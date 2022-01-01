Champions League LIVE: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City, Liverpool vs Benfica in quarter-final second legs

Thank you and good bye
And with that, the curtain comes down on another grandstand round of Champions League action.
Let nobody tell you football is a bore, eh? Until the next time, thank you for joining us - and have a good week!
Living for it
There's two types of Champions League games 😅 pic.twitter.com/NLyUzFfK4M— GOAL (@goal) April 13, 2022
Madrid is blue
FT: Atletico 0 (0)-(1) 0 Man City
What a performance! 💪💙 pic.twitter.com/00Uxp6s0UE— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 13, 2022
Pep perfection
FT: Atletico 0 (0)-(1) 0 Man City
9 - @ManCity's Pep Guardiola has reached his ninth @ChampionsLeague semi-final, the most of any manager in the history of the competition (four with Barcelona, three with Bayern Munich, two with City). Unique. pic.twitter.com/wrrqhd71Qc— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 13, 2022
Sounds like a superhero...
FT: Liverpool 3 (6)-(4) 3 Benfica
Two assists for the Greek Scouser tonight 👏 pic.twitter.com/SyHX6UBZJB— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 13, 2022
Players reportedly in post-match brawl
FT: Atletico 0 (0)-(1) 0 Man City
The final whistle has allegedly not brought the heat down at Wanda Metropolitano - Atletico Madrid's Stefan Savic and Manchester City's Jack Grealish have reportedly been involved in a fracas of some kind in the tunnel now too, according to BT Sport.
The former seemed to grab the latter by the hair at the back of the neck during the earlier melee after taking exception to something said by the England international.
Reds rise in Europe
FT: Liverpool 3 (6)-(4) 3 Benfica
12 - Liverpool have reached the semi-final of the European Cup/Champions League for a 12th time; no English club has reached the last four more often (level with Manchester United). Powerhouse.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 13, 2022
And then there were four
FT: Atletico 0 (0)-(1) 0 Man City
Man City vs. Real Madrid— GOAL (@goal) April 13, 2022
Liverpool vs. Villarreal
THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEMI-FINALS ✨ pic.twitter.com/rwzHoZVHbX
Quadruple on?
FT: Liverpool 3 (6)-(4) 3 Benfica
∙ Carabao Cup ✅— GOAL (@goal) April 13, 2022
∙ FA Cup
∙ Premier League
∙ Champions League
Liverpool are chasing the quadruple 👀 pic.twitter.com/sppslUvNwZ
FT: Atletico 0 (0)-(1) 0 Man City
Citizens draw bad-tempered clash to progress
That's the final whistle at Wanda Metropolitano - and Manchester City hold on for a draw to complete the line-up for the Champions League semi-finals in a game marked by a final burst of raging tempers!
The Citizens play out a goalless draw against Atletico Madrid, in a match with more bust-ups than finishes in the end. The Rojiblancos bow out on home soil in an explosive final reel, unable to snatch the goal to push them on.
Pep Guardiola takes bragging rights over Diego Simeone - and moves closer to making up for last year's final heartbreak. It will be another trip to Madrid to get there - to face Real Madrid.
FT: Liverpool 3 (6)-(4) 3 Benfica
Six-goal draw sends Reds to semis
There's going to be nine - at least! - added minutes in Madrid, but it's all over at Anfield - and Liverpool are heading back to the semi-finals of the Champions League!
It's not been the smooth performance Jurgen Klopp might have wanted in the second half, with Benfica rallying late on for a spate of consolation finishes, and both sides running afoul of the offside flag a lot too.
But the Reds are the third side into the hat. They will face Europa League holders Villarreal - and we'll know who will join them there soon enough.
RED CARD: Atletico 0 (0)-(1) 0 Man City
(Felipe)
Stefan Savic has absolutely lost his head - and Atletico Madrid are down to ten men!
Moments after Atletico Madrid burn a brilliant chance, Phil Foden is followed through on by Felipe, and the Manchester City man makes an acrobatic tumble. Savic surges for him, and suddenly both sides are massed at the corner flag, squaring up with each other.
