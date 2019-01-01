Champions League last 16 draw live: Liverpool, Barcelona & Real Madrid learn knockout opponents

A return to Madrid is on the cards for the reigning champs

Here is what we have to look forward to!

🇩🇪 vs PSG 🇫🇷

🇪🇸 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🇮🇹 vs 🇪🇸

🇪🇸 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇩🇪

🇫🇷 vs 🇮🇹

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs Red Bull Leipzig 🇩🇪

🇮🇹 vs 🇪🇸