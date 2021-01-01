Live Blog

Champions League LIVE: Club Brugge vs Man City, Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, Shakhtar vs Real Madrid and all the action

Antoine Griezmann red card 2021
That's a wrap, folks!

2021-10-19T21:59:47Z

Thanks for sticking with us on the liveblog tonight, and we'll be back tomorrow with the second wind of Champions League games.

Until then! Turrah 👋

🗣 Klopp: 'I want to shake his hand!'

2021-10-19T21:45:57Z

Jugen Klopp on Diego Simeone not shaking his hand: "We don't like that but yes the situation is clear.

"I want to shake his hand. His reaction for sure, like mine, was not so cool. The next time we see each other we will shake hands definitely. It's nothing. He was obviously angry, not with me but with the game. There is nothing else."

🗣 Klopp: 'A tough game'

2021-10-19T21:40:15Z

Jurgen Klopp to BT Sport: "A tough game which we expected. We did surprisingly well at the beginning. Did we expect it to be that defensive? Probably not. It was not so easy. We scored two wonderful goals then played good football.

"It was 2-0 then obviously Atletico are not too bothered about having possession. The first goal we gave away then the second, it was nice play but the gaps we had there...That was not alright. At half time I think everyone in the stadium thought it was only going one way and we thought 'let's give it a proper try again,'

"We played a really solid second half in a tough game with intense football from both teams. We got the penalty, then there was a red card and obviously it was in our favour."

FT: PSG 3-2 RB Leipzig

2021-10-19T20:58:40Z

Kylian Mbappe may have missed the penalty in the final minutes of stoppage time, but it doesn't matter.

PSG pick up all three points against a hard-fought Leipzig with goals from both Mbappe and Lionel Messi, who is fitting into the French side seamlessly.

FT: Atletico 2-3 Liverpool

2021-10-19T20:57:07Z

What an away day for the Reds

Liverpool extend their perfect Champions League record with a huge 3-2 away victory over Atletico Madrid, courtesy goals from Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita.

The home side definitely gave the Reds a run for their money, coming back from two goals and having to play with 10 men and without Antoine Griezmann in the second half – but it was a day for the Reds.

Luis Suarez given yellow card

2021-10-19T20:56:36Z

Aaaaand the striker has just talked himself into a yellow card in the dying minutes of stoppage time, trying to argue with the last challenge involving Virgil van Dijk. The Uruguay international is not happy about many things tonight.

GOAL! Shakhtar Donetsk 0-5 Real Madrid

2021-10-19T20:50:23Z

(Karim Benzema)

And it's Karim Benzema who wraps up the game for Real Madrid with a fifth goal! Stunning.

VAR says no penalty to Atletico!

2021-10-19T20:45:29Z

After the referee consulted VAR, he disallowed the penalty, despite the initial contact from Diogo Jota inside the box.

Tensions are increasing now as we head into the final ten minutes of regular time.

Penalty to Atletico!

2021-10-19T20:41:47Z

What a crazy match this is.

GOAL! Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool

2021-10-19T20:38:13Z

(Mohamed Salah)

Mohamed Salah steps up to the plate and does he deliver! He slots it in firmly into the left side of the goal, putting Liverpool back into the lead with the spot-kick. The Reds are back in front against 10-man Atletico Madrid.

GOAL! PSG 3-2 RB Leipzig

2021-10-19T20:37:59Z

(Lionel Messi)

And it's Messi again with a second goal to put PSG firmly in the lead against RB Leipzig!

Penalty to Liverpool!

2021-10-19T20:37:18Z

An unfortunate penalty to give away by Atletico heading into the final 15 minutes, with the referee giving the decision instantly.

GOAL! Ajax 4-0 Dortmund

2021-10-19T20:30:46Z

(Sebastien Haller)

Ajax with a fourth goal against Dortmund, this time from Sebastien Haller.

GOAL! PSG 2-2 RB Leipzig

2021-10-19T20:28:03Z

(Lionel Messi)

Who else could it have been!? The Argentina man levels up the scoreline for PSG with a fine finish as the game nears the final 20-minute mark. Woosh!

GOAL!!! Shakhtar Donetsk 0-4 Real Madrid

2021-10-19T20:24:10Z

(Rodrygo)

Rodrygo with the goal from a Vinicius Jr assist, and that surely, surely is game over now.

Ruh-roh!

2021-10-19T20:23:50Z

Atletico Madrid 2-2 Liverpool

2021-10-19T20:20:10Z

James Milner has been given a yellow card now, with the Atletico players now very enthusiastic to give the veteran midfielder a sending-off.

GOAL!!! PSG 1-2 RB Leipzig

2021-10-19T20:19:01Z

(Nordi Mukiele)

Unbelievable! Nordi Mukiele has launched the ball straight into the back of the net. What an effort! RB Leipzig take the lead against PSG!

