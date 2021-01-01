Champions League final LIVE: Manchester City face Chelsea in Portugal

Half-chance for Chelsea
Oleksandr Zinchenko is cut out by Werner now down that right flank again, and the latter nearly combines to set up a chance for Kai Havertz.
The two are pushed far too close to the edge of the box to get it around City and Ederson has an easy collection as the ball pops up kindly for him.
There are a lot of key individual battles here today and it will be intriguing to see how these sides keep up the pace against each other.
City apply early heat
Chelsea get their first attack of the game, playing it down the right wing, and Timo Werner almost turns John Stones inside out.
They're forced immediately back into their own half by City's press however, forced to play it all the way to Edouard Mendy at the rear before they snap up a pressure-easing free-kick inside their own half.
KO: Man City v Chelsea
We are underway in the 2021 Champions League Final between Manchester City and Chelsea!
Pep Guardiola's side slam their opponents straight back into their penalty area from the first whistle. Kevin De Bruyne is holding in the false nine position and immediately Thomas Tuchel's men are feeling the full weight of the Premier League champions' attack.
This could be very, very attack-minded tonight.
Teams emerge
It is the third meeting in six weeks between Manchester City and Chelsea - and this is the one that matters most. Both sides are out - and the fantastic sound of the UEFA Champions League Anthem booms out around this stadium.
What an occasion. What a night. What a moment. Freeze it in time. Fans in the stadiums. Sunlight overhead. Two teams prepared to go hammer and tongs.
The referee is Spain's Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz. The captains shake hands. This is about to go off.
Kick-off almost here
The DJ Marshmello is spinning some of his tunes in Porto as kick-off fast approaches under the sunset of the Portuguese skies.
No? Me neither. You'd have thought if there ever was a night that could reunite Oasis, it would be this, but it would be a pretty bum note if City promptly failed to deliver a fitting result.
The sides are lined up in the tunnel and they'll emerge any moment now.
Party time in Porto
Fans in the stadium for the #UCLfinal— Goal (@goal) May 29, 2021
We'll never take this for granted again 💙 pic.twitter.com/pGM8DXZz11
Second time lucky?
In all the preamble, it's easy to forget - as history beckons for Guardiola, Aguero and the like - that Thomas Tuchel has been here before, more recently in fact that anybody else save his defender Thiago Silva.
The pair were on the losing side when Paris Saint-Germain were bested last term by Bayern Munich in a Kingsley Coman-inspired performance in Lisbon - and they could face the rare distinction of losing consecutive showpiece games with different clubss.
That's the kind of history no-one wants to write.
Gladiators, ready!
May 29, 2021
Road to Porto: Chelsea
For the Blues, it has been a slightly trickier run - but one navigated with impressive skill by and large in the end, often against opponents in superior form.
Though they cut through Group E as winners - four wins and two draws nabbed against Sevilla, Krasnodar and Rennes - their knockout run proved a little trickier, with future Liga champions Atletico Madrid first out of the gate.
Victory there set up a tough challenge against Porto, before usual favourites Real Madrid emerged in the semi-finals, with Timo Werner and Mason Mount needed to secure a second-leg victory to book their place.
Road to Porto: Man City
It might have been hard to fathom that this would be City's year in Europe given the unusually sluggish start they had out of the blocks, but an unbeaten run through Group C - dropping points only once against Porto and claiming double victories over Marseille and Olympiacos - made it plain sailing in the end.
In the knockout stages, a double-header of German opposition proved no match for them in the shape of Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund - though the latter felt a little hairy at points.
Finally, a semi-final win over Paris Saint-Germain allowed Pep Guardiola a modicum of revenge against Mauricio Pochettino, who was in charge of Tottenham two years ago when they sank City's charge in the quarter-finals.
Ready for it?
Ready?#UCL #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/yp6KkmW8qJ— Goal (@goal) May 29, 2021
Istanbul gets its shot
In future Champions League news as we count down to the final here, Istanbul will get to make amends for its absence this time around in 2023, it would seem.
Ataturk Olympic Stadium, which hosted the final in 2005, was forced to surrender this year's showpiece at short notice due to Covid-19 to Porto, spawning a quiet sigh of relief from Liverpool fans, undoubtedly.
But now, it seems it will jump ahead of Munich to host the 2023 showpiece game - as well as this year's Super Cup, which was meant to be held in Belfast.
Will Guardiola join the greats?
Vicente del Bosque there, reminding us just why you never saw him and Rene Artois from 'Allo 'Allo! in the same room.