The end result is a yellow card for the latter - his second, to send him packing - but the Rojiblancos are very lucky to not be down to nine after Savic attempted to drag Foden back to his feet.
Rojiblancos almost out of time
Atletico 0 (0)-(1) 0 Man City
Back-to-back chances for Atletico Madrid - and possibly their best of the night.
John Stones rises with his iron defence to deny the first and Stefan Savic just goes wide with the second at the left post from a corner.
Time is running out fast for Atletico. Four minutes and injury time to come.
GOAL: Liverpool 3 (6)-(4) 3 Benfica
(Darwin Nunez)
HOLD THE PHONE!
Benfica, against the odds, are level on the night at Anfield! It's Liverpool target Darwin Nunez who ties things up on Merseyside, with a two-goal gap still on the board.
They couldn't, surely?!
Chaos reigns
Atletico 0 (0)-(1) Man City
Champions League battles are 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙤𝙩𝙞𝙘 ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/qOlMz9bjAb— GOAL (@goal) April 13, 2022
GOAL: Liverpool 3 (6)-(3) 2 Benfica
(Roman Yaremchuk)
Benfica bag a second, but surely it is scant consolation now... right?
The Poruguese pull it back to a one-goal gap on the night and a three-goal difference over two legs, but only after VAR intervenes on their behalf.
Roman Yaremchuk is the man who puts an apparent offside finish away and discovers he was toeing the line after all.
Walker forced off for visitors
Atletico 0 (0)-(1) 0 Man City
A cause for concern for Manchester City now - they've been forced to pull Kyle Walker from the fray.
The England international, who was rested during the last international break, took a knock earlier and is yet to fully recover from it.
Nathan Ake is his replacement, but that will be a problem for Pep Guardiola with an FA Cup semi-final just around the corner. Kevin De Bruyne is also off, with Raheem Sterling taking his spot - is there an issue there too?
GOAL: Liverpool 3 (6)-(2) 1 Benfica
(Roberto Firmino)
That will surely be that!
Liverpool look to have booked their place in the Champions League semi-finals in emphatic fashion, as Roberto Firmino makes it a double to put a four-goal gulf between them and Benfica.
He rises at the right post and volleys the free-kick steered towards him into the back of the net. Delicious stuff.
WATCH: Firmino adds to Liverpool tally
Liverpool 2 (5)-(2) 1 Benfica
Benfica fans, look away now... 🤦♂️— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 13, 2022
Roberto Firmino puts Liverpool back in front with a tap in as the visitors fail to deal with the ball on two occasions! ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/l2no7duumj
Jota's cross, Firmino doesn’t miss. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/jLwaNjgmlO— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 13, 2022
GOAL: Liverpool 2 (5)-(2) 1 Benfica
(Roberto Firmino)
Liverpool restore their three-goal lead - and it comes from a comedy of errors in defence for Benfica!
Any hope the Portuguese side had of a comeback surely perishes with this passage of play, as they palm a soft clearance straight back to the Reds on the edge of their own box.
Roberto Firmino is there to nestle the subsequent cross fired back in home at the right post.
Back underway in the second legs
The teams are back out at Wanda Metropolitano and Anfield ahead of the second half at both grounds.
It hangs in the balance at one - and the other is far from a done deal too.
Here we go again.
Watertight
HT: Atletico 0 (0)-(1) 0 Man City
334 - Manchester City are yet to concede a goal in this season's UEFA Champions League knockout stages, and have played 334 minutes in the competition since they last conceded overall (v RB Leipzig in December). Control.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 13, 2022
Kung Fu Kapers
HT: Liverpool 1 (4)-(2) 1 Benfica
Roberto Firmino found a celebration and he's sticking to it 🕺 pic.twitter.com/fE7TWzJlsY— GOAL (@goal) April 13, 2022
HT: Atletico 0 (0)-(1) 0 Man City
HT: Liverpool 1 (4)-(2) 1 Benfica
The whistles go within a heartbeat of each other in Spain and England - and it is all square on the night in both Champions League quarter-final ties.
But those results mean that if they remain as they do, there will be clear winners on the whole, with Manchester City and Liverpool still on top against Atletico Madrid and Benfica.
There's plenty more to come!
