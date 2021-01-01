Champions League LIVE: PSG vs Man City, Porto vs Liverpool, Real Madrid vs Sheriff & all matchday action

Pep Guardiola to BT Sport: "What a pleasure to be here.

"I thought about making more changes but this kind of game, the players won't be tired because they're so excited. The trip was comfortable, the hotel is magnificent, the city is so nice. No complaints. We have got five days until the game in Anfield.

"They [PSG's stars] are too good to control all the game. We have an idea with a game we want to do and we'll try."