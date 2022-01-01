African transfer news and rumours LIVE: UD Almeria forward Sadiq hunted by three teams

Senegal forward Boulaye Dia is set to sign for Serie A club Salernitana from Villarreal, according to GOAL Italy.