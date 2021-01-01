Champions League final LIVE: Manchester City face Chelsea in Portugal

Oleksandr Zinchenko is cut out by Werner now down that right flank again, and the latter nearly combines to set up a chance for Kai Havertz.

The two are pushed far too close to the edge of the box to get it around City and Ederson has an easy collection as the ball pops up kindly for him.

There are a lot of key individual battles here today and it will be intriguing to see how these sides keep up the pace against each other.