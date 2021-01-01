Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: All the reaction as Tuchel's men beaten in FA Cup final

Former Chelsea star Ashley Cole has called on the Blues to brush off their FA Cup disappointment and make a strong finish to the 2020-21 season.

"Chelsea have three cup finals now basically, if they want to finish in the top four and win the Champions League," he told the BBC.

"They have got to pick themselves up and go again. They can't feel sorry for themselves.

"Is it the same team as Frank Lampard's? When Frank was here they controlled and dominated games but couldn't finish it off. The last couple of weeks it has felt the same."