Champions League LIVE: Villarreal vs Man Utd, Chelsea vs Juventus, Barcelona & Bayern also in action

WATCH: Lewandowski puts Bayern ahead in Ukraine
(UK & US audiences)
An overhead kick to open the scoring against Dynamo Kyiv from Robert Lewandowski! 🚲
He can't be stopped in the Champions League 😅#UCL pic.twitter.com/WlLzDaqkaQ
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball)November 23, 2021
WHO ELSE BUT LEWANGOALSKI. 🚲 pic.twitter.com/RzZ80ZiD6j
— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo)November 23, 2021
Lewandowski makes history with Bayern goal
That's a new record for Lewandowski! He has netted in nine games in a row for the second time.
9 - Robert Lewandowski has scored in each of his last nine UEFA Champions League appearances, becoming the first player to have netted in nine in a row on more than occasion, also achieving that feat in August 2020. Machine. pic.twitter.com/tQJe5Dwt05
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe)November 23, 2021
GOAL! Dynamo 0-1 Bayern
Robert Lewandowski has given Bayern the lead with a stunning bicycle kick.
Kyiv defender Ilya Zabarnyi blocked the ball inside the six-yard box but he ended up inadvertently teeing it up for the Polish striker who jumped up and blasted it into the net.
Man Utd fans show Solskjaer some love
#MUFC fans (who are in a perspex box to the left) chanting support for Solskjaer ahead of kick off. pic.twitter.com/omI5hPRVL6
— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker)November 23, 2021
Kick-off
We are underway in the two early matches in the Champions League after that delay in Spain.
Man Utd are looking for three points in Villarreal, while Dynamo Kyiv are trying to upset Bayern Munich in Ukraine.
Delay in kick off between Villarreal and Man Utd
Kick-off in Spain is yet to get going because of a problem with the communication devices for the referee and his assistants.
The officials are trying to get the issue sorted out.
Who is playing tonight?
Groups E, F, G and H are all in action this evening, with Villarreal vs Manchester United and Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern Munich getting underway early.
The Red Devils will progress if they win or if both matches in their group are draws, whereas Bayern are already through to the next round but will secure first place with a tie.
Afterwards, we will have Barcelona looking to book their place in the next round with a win against Benfica, but the Portuguese giants are just two points behind and fighting for a chance to progress.
Juventus are looking to secure first place by avoiding defeat to Chelsea, who can ensure they will qualify if they pick up a draw or if Zenit fail to beat Malmo.
Sevilla are clinging on to a place in Europe as they take on Wolfsburg, while Red Bull Salzburg know a win against Lille will see them go through.
And for the remaining tie in Group F, Atalanta and Young Boys both need a win to have a chance of reaching the last-16.
Will Man Utd miss the Champions League assist king?
Bruno Fernandes leads the #UCL in chances created this season 💪 pic.twitter.com/OjOC5X5LSn
— GOAL (@goal)November 22, 2021
Team news: Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern Munich
Dynamo starting line-up for the match against Bayern! #DynamoBayern (0:0) pic.twitter.com/jrJUVNFo3N— FC Dynamo English (@dynamokyiven) November 23, 2021
Tonight's XI to face @dynamokyiven 🔴🔥#DYNFCB #packmas pic.twitter.com/9AvLfMWdOZ— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 23, 2021
Team news: Villarreal vs Man Utd
Bruno Fernandes dropped by interim coach Michael Carrick, while Cristiano Ronaldo starts
Here is our starting 1️⃣1️⃣ to face @ManUtd.#UCL pic.twitter.com/EzuaYsEjyq
— Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen)November 23, 2021
📋 Your United line-up to take on Villarreal...
Come on, Reds! ✊#MUFC | #UCL
— Manchester United (@ManUtd)November 23, 2021
Welcome to Goal's matchday blog!
Week 5 of the group stage begins
The penultimate round of the Champions League group stage is here!
Goal will be here all day to provide you with updates and insight into what should be another evening of exciting matches with a lot at stake.