GOAL! Ajax 3-0 Dortmund

2021-10-19T20:16:56Z

Ajax have now extended their lead over Dortmund to three goals, courtesy a stirke by Antony!

RED CARD! Antoine Griezmann is sent off!

2021-10-19T20:13:41Z

It's a straight red for the Frenchman!

The Atletico goalscorer has been sent off due to a very high boot aimed at Roberto Firmino! This could change everything.

Diego Simeone is incensed.

Atletico Madrid 2-2 Liverpool

2021-10-19T20:10:25Z

This game is just end-to-end madness 🤯

GOAL! Shakhtar 0-2 Real Madrid

2021-10-19T20:09:34Z

(Vinicius Jr)

STRIKE! Vinicius Jr has scored to double Real madrid's lead, exacting their revenge on Shakhtar Donetsk for their win away at the Bernabeu in the reverse fixture last month!

⏰ HT in the Champions League

2021-10-19T19:50:57Z

We've reached the break in these second round of Champions League fixtures, with the following scores: Shakhtar 0-1 Real Madrid, Porto 0-0 AC Milan, Ajax 2-0 Dortmund, Inter 1-0 Sheriff, Atletico Madrid 2-2 Liverpool, PSG 1-1 RB Leipzig

Atletico Madrid 2-2 Liverpool

2021-10-19T19:44:54Z

Another fumble by Liverpool! Alisson launched forward to distribute the ball, only for the effort to ricochet against Joel Matip – they were lucky to escape a lurking Antoine Griezmann!

Atletico Madrid 2-2 Liverpool

2021-10-19T19:43:03Z

It was a brilliant counter-attack effort from Atletico Madrid with Joao Felix sprinting down the right-hand side. They are ruthless when they have time and space to go forward, but luckily Alisson was on hand to make yet another crucial save.

Atletico are all fired up.

GOAL! Shakhtar 0-1 Real Madrid

2021-10-19T19:40:33Z

(Krivtsov OG)

Real Madrid have finally taken the lead against Shakhtar, with Krivtsov scoring an own goal!

GOAL! Atletico Madrid 2-2 Liverpool

2021-10-19T19:36:45Z

(Antoine Griezmann)

And Atletico have equalised!

What a comeback from the home team, with Antoine Griezmann grabbing his second of the game. They are back in this fixture! Now this is a Diego Simeone side.

It's Mohamed Salah's world and we're all just living in it

2021-10-19T19:35:10Z

GOAL! PSG 1-1 RB Leipzig

2021-10-19T19:32:23Z

(Andre Silva)

Would you look at that! RB Leipzig have equalised away at the Parc des Princes, thanks to Andre Silva!

Atletico Madrid 1-2 Liverpool

2021-10-19T19:30:52Z

WHAT A SAVE by Alisson! Atletico looked clear on goal until the Brazilian goalkeeper made a huge save to deny Antoine Griezmann. Wow!

GOAL! Ajax 2-0 Dortmund

2021-10-19T19:25:52Z

(Daley Blind)

Ajax have doubled their lead against the Bundesliga side, and this time it's Daley Blind with the effort!

Atletico Madrid 1-2 Liverpool

2021-10-19T19:25:26Z

That was quite a rather long VAR check as they confirmed that Antoine Griezmann's goal was not offside.

GOAL! Atletico Madrid 1-2 Liverpool

2021-10-19T19:22:09Z

(Antoine Griezmann)

And the home team have pulled one back! It was the corner conceded by Trent Alexander-Arnold that led to the gaol, and it's a piledriving effort by Koke that gets a final touch by Antoine Griezmann!

GOAL! Atletico Madrid 0-2 Liverpool

2021-10-19T19:16:35Z

(Naby Keita)

Liverpool ahve scored another through Naby Keita! It's an absolute rocket from the Guinean, and Liverpool are ruthless here.

What a goal!

GOAL! PSG 1-0 RB Leipzig

2021-10-19T19:14:26Z

(Kylian Mbappe)

It's the Frenchman with a glorious goal after a PSG counter-attack. PSG lead 1-0!

GOAL! Ajax 1-0 Dortmund

2021-10-19T19:12:44Z

(Reus OG)

Oh dear. It's an own goal by Marco Reus into his own net! Ajax lead 1-0.

What can't they do?

2021-10-19T19:12:37Z

GOAL! Atletico Madrid 0-1 Liverpool

2021-10-19T19:10:43Z

(James Milner)

MOHAMED SALAH SCORES! Who else could it have been? It's a gorgeous goal from outside of the box in under seven minutes! It caught a slight deflection on its way through, but what a spectacular effort from the Egyptian.

Actually – hold on that, it's been given to James Milner instead! What a man.

