Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Mount named Player of the Year & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Werner reflects on debut season
Timo Werner has been reflecting on his first season at Chelsea and has acknowledged there have been a lot of 'ups and downs'.
The Germany international striker has scored just six goals in 33 Premier League appearances, but feels the foundations have been laid for a better season next term.
"I think there were a lot of ups and downs," Werner told the club's official matchday programme ahead of tonight's game against Leicester.
"I started very well, then in the middle of the season I was struggling, and I had to adapt to the pace, the strength and the agility of the Premier League. But now, in the last two or three months, not that I’m scoring the goals, but in the end we are winning games.
"So, until now, I can say it was maybe not the best season for me in terms of scoring, but in terms of how I developed and improved, and how I’ve adapted to the Premier League, it’s been a good step for me towards performing better for the whole season next time."
Lampard's Palace links hot up
Could Chelsea legend Frank Lampard soon be back in management?
The former Blues boss has been heavily linked with taking over at Crystal Palace, and the Premier League club have now confirmed that Roy Hodgson is leaving his position at the end of the season.
Tuchel & Rodgers discuss tonight's game
'Alisson's header proved being superstitious didn't work!' 😅— Goal (@goal) May 18, 2021
'He took the FA Cup away and spent the night with it!' 🏆
Thomas Tuchel and Brendan Rodgers look forward to tonight's HUGE game between Chelsea and Leicester 🔵🦊 pic.twitter.com/KsSosIQEAl
Tuchel: The next two weeks define Chelsea's season
"Maybe that’s too black and white [that success and failure is decided in these two weeks] but I also don’t want to be shy so I will say yes," Tuchel told reporters.
"My feeling depends on how we look back at the season and if we bring it to the end then, yes, it is a completely different feeling.
"The ambition is very clear and I can’t say now we are happy if we play two draws now and end up in fifth place. Because I am not, I am not. Then I will constantly have the feeling that we could have done better results-wise.
"But if we get two red cards and end up in a draw with nine players then maybe I have to accept that this was the best outcome. That’s why I am a bit afraid to talk about it beforehand in black and white. I am not afraid to talk about my ambition.
"That is very clear. But sometimes you have to accept that you don’t have full control over the result. I know very much what could be the best case."
PSV interested in signing Van Ginkel permanently
PSV are keen to secure the signing of Marco van Ginkel after he made his comeback from a 983-day injury during his loan from Chelsea.
The 28-year-old is set to be released on a free transfer this summer and the Netherlands international is now ready to take the next step of his career.
PSV have made Van Ginkel captain in recent matches and he has repaid them by completing almost a full match and scoring in the final game of the season.
Van Ginkel hopes that he has proven his fitness across the six-month loan to earn a contract from Roger Schmidt's side.
In an emotional re-telling of his story to Goal, Van Ginkel spoke about his hellish time with injury where he almost lost his career.
Werner ready to play in front of Chelsea fans
Supporters allowed into Stamford Bridge for Leicester game
Fans will finally be allowed back into Premier League grounds this week and tonight's game against Leicester will give Timo Werner the first chance to play in front of a crowd at Stamford Bridge since joining Chelsea.
The striker is looking forward to the occasion and is hoping it bodes well for fans being in stadiums next season.
"For me, it’s always the best thing to play in front of a full stadium," Werner told Chelsea's matchday programme.
"Right now, it’s not possible, but even to play in front of some people who are screaming for Chelsea, in our home stadium, will be a very good feeling.
"To reach the end of a difficult season like this and know that we have reached the moment when the people can be back in the stadium is a good thing, and it makes us more optimistic that when we return after the summer break we can have a normal season."
Mount to receive POTY award tonight
Mason Mount has won Chelsea's Player of the Year award which was voted for by fans. He will be presented with the award on the pitch tonight. #CFC— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 18, 2021
Mount lands POTY prize
Congratulations, @MasonMount_10!— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 18, 2021
A worthy winner of the 2020/21 Men’s Player of the Year! 👏 pic.twitter.com/YtDTGhEglF
Tuchel didn't want to take risks with Pulisic
Thomas Tuchel admits it was 'not a good feeling' to leave Christian Pulisic out of Chelsea's starting line-up for the FA Cup final against Leicester.
Pulisic had started the previous two games against Manchester City and Arsenal before appearing as a 68th minute substitute in the defeat by Leicester at Wembley.
However, while Tuchel suggested the United States international deserved to start the game, he was concerned about the winger aggravating an injury.
"For example would Christian Pulisic have deserved to play in the FA Cup final?" said Tuchel. "Yes, of course, and it was not a good feeling to not let him start.
"But if he was in a risk of maybe re-injury and then he would be out for the next three matches, that would be the bigger regret for me."