Do this, do that!
Atletico 0 (0)-(1) 0 Man City
Oleksandr Zinchenko has taken on a new role 😅 pic.twitter.com/dJW82dZmPB— GOAL (@goal) April 13, 2022
Double delights
Liverpool 1 (4)-(2) 1 Benfica
4 - @IbrahimaKonate_ is the fourth Liverpool player to score in both legs of a Champions League quarter-final tie, after @petercrouch (06-07 v PSV), @MoSalah (17-18 v Man City) and Roberto Firmino (18-19 v Porto). Salmon. pic.twitter.com/aLaEFy16D0— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 13, 2022
GOAL: Liverpool 1 (4)-(2) 1 Benfica
(Goncalo Ramos)
A lifeline for Benfica!
Goncalo Ramos' response will count this time, despite another long VAR check to confirm, but the Portuguese are on the board at Anfield.
Liverpool's defenders lie a little too far off a move through the middle and the youngster seizes on the final flick to power home just inside the box.
WATCH: Reds extend quarter-final hold
Liverpool 1 (4)-(1) 0 Benfica
Another STUNNING header from Ibrahima Konaté! ⚡️⚡️— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 13, 2022
He did it last week and does it again this evening 💪
Liverpool in full control of this tie!#UCL pic.twitter.com/w3VDhtT7nw
Ibrahima Konaté ONLY scores against Benfica. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/z48NhsFAGh— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 13, 2022
DISALLOWED GOAL: Liverpool 1 (4)-(1) 0 Benfica
The visitors think they've got an instant response! But the flag goes up and VAR confirms Benfica's finish is an offside one.
A glimmer of hope is ruthlessly ruled out by the letter of the law. Liverpool remain in cruise control.
GOAL: Liverpool 1 (4)-(1) 0 Benfica
(Ibrahima Konate)
Is it all over already at Anfield?
Liverpool nab their first goal of the game and their fourth of the quarter-final with a cracking header from Ibrahima Konate!
It takes the Frenchman a little longer than it did last week to open the scoring, but he tucks a neat corner away superbly and the Reds have a three-goal cushion.
Foden banged up
Atletico 0 (0)-(1) 0 Man City
Ooof! Atletico Madrid might be lucky to not lose a man there, as Felipe catches Phil Foden across the head in a high challenge with his elbow.
The latter needs medical treatment, but stays on the pitch with a great big bandage strapped across his skull, giving him the look of a child playing some bizarre Viking dress-up.
Wanda Metropolitano purrs while Pep Guardiola fumes.
Fortress
Atletico 0 (0)-(1) 0 Man City
Pride, passion and feeling ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/nInt39yhnk— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 13, 2022
Rojiblancos a changed proposition
Atletico 0 (0)-(1) 0 Man City
If the first five minutes are anything to go by, this Atletico Madrid side are a different kettle of fish to the one that rocked up at the Etihad Stadium.
Diego Simeone's side are playing with a fearless electricity about them right now.
Manchester City will have to have their wits to match them.
KO: Atletico v Man City
Liverpool v Benfica
Two will stand - and two will fall.
At Wanda Metrpolitano and Anfield, it's time to shine - here we go!
There's a lump in the throat at the latter too - there's been a tribute to the victims of the Hillsborough disaster, which took place 33 years ago on Friday. Atletico Madrid join Liverpool in its impeccable observation.
Please be upstanding...
Atletico v Man City
THESE ARE THE CHAAAAAMPIOOOOOOONS!
Goosebumps, every time. Play it at six every morning across the continent. Not since Billy Ray Cyrus' Achy Breaky Heart has a song inspired such emotion quite like the Champions League Anthem.
We are moments away.
Sweet spot
Liverpool v Benfica
#️⃣9️⃣#UCL | #LIVSLB pic.twitter.com/mOC6Cn7OJQ— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 13, 2022
Griezmann dreaming
Atletico v Man City
67% - Antoine Griezmann 🇫🇷 has been directly involved in 67% of @atletienglish goals in the #UCL this season (6/9 – 4 goals, 2 assists); the highest ratio of any player for his team among the eight quarter-finalists in 2021-22. Prince#ChampionsLeague #UCL#ATM ❤🤍 pic.twitter.com/kq7JzcuQwv— OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 13, 2022
The scene is set
Liverpool v Benfica
📌 Anfield#WeAreBenfica #LIVSLB #UCL pic.twitter.com/q1fpBUwWIL— SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) April 13, 2022
Will Reds roar again?