Winning a Champions League isn't necessarily a guarentee of entry into the conversation for the greatest manager of all-time, or we'd speak about Roberto Di Matteo is far more revered tones than we normally do.
But plenty of people think that Pep Guardiola will become impeachable as a candidate if he wins tonight. One can only imagine how much grovelling was done by City's owners - and Chelsea's too, for that matter - in order to ensure they were not denied this chance by the European Super League fiasco.
The Greatest?
Every manager to win the #UCL in the Champions League era 🏆— Goal (@goal) May 29, 2021
Who is the greatest coach on this list? 👇 #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/SSysBayRaJ
Mendy and Kante make the cut
Two men who are in that Chelsea line-up though are Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante - a dynamic duo to rival even Batman and Robin, or even Charles and Eddie on this glorious night.
Thomas Tuchel was sweating on their fitness all week long, so he was naturally delighted when he was able to confirm that both were fit.
Mendy was benched for the FA Cup Final - a decision that arguably cost Chelsea a piece of silverware - and Kante has been a formidable presence for them this term, making their inclusion all the more vital for the German.
The Unbreakables
26 - Bernardo Silva is unbeaten in his last 26 UEFA Champions League matches (W23 D3) – the longest unbeaten run in the history of the competition. His team-mate Phil Foden is on the second-longest current run, unbeaten in 21 matches (W18 D3). Charms. #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/PE0Lku2g4A— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 29, 2021
Time's up for Tammy?
One name missing among the starting XI and the bench for Chelsea though is England international Tammy Abraham - and his absence is perhaps less of a surprise that it once woud have been.
Among the club's highest scorers this season, he has been on the outs since Tuchel took charge - and the fact that he does not even make an expanded bench this evening is a surefire indicator that his place at Stamford Bridge is not as secure as it once was.
It is a shame for the Three Lions man, who was missing from the provisional squad for Euro 2020.
Long time comin'
51 – Tonight marks the longest ever gap between major European finals for a team, with the 2021 final being 51 years since Manchester City beat Górnik Zabrze in the 1970 Cup Winners’ Cup. Awaited. pic.twitter.com/ebJXGkJDgQ— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 29, 2021
Man City madness once more?
Well, blimey. Let's run down some of the talking points there. Raheem Sterling starts for Manchester City - but neither Fernandinho or Rodri makes the cut.
To run that one over, at least one of those two has started every game that Guardiola's men have played this season bar one, while the former has only a single club goal since February.
But that line-up suggests that Guardiola may look to attack hard and early here. It could leave a few gaps for Chelsea to exploit. They have given Timo Werner and Kai Havertz the nod over Hakim Ziyech up front - and Edouard Mendy is fit to play between the sticks.
Lineups confirmed
Aguero benched, Sterling, Havertz, Werner all start
🏴 𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐂𝐈𝐓𝐘 𝐯 𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐋𝐒𝐄𝐀 🏴— Goal (@goal) May 29, 2021
The teams are IN for the Champions League final 🤩
Mahrez-Foden-Sterling in attack for City, Mount-Havertz-Werner for Chelsea 🔥#UCLfinal #UCL pic.twitter.com/5hrrzf9G8Z
Soak it up, City fans
Getting in early! 💙#UCL #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/wtGv8RJAfu— Goal (@goal) May 29, 2021
Don't forget Frank!
One man who won't be here tonight in the dugout though is Frank Lampard, who paid the price for middling domestic form midway through the campaign.
The club legend, who led them to victory in 2012 - remember, John Terry running on in full kit? - has not been whitewashed from the season's history though by his side, who has been talked up by his former colleagues as crucial to reaching today's final, including youth coach Claude Makelele.
"Frank did a good job and we are in the final because of that also," he's just told UEFA's Matchday Live Radio. "We know this job is very tough. The young players had the possibility to play and got better because he gave them a chance."
When you wish upon a star?
Will Aguero's promise come true? 🤞 pic.twitter.com/sKA3oqghfc— Goal (@goal) May 28, 2021
Will Aguero get a legend's send-off?
But if fate is to intervene in tonight's game, it will surely only do so for one man - the magical Sergio Aguero, who departs Manchester City after a decade of success at the Etihad Stadium.
The man already written into club history for his title-winning goal all those years ago added another honour to his name on the final day of the Premier League season, becoming the player with the most goals for a single club in the competition.
But the Argentine famously once said he would not leave them until he had helped them lift the Champions League - and tonight, in his final game in charge, he finally gets his shot.
Climb Every Mount(ain)?