We are now off in the second round of Champions League fixtures!

2021-10-19T19:02:33Z

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, PSG vs RB Leipzig, Ajax vs Dortmund, Shakhtar vs Real Madrid.

Here we go!

Rapid-fire

2021-10-19T18:47:00Z

FT: Brugge 1-5 Man City

2021-10-19T18:42:00Z

FT: Besiktas 1-4 Sporting

The whistles have gone - and it is a pair of absolutely resounding wins for Manchester City and Sporting Lisbon!

A Riyad Mahrez double is the highlight for Pep Guardiola, while Cole Palmer has had a night he will never forget.

And now, with the starter complete, it is time for the main course...

GOAL: Besiktas 1-4 Sporting

2021-10-19T18:36:00Z

(Paulinho)

The capstone for Sporting - and what a capstone that is!

A break down the middle is almost undone for the visitors, but Paulinho picks up the pieces and nails an absolute blinder of a shot, sweeping it across the face of goal to nestle home.

Absolutely fantastic stuff.

GOAL: Brugge 1-5 Man City

2021-10-19T18:30:00Z

(Riyad Mahrez)

A final flourish!

This has been a rampant evening in Belgium for Manchester City and they serve up a fifth finish now. Fernandinho loops the long ball over the top and Riyad Mahrez beats the defence out to it.

He casually slots home and that will be a brace for him.

GOAL: Brugge 1-4 Man City

2021-10-19T18:26:00Z

(Hans Vanaken)

The hosts will avoid pulling a blank against the Premier League champions!

If there has ever been a statement of intent needed for Pep Guardiola and company looking to avenge last year, this was it - but Club Brugge have at least got one back.

Hans Vanaken takes the Ruud Vormer.delivery and slots a right-footer home at close range.

WATCH: Palmer lands maiden CL goal for Man City (UK only)

2021-10-19T18:17:00Z

Brugge 0-4 Man City

GOAL: Brugge 0-4 Man City

2021-10-19T18:12:00Z

(Cole Palmer)

Young guns, go for it - Cole Palmer has his first Champions League goal and Manchester City's rout of Club Brugge is complete!

The teenager has been on the field around two minutes but adds the visitors' fourth. Raheem Sterling - also on from the bench - helps build a fast break and cuts it back off the left for him.

Palmer meets it, controls it, and sweeps a lovely finish from the edge of the box and in at the left post.

GOAL: Brugge 0-3 Man City

2021-10-19T17:58:00Z

(Kyle Walker)

Game, set and match - surely! - to Manchester City!

Kevin De Bruyne blazed an excellent chance over the crossbar just before the break - but he's on the mark here with a fine delivery for Kyle Walker.

The England right-back sails through to meet the ball and Simon Mignolet parries the shot into the back of his own net.

WATCH: Foden lays on Cancelo opener for Man City (UK only)

2021-10-19T17:38:00Z

HT: Brugge 0-2 Man City

2021-10-19T17:35:00Z

HT: Besiktas 1-3 Sporting

Two halves and six goals so far - what a busy start to the Champions League we have today!

It is Manchester City and Sporting CP who are out in front by two-goal margins each in the early kick-offs, but the former are definitely sitting more comfortable than the latter.

Besiktas are already threatening a comeback, but Club Brugge will have their work cut out.

NO GOAL: Besiktas 1-3 Sporting

2021-10-19T17:33:00Z

It's almost five goals in one half - but no, VAR dashes Besiktas' hopes once more!

The offside call goes against them after they had looked to pull one back.

That will pretty much be the last act of their first half too.

GOAL: Brugge 0-2 Man City

2021-10-19T17:29:00Z

(Riyad Mahrez)

And another from the penalty spot!

Riyad Mahrez takes it to Stanley N'Soki and goes down. The call comes and Brugge are fuming.

But no matter. Up steps the Manchester City winger and he clips a tidy finish into the bottom-left corner. The visitors are in cruise control now.

GOAL: Besiktas 1-3 Sporting

2021-10-19T17:28:00Z

(Pablo Sarabia)

Penalty to Sporting - and duly dispatched by Pablo Sarabia after VAR awards the call!

Domagoj Vida handles the ball in the area moments after Sebastian Coates almost bagged a hat-trick and the decision goes against him.

The visitors are two goals to the good and it isn't even half-time.

Mahrez on song

2021-10-19T17:26:00Z

Cancelo cruising

2021-10-19T17:22:00Z

Brugge 0-1 Man City

GOAL: Brugge 0-1 Man City

2021-10-19T17:16:00Z

(Joao Cancelo)

The breakthrough comes for Manchester City in Belgium - and it is a sublime ball from Phil Foden, absolutely sublime!

The England man looks up and sweeps a long ball over the heads of the defence from halfway. Joao Cancelo is there to meet it on the edge of the box and he controls it off his chest with aplomb.

