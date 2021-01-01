Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Mount named Player of the Year & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Timo Werner has been reflecting on his first season at Chelsea and has acknowledged there have been a lot of 'ups and downs'.

The Germany international striker has scored just six goals in 33 Premier League appearances, but feels the foundations have been laid for a better season next term.

"I think there were a lot of ups and downs," Werner told the club's official matchday programme ahead of tonight's game against Leicester.

"I started very well, then in the middle of the season I was struggling, and I had to adapt to the pace, the strength and the agility of the Premier League. But now, in the last two or three months, not that I’m scoring the goals, but in the end we are winning games.

"So, until now, I can say it was maybe not the best season for me in terms of scoring, but in terms of how I developed and improved, and how I’ve adapted to the Premier League, it’s been a good step for me towards performing better for the whole season next time."