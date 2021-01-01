Live Blog

Champions League LIVE: Dynamo Kiev vs Barcelona, Malmo vs Chelsea, Atalanta vs Manchester United and all the action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Cristiano Ronaldo Atalanta Manchester United Champions League
That's all, folks!

2021-11-02T22:00:02Z

Thanks for sticking with us through all the coverage (and the madness) tonight, and we'll be back tomorrow for even more action from day two of the Champions League.

See you then!

FT in the Champions League

2021-11-02T21:57:19Z

The second batch of games in the Champions League this evening have all wrapped now, and here are the final scores: Atalanta 2-2 Man Utd, Villarreal 2-0 Young Boys, Bayern 5-2 Benfica, Sevilla 1-2 Lille, Juventus 4-2 Zenit.

Bayern have joined Juventus in the last 16 after their 5-2 thrashing of Benfica, where Robert Lewandowski (of course) scored a hat-trick. Man is unstoppable.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo saves the day for Man Utd yet again.

GOAL!!! Atalanta 2-2 Man Utd

2021-11-02T21:53:43Z

(Cristiano Ronaldo)

He's done it again! CR7 scores in stoppage time to equalise yet again against Atalanta at the death. It's a superb and important goal for the Red Devils – he surely loves this competition. What a strike, what technique.

WATCH: Ansu Fati's rocket for Barcelona

2021-11-02T21:52:21Z

Juventus progress to the last-16

2021-11-02T21:51:33Z

And Juventus have progressed to the next stage of the Champions League with their four wins out of four in the group stage!

GOAL!!! Juventus 4-2 Zenit

2021-11-02T21:48:13Z

(Sardar Azmoun)

Zenit get a goal back through Sardar Azmoun, but it'll be a consolation goal.

2021-11-02T21:46:25Z

GOAL!! Bayern 5-2 Benfica

2021-11-02T21:44:36Z

(Robert Lewandowski)

Hat-trick for Robert Lewandowski. Is it even worth updating the scoreline whenever he's on the pitch??? He's just going to score bags of goals regardless! Hand him the Ballon d'Or already!

GOAL!!! Juventus 4-1 Zenit

2021-11-02T21:39:36Z

(Alvaro Morata)

Alvaro Morata finally gets his goal, and Juventus look sure to have booked their spot in the round of 16. They're four goals up now, and it's most likely game over.

2021-11-02T21:38:15Z

GOAL!!! Bayern 4-2 Benfica

2021-11-02T21:34:41Z

(Darwin Nunez)

Benfica have scored yet another! That's a terrible goal to concede for Bayern, who make a defensive mess of it all. Benfica did well to go forward and slot in the goal to punish Bayern, and their lead has now been halved yet again.

GOAL!! Juventus 3-1 Zenit

2021-11-02T21:31:14Z

(Federico Chiesa)

BOOM! Juventus get their third after a fantastic run and goal from Federico Chiesa, running almost half the length of the pitch in a solo effort before slotting it into the bottom-right corner. It's a golazo indeed!

GOAL! Dynamo Kiev 0-1 Barcelona

2021-11-02T21:28:48Z

(Ansu Fati)

Barcelona finally take the lead through Ansu Fati! The Blaugrana wonderkid slots in a fine goal with so much pace and power that it looked as if it was going to burst through the net. Take a bow!

GOAL! Bayern 4-1 Benfica

2021-11-02T21:21:42Z

(Robert Lewandowski)

Can we just give the Ballon d'Or to Robert Lewandowski already? An assist by Leroy Sane, and it's Lewy with the chip and his second of the evening!

GOAL GIVEN! Atalanta 2-1 Man Utd

2021-11-02T21:20:44Z

(Duvan Zapata)

Duvan Zapata's goal stands! Atalanta do have a lead against Man Utd, and the entire stadium is bouncing! What a goal that was, and what a goal to score against the Red Devils! It's completely awful defending by Man Utd, with Harry Maguire being rinsed as Zapata overtakes him. This is huge.

OFFSIDE! Atalanta 1-1 Man Utd

2021-11-02T21:18:47Z

Atalanta think that they have re-taken the lead against Man Utd, but it's been ruled offside!

GOAL! Juventus 2-1 Zenit

2021-11-02T21:15:10Z

(Paulo Dybala)

This time it goes in! Paulo Dybala slots in a penalty with his second try after he was asked to re-take it, and Juventus regain their lead against Zenit.

WATCH: Ronaldo equalises for Man Utd with a stunner

2021-11-02T21:13:31Z

GOAL! Bayern 3-1 Benfica

2021-11-02T21:10:41Z

(Leroy Sane)

And there we go! Bayern have their third goal and it's scored by Leroy Sane. Bayern are firmly in the driving seat here.

