on going into the Championship. If it was the right club, the right project, for sure. I don’t have an ego where I feel just because I’ve managed in the Champions League, that’s the be-all and end-all."
England targets Wembley return
Chelsea Women take on Everton in the FA Cup fifth round tonight looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their 4-0 Champions League final defeat by Barcelona last weekend.
Despite that loss, Chelsea can still end the season with a domestic treble after already winning the Women's Super League and League Cup this campaign.
Speaking to the official website, England believes sealing a return to Wembley would be the perfect way to get over the European heartache.
"No one wants to end the season on a loss. It was extremely disappointing moment for us on Sunday but I’m glad we’ve got this game and now we can put a performance in," she said.
"We really need to make sure we are on the front foot and putting them on the back foot. They aren’t going to lay down and roll over, we’ve got to put in a good performance, show what we are all about and play the Chelsea way.
"Ending the season on a high after the season we’ve had is what we deserve, and we also want to get back to Wembley."
Lee urged to snub Chelsea interest... for now
Exeter City boss Matt Taylor has urged 15-year-old goalkeeper Harry Lee to commit his future to the club amid interest from the likes of Chelsea and Everton.
“I am sure Harry will play at the top level, but we hope his pathway is to learn with ourselves and get an opportunity with ourselves,” Taylor told the press.
“It’s different to outfield players, outfield players want to go straight away, but he is going to be a professional footballer for the next 20 years.
“Hopefully, what he learns in the next two seasons – possibly more - with ourselves will be invaluable in terms of what he goes on to do.
“If he can play 50-100 games, then what a great experience that would be. And then he could be like David James because he is that young and he would be playing early in his career, but the worry is that he goes and signs for a club and doesn’t play.
“It’s so key in a young players’ development to not just sit and watch, even on the bench when you are close to it, but you have got to play as a young player – especially a goalkeeper.
“But whatever Harry does, he has got to play. Joe Hart did it at Shrewsbury – he played and he went and he played again.”
Mount vibing with new 60s-inspired home kit
'It's a Chelsea thing'
Speaking to Chelsea's official website about their new 60s-inspired home kit, Mason Mount said: "This shirt is the most eye-catching yet and is so unique from the others I’ve worn.
"I think it’ll be a big hit with Blues across the globe. I feel like it really represents this younger generation rising up the ranks and I love the sustainability behind it.
"It’s really important to be mindful of our impact on the environment and it’s great to see football leading the way on sustainability."
Jorginho delighted to top scoring charts
With his winning penalty against Leicester, Jorginho is now Chelsea's top goalscorer for the season.
After the match, he said: "I was so happy to score and I’m really pleased to be top goalscorer.
"It was such an important goal for the team, we are a strong group and I’m just so glad that we could get the three points. I was really focused when taking the penalty and I’m very happy to have scored for my team.
"Of course, it was amazing to have the fans back and this is what football is all about. You could really sense the atmosphere and the passion from the Chelsea fans and having them back is really good.
"It’s a big game on Sunday now, and it won’t be easy against Aston Villa but we know what we have to do to achieve our goals.
"We know how important this game is going to be and we will work really hard from now until then to prepare right for the match. We need to be in the top four and to get into the Champions League for next season."
PSG and Chelsea planning Pjanic moves
Barca midfielder wanted in France and England
Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic has emerged as a target for Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, reports Le10Sport.
Having found regular starts hard to come by in Spain, the classy midfielder may be offered a clean slate in France or England.