But likely to be fording every stream against him today is the man who could well be lining up alongside him on the opposite side of Harry Kane for the Three Lions this summer, in the shape of Chelsea's own attacking midfielder.
The 22-year-old's stock was always held in high regard by Lampard and Southgate, a stick with which opposition fans have been quick to beat him at points when things have not been going the Blues' way.
But Tuchel's arrival has served up a rehabilitation of his reputation, and now he has emerged as one of the most vital cogs in the domestic and international machine, a genuine gamechanger for both club and country.
The Fantastical Foden
Much has been made of Manchester City's 21-year-old midfielder, a creative dynamo who has drawn comparisons to some of the biggest names to ever grace a football field.
He feels like a surefire bet to be near the heart of Gareth Southgate's plans for Euro 2020, following a meteoric rise through the ranks over the past few years, but this is comfortably the biggest game of his life.
Earlier this week, Joleon Lescott compared him to England's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney, a Champions League winner in 2008 - and it isn't hard to see why the comparisons are warrented.
Hellos and goodbyes...
There isn't a stage quite like any other to announce yourself as a superstar in the making - or to bid farewell to a long-term club. (Didier Drogba in 2012, anyone?)
And so it is that several players could truly confirm their place as the faces of the future tonight - and that one man could bring his career down at the club he has given so much for with the prize he promised them well over half-a-decade ago.
If tonight is to be about anyone, then it might as well be Phil Foden, Mason Mount and Sergio Aguero. Two of them are talents who have already arrived, and could be destined for greater things - and one is a player who hopes to sign off on the greatest high.
The Final Countdown is on...
Looking up at the clock every 5️⃣ minutes to see if the #UCLFinal kick-off is any closer ⏰😭 pic.twitter.com/kqVgYONjcr— Goal (@goal) May 29, 2021
...but Tuchel targets surprise
It's no easy obstacle either. In two games already this term, the German has got the better of his opponent, outfoxing much-changed City sides on both occasions through some inspired skill, technical nous and a bit of luck here and there.
Arriving mid-season to replace club legend Lampard, the former Paris-Saint Germain boss has transformed the fortunes of the Stamford Bridge outfit, securing a vital top-four finish to earn Champions League football next season.
But the heartbreak of an FA Cup final defeat to Leicester City may well have tempered them for the battles ahead tonight - and though Tuchel has prevailed twice against his rival since he landed on the scene, he'll know that something special must be in store to make it three out of three.
Pep expects...
When the City manager arrived in 2016, he came with effectively a single remit for the most cash-rich club in England - to turn them from domestic title contenders into a European juggernaut.
Yet for the ex-Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss, a two-time winner during his tenure with the Blaugrana, the Champions League has proven a frustrating opponent, a succession of quarter-final exits thwarting his ambitions.
But now, with over £500m ($707m) spent in the pursuit of confirmation of their status as continental kingpins, Guardiola finally sits on the cusp of achieving a third such-crown. Plenty feel it will only confirm his greatness - but there's one more obstacle in his way.
The day has finally come
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL DAY IS HERE 🤩#UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/XqymaiZJQx— Goal (@goal) May 29, 2021
This Is The Greatest Show?
Manchester City v Chelsea (2000)
Fans in the northern hemisphere will tell you that you can keep your Copa Libertadores, or your FIFA Club World Cup. For many, the buck stops here; the biggest game in European club football, a game like no other.
For the second time in three seasons however, it is not the pan-continental jamboree many might hope for. Oh no, this is strictly a one-nation affair - and as it was in 2019, it is England who provides the competitors.
In the blue corner, we've got Manchester City, newly-minted Premier League champions for the third time in Pep Guardiola's reign, looking to add the one major honour in their eyes that eludes them.
And in the blue corner, we've got Chelsea, fourth-place finishers in this season's domestic top-flight, here despite - or more accurately, likely thanks to - their managerial shift from Frank Lampard to Thomas Tuchel.
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Man City v Chelsea
Good evening and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!
So then. This is it. 294 days since San Marino's Tre Fiori and Northern Ireland's Linfield kicked off in a preliminary round double-header in Nyon, the curtain comes down on the 2020-21 Champions League in Porto.
It wasn't meant to be like this. The Covid-19 pandemic was hoped to be retreating into the rearview mirror. Tens of thousands of fans were meant to be descending on Istanbul.
But no matter where we are, it will not change who is there. Portugal will run blue tonight - but will it be the sapphire sky shades of Manchester City? Or will it be the cool cobalt of Chelsea. It's the 2021 Champions League Final from Estadio do Dragao - and you can follow it all right here.