WATCH: Gnabry scores for Bayern

2021-11-02T20:55:38Z

⏰ HT in the Champions League

2021-11-02T20:50:12Z

We're into half-time in this second round of Champions League matches this evening, and the scorelines are the following: Atalanta 1-1 Man Utd; Villarreal 1-0 Young Boys; Bayern 2-1 Benfica; Dynamo Kiev 0-0 Barcelona; Sevilla 1-1 Lille; Juventus 1-1 Zenit

PENALTY MISS! Bayern 2-1 Benfica

2021-11-02T20:49:05Z

Robert Lewandowski has the chance to make give Bayern a 3-1 lead against Benfica, but he misses his penalty (which is a surprisingly very poor one)– and it's saved comfortably by the Benfica keeper. Will they rue this miss?

GOAL! Atalanta 1-1 Man Utd

2021-11-02T20:47:24Z

(Cristiano Ronaldo)

And Man Utd equalise just before the break! That's a devastating goal to concede by Atalanta, with none other than Cristiano Ronaldo having scored. It's 1-1!

It's Robert Lewandowski's world, and we're all living in it 🌎

2021-11-02T20:45:28Z

GOAL! Bayern 2-1 Benfica

2021-11-02T20:41:37Z

Benfica have scored against Bayern, now halving their deficit! It's a fantastic goal by Morato, and what's more is that it's the first goal that Bayern have conceded this competition this season. Can Benfica kick-off a major comeback?

Varane coming off injured

2021-11-02T20:39:21Z

Bad news continues for the Manchester United camp, as Raphael Varane comes off the pitch injured. He's replaced by Mason Greenwood.

GOAL! Bayern 2-0 Benfica

2021-11-02T20:34:11Z

(Serge Gnabry)

This could be a rout! Serge Gnabry doubles Bayern's lead after just 31 minutes, and this scoreline could very well grow and grow.

2021-11-02T20:30:10Z

GOAL! Bayern 1-0 Benfica

2021-11-02T20:28:58Z

(Robert Lewandowski)

Bayern have taken the lead against Benfica, and guess who scored? Not not Robert Lewandowski, that's who!

WATCH: De Gea blunders Atalanta goal

2021-11-02T20:25:22Z

Miss! Juventus 1-0 Zenit

2021-11-02T20:20:22Z

It's a great bit of play from Paulo Dybala to lay it on for Alvaro Morata, who's in prime position to double Juventus' lead – but he syrockets it over the crossbar. What a miss!

Offside! Bayern 0-0 Benfica

2021-11-02T20:17:54Z

Benfica looked to have taken the lead against Bayern, but the flag's been raised for offside.

GOAL! Atalanta 1-0 Man Utd

2021-11-02T20:14:49Z

(Josip Ilicic)

Would you look at that! Looks like this evening's match-up between Atalanta and Man Utd is going to be just as interesting as the first, with the Italians taking an early lead against the Red Devils once again! Josip Ilicic's goal was an absolute rocket, and they go forward after just 13 minutes!

GOAL! Juventus 1-0 Zenit

2021-11-02T20:13:17Z

(Paulo Dybala)

And Juventus take the lead! It's Paulo Dybala with a wonderful goal from a corner, the Argentine's shot ricocheting off the ground and into the net! What a goal.

Can Ronaldo do it again?

2021-11-02T19:52:25Z

If he were to score tonight, Cristiano Ronaldo would make it four consecutive Champions League games with a goal for Man Utd.

The last player to do that? Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd 2021
Another day, another clean sheet

2021-11-02T19:46:00Z

Since the arrivals of Thomas Tuchel and Eduard Mendy, Chelsea's backline has been near impenetrable.

As things stand...

2021-11-02T19:40:02Z

With their win today, Chelsea sit second in Group H, level on nine points with Juventus ahead of the Italian side's clash with Zenit. Malmo, meanwhile are in last with no points through four games.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, now sit second in their group with five points, two behind RB Salzburg. Sevilla and Lille, who will face off tonight, have three and two points, respectively. 

FINAL: Wolfsburg take down Salzburg

2021-11-02T19:38:21Z

A back-and-forth second half, but Wolfsburg have earned all three points. 

After the two sides traded goals in the first half, a finish from Lukas Nmecha earned Wolfsburg three much-needed points.

FINAL: Chelsea hold on

2021-11-02T19:36:50Z

Pulisic with a late chance that he puts just wide, but it won't matter as the Blues hold onto the 1-0 win. 

Ziyech with the goal on a Hudson-Odoi assist, and it was just enough to seal all three points against Malmo.

A record-break XI for Barca

2021-11-02T19:35:23Z

Lineups: Bayern Munich vs Benfica

2021-11-02T19:26:05Z

Robert Lewandowski is set to make his 100th Champions League appearance as he leads Bayern against Benfica.

Pulisic and Barkley in

2021-11-02T19:18:19Z

A welcome sight for Chelsea fans, as Christian Pulisic and Ross Barkley are in the game.

Making way are Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi, who depart after 74 minutes and a lovely goal between them.