The finish is tucked between Simon Mignolet's legs and he wheels away in celebration. Champion stuff.

GOAL: Besiktas 1-2 Sporting

2021-10-19T17:12:00Z

(Sebastian Coates)

Well, that equilibrium didn't last long now, did it?

Three minutes after they were pinned back, Sporting hit the front for the second time inside the first half-hour, and it is their Captain Fantastic who does the job again.

Sebastian Coates takes another header from a team-mate - Paulinho this time - and diverts it into the back of the net with his own similar finish once more.

GOAL: Besiktas 1-1 Sporting

2021-10-19T17:09:00Z

(Cyle Larin)

There's the equaliser!

Besiktas have looked hungry for a response and they have one. Miralem Pjanic provides the ball after a corner and Cyle Larin is the man to finish the job.

His header sails into the top-right corner and this game is back on level pegging.

GOAL: Besiktas 0-1 Sporting

2021-10-19T17:00:00Z

(Sebastian Coates)

The Portuguese hit the front on the road!

It is Sporting who net the first goal of the day, and it's a slice of set-piece sweetness. The corner comes in from the right flank and Goncalo Bernardo Inacio is there to glance a touch.

Skipper Sebastian Coates is on the far side of the box and he redirects his team-mate's header with one of his own to bury it at the left post.

KO: Brugge v Man City

2021-10-19T16:45:00Z

Besiktas v Sporting

The teams are out, the absolute banger of the Champions League anthem has been bellowed - and we are underway in our early kick-offs!

Brugge have proven frustrating already to their bigger rivals. Manchester City could have a fight on their hands today.

The kids are alright

2021-10-19T16:40:00Z

Ajax v Dortmund

Should PSG regret letting Nkunku leave for Leipzig?

2021-10-19T16:35:00Z

PSG v Leipzig

"I wish Paris Saint-Germain all the happiness in the world," Christopher Nkunku said in an interview with Onze Mondial in the summer of 2021.

He does not have any hard feelings towards the club that raised him, but he does not miss it either.

And as Nkunku prepares to step back on the Parc de Princes pitch for just the second time since leaving for RB Leipzig in 2019, the 23-year-old Frenchman could hardly be in better form

Michael Yokhin has the story here.

Belgian delights

2021-10-19T16:30:00Z

Brugge v Man City

Salah or Suarez? Only one winner in Liverpool legends debate

2021-10-19T16:25:00Z

Atletico v Liverpool

Rio Ferdinand was adamant when asked to compare Mohamed Salah and Luis Suarez, and why wouldn’t he be?

“I’d take Mo Salah,” insisted the former Manchester United and England defender. “What he’s done in the last four seasons, I think he’s immense."

The two are expected to spar tonight and ahead of that, Neil Jones has explained why there is only one winner as to who is a Liverpool legend. (Hint: it's not the one who has a track record of biting people.)

Mohamed Salah Luis Suarez Liverpool GFX
Not a happy house

2021-10-19T16:20:00Z

Atletico v Liverpool

What next for Sterling amid Man City uncertainty?

2021-10-19T16:15:00Z

Brugge v Man City

While there have been rumours and counter-rumours over the past month or so, Raheem Sterling certainly upped the ante on Thursday when he revealed that he would consider a move away from Manchester City if it offered the opportunity of more minutes on the pitch.

"If there was the option to go somewhere else for more game time, I would be open to it," Sterling said during an interview at the Financial Times Business of Sport US summit in New York. "Football is the most important thing to me."

The England international is back on the bench for this game and you can read more of our man Jonathan Smith's musings here as we build up to kick-off.

Raheem Sterling Manchester City GFX
Team News: Brugge v Man City

2021-10-19T16:05:00Z

Grealish starts for visitors

Today's order of play

2021-10-19T16:03:00Z

Once more, the cream of the European crop dive into battle against each other, as the long road to next year's final continues to hot up. There has already been a fair number of shocks in this one - and there could be plenty more today. In order of play, we've got:

1745: Besiktas v Sporting CP
1745: Club Brugge v Manchester City
2000: Ajax v Borussia Dortmund
2000: Atletico Madrid v Liverpool
2000: Inter v Sheriff Tiraspol
2000: Paris Saint-Germain v RB Leipzig
2000: Porto v Milan
2000: Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid

(All times BST)

Kylian Mbappe PSG Angers Ligue 1 15102021
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-10-19T16:00:00Z

Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!

There's only one show in town today - and it's the biggest club football one of them all. (No, not the Copa Libertadores, the other biggest club football one of them all.)

It's Champions League time once more, as matchweek three of the group stages gets underway - and judging by the roller-coaster of the campaign so far, there's going to be no shortage of action tonight!

Jack Grealish Manchester City 2021-22
