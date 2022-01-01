Champions League & Europa League quarter-final draws LIVE: Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona & more learn opponents

"It’s going to be a difficult one [against Atletico Madrid]," says Man City chief Txiki Begiristain. "They are two different styles – totally different – but with the same targets: to win.

"They are good at defending, good at staying there and they have the quality in the counter-attack to score goals.

"We are really different. It’s true that we also have the right balance – good in defence, defending well and not conceding many chances and goals, and creating good football but there are different styles."