Liverpool v Benfica
2 - Only two teams have ever won by more than one goal away to Liverpool in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, however one of those victories was by Benfica (2-0 in 2005-06 in the Round of 16); the other being by Chelsea in the 2008-09 quarter-finals. Vigilant. pic.twitter.com/pPSvQsGQR3— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 13, 2022
Rojiblancos rocking?
Atletico v Man City
2 - @atletienglish have progressed on two of the three previous occasions lost the 1st leg away from home, eliminating Barcelona in 2015-16 (3-2 on aggregate) and Bayer Leverkusen in 2014-15 (1-1 on aggregate, progressing in a penalty shootout). Hope#AtleticoCity ❤🤍#UCL pic.twitter.com/GLBWPnuZFs— OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 13, 2022
Sharp dressed men
Atletico v Man City
We're here! 🇪🇸📍#ManCity | #UCL pic.twitter.com/BAABEjhkMl— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 13, 2022
Milner magic?
Liverpool v Benfica
36y 99d - James Milner (36y 99d) is set to become the oldest Englishman to start a UEFA Champions League knockout tie since David Beckham for PSG (v Barcelona) back in April 2013 (37y 335d). Everlasting. pic.twitter.com/v6lU1xQUzp— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 13, 2022
A fresh fit
Atletico v Man City
Riyad Mahrez arrives in style 🥶 pic.twitter.com/cjLkeKwSKx— GOAL (@goal) April 13, 2022
Century up
Atletico v Man City
100 - This will be Manchester City’s 100th game in the UEFA Champions League, while their 55 wins from 99 is already the most by an English side through a century of games in the competition. Overall, only Real Madrid have won more of their first 100 in the UCL (57). Elite. pic.twitter.com/3thwFgdE5j— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 13, 2022
About last night
So the teams are in across Madrid and Liverpool - but which two sides will be joining the race for the trophy in the semi-finals?
Atletico Madrid could make it two from the capital and three from Spain alone if they come up trumps - and they would be rewarded with a clash against rivals Real Madrid after the latter saw off a Chelsea fightback in a stunning encounter.
But they were not the only Liga side taking names last night - Villarreal struck late to nab a draw on the day and a win overall against Bayern Munich, to keep the Europa League holders' dreams alive.
Team News: Liverpool v Benfica
⭐ 𝑻𝑬𝑨𝑴 𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺 ⭐— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 13, 2022
The Reds to face @SLBenfica tonight! #UCL | #LIVSLB
🚨 JÁ HÁ ONZE! 🚨#EPluribusUnum #LIVSLB #UCL pic.twitter.com/U3yfq7imEv— SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) April 13, 2022
Team News: Atletico v Man City
⚔️ The 11 fighters for tonight’s battle! pic.twitter.com/8VSoTb6gI2— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 13, 2022
🔵 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔵— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 13, 2022
XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden
SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Dias, Ake, Sterling, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Delap, Edozie, McAtee, Lavia#ManCity | #UCL pic.twitter.com/ljGYZkYrpw
Ready for it
Atletico v Man City
Ready. pic.twitter.com/mlxuHPVl1M— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 13, 2022
Today's order of play
We've already seen two remarkable results this week, including an all-time clash and a major upset - so what can the rest of the pack serve up?
It's the champions of England versus the kingpins of Spain - and the roar of the Reds against a Portuguese side out to flip the script. Today's order of play is:
2000/1500: Atletico Madrid v Manchester City
2000/1500: Liverpool v Benfica
(All times BST/EST)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this week!
And if these two beauties are half as good as what we got served yesterday, then we're in for an absolute feast of football! Two sides are into the final four, two more will join them, and two more will head home - and at the end of it all, there's going to be a new king of the continent!
It's Champions League Wednesday - and it's live, from now until the close! Let's get ready to rock!