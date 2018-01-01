Champions League & Europa League draws live: Man Utd vs PSG, Liverpool vs Bayern in UCL last 16, UEL to follow

Until the next draw...

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE LAST 16 DRAW

⚽️ Schalke vs Man City

⚽️ Atletico Madrid vs Juventus

⚽️ Man Utd vs PSG

⚽️ Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund

⚽️ Lyon vs Barcelona

⚽️ Roma vs Porto

⚽️ Ajax vs Real Madrid

⚽️ Liverpool vs Bayern Munich

EUROPA LEAGUE LAST 32 DRAW

⚽️ Viktoria Plzen vs Dinamo Zagreb

⚽️ Club Brugge vs Red Bull Salzburg

⚽️ Rapid Vienna vs Inter

⚽️ Slavia Prague vs Genk

⚽️ Krasnodar vs Bayer Leverkusen

⚽️ Zurich vs Napoli

⚽️ Malmo vs Chelsea

⚽️ Shakhtar Donetsk vs Frankfurt

⚽️ Celtic vs Valencia

⚽️ Rennes vs Real Betis

⚽️ Olympiacos vs Dynamo Kiev

⚽️ Lazio vs Sevilla

⚽️ Fenerbahce vs Zenit

⚽️ Sporting vs Villarreal

⚽️ BATE Borisov vs Arsenal

⚽️ Galatasaray vs Benfica

