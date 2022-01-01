Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Bayern Munich vs Villarreal in quarter-finals second legs

Eight remain - but by this time tomorrow, plus a few hours, only four will be left in the hat to be called European champions.

Three Spanish sides, three English teams, one German heavyweight and a sole Portuguese representative are all who stay standing - but two of them will be going home today.

Who do you think it will be? Today's order of play is as follows:

2000/15000: Bayern Munich v Villarreal

2000/15000: Real Madrid v Chelsea

(All times BST/EST)