Lineups: Atalanta vs Manchester United

2021-11-02T19:17:43Z

Three changes for Man Utd, with Eric Bailly returning to the defence, Paul Pogba replacing  Fred in midfield and Marcus Rashford starting in the attack.

Cristiano Ronaldo, of course, is the main man, and he starts up top after starring against Spurs this past weekend. 

Ziyech's first goal since...

2021-11-02T19:09:07Z

With his goal tonight, Ziyech has found the back of the net for the first time since August.

That goal? The opener in Chelsea's eventual shootout win over Villarreal in the UEFA SuperCup. 

GOAL WOLFSBURG!

2021-11-02T19:07:19Z

And it's a beauty!

Lukas Nmecha fires the German side into the lead with an incredible finish. After taking it down on his chest, Nmecha rifled one into the back of the net, making it 2-1.

GOAL CHELSEA!

2021-11-02T18:59:09Z

Ziyech!

An absolutely INCREDIBLE ball from Hudson-Osoi, who should get all the credit for this one. He breaks through on the right-hand size and plays a picture-perfect low cross to Ziyech, who is left with little more than a tap-in on the back post.

That makes it 1-0 Chelsea in the 56th minute. 

Second half underway!

2021-11-02T18:49:02Z

We're back underway in the two early games as Chelsea look to seperate themselves from Malmo.

HALFTIME

2021-11-02T18:32:59Z

It's still scoreless in Chelsea's clash with Malmo, although the Blues have controlled the ball for the majority of the first half. That control hasn't produced a goal, though, as the Blues haven't quite found their breakthrough.

There have been two goals in Salzburg's clash with Wolfsburg, though, as both teams have scored. An early goal from Baku was canceled out by Wober's stunning free kick, leaving the score level at one apiece 

Great chance for Malmo

2021-11-02T18:31:27Z

Nearly a goal for Malmo, who were oh so close to stunning Chelsea just before halftime.

The Blues were nearly caught sleeping on a ball over the top, but the shot is pusehd just wide of Eduard Mendy in goal. 

Safe to say Chelsea are in control

2021-11-02T18:21:50Z

GOAL SALZBURG!

2021-11-02T18:17:36Z

A stunning free kick from Wober!

Make it 1-1!

Wober with a lovely free kick to level the score in RB Salzburg's clash with Wolfsburg. Been quite a first half in a clash that could go a long way towards deciding Group G.

Bright start for Ziyech

2021-11-02T18:11:27Z

Ziyech has been the early star for Chelsea, having been at the centre of several chances.

Still scoreless in Sweden, though, as Chelsea search for their breakthrough.

GOAL WOLFSBURG!

2021-11-02T17:51:31Z

An early goal for the German side, who have taken the lead within four minutes.

Ridle Baku with the goal for Wolfsburg, who will need points today after starting the group stage with two draws and a loss.

Kickoff!

2021-11-02T17:45:00Z

We're underway in Sweden and Germany for the day's first two games.

A look back

2021-11-02T17:34:24Z

Tonight's clash between Chelsea and Malmo comes just two weeks after the Blues' 4-0 win.

On that day, Andrea Christensen and Kai Havertz each scored, while Jorginho converted twice from the penalty spot in the Stamford Bridge drubbing.

However, the Blues did suffer a big loss that day as Romelu Lukaku was forced out due to injury.

Meanwhile, Salzburg and Wolfsburg are set to face-off following the former's 3-1 win last time out behind a goal from Karim Adeyemi and a brace from Noah Okafor. 

Chelsea Malmo 2021
Getty

Saul's revival: Family reveals dedication behind Chelsea loanee's bid to impress

2021-11-02T17:25:21Z

Chelsea midfielder Saul hasn't had the easiest start to life in the Premier League, but he still believes the club can help him reach his long-term goals. 

Goal spoke to some of those closest to the Spanish star, who is set to begin tonight's match on the bench for the Blues.

Read the full story on Goal!

Pulisic is BACK

2021-11-02T17:15:15Z

A big boost for Chelsea as Christian Pulisic is finally back in the squad.

The USMNT star will start today on the bench, having been out since suffering an injury in a World Cup qualifier against Honduras in September.

Today's games

2021-11-02T17:00:59Z

Following the early games, there will be six other matches this evening, headlined by some of the world's top teams.

After crushing Tottenham this weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United faces a big test against Malmo. Struggling Barcelona, meanwhile, are set to face Dynamo Kiev as they look to move on from the Ronald Koeman era.

Elsewhere, perrenial contenders Bayern Munich take on Benfica, Sevilla faces Lille, Juventus hosts Zenit and Young Boys visit Villarreal. 

Welcome to Goal's matchday blog!

2021-11-02T16:59:08Z

The Champions!

We're back with another Champions League day as several of the world's biggest clubs are in action this evening.

It all kicks off in 45 minutes or so as Chelsea takes on Malmo while RB Salzburg faces Wolfsburg in the early matches, but there's a full slate to come this evening as well.

So buckle up and follow along for what should be yet another busy day of football across Europe. 