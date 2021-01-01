Champions League LIVE: Juventus vs Chelsea, plus Man Utd, Barcelona & Bayern Munich all in action

Another record for Ronaldo
178 - Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his 178th UEFA Champions League appearance, overtaking Iker Casillas as the player with the most appearances in the competition's history. Domain. pic.twitter.com/DsUn6iHIed— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 29, 2021
Man Utd-Villarreal lineups
Man Utd: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles, Pogba, McTominay, Greenwood, B. Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo
Villarreal: Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Moreno, Parejo, Capoue, Danjuma, Trigueros, Pino, Alcacer
Benfica-Barcelona lineups
Benfica (3-4-3): Vlachodimos; Otamendi, Vertonghen, Verissimo; Lazaro, Weigl, Joao Mario, Grimaldo; Rafa Silva, Yaremchuk, Núñez.
Barcelona (3-5-2): Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Eric Garcia, Piqué, Araujo, Dest; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Depay, Luuk De Jong.
Chelsea-Juventus lineups
Chelsea: Mendy, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Jorginho, Thiago Silva, Kovacic, Lukaku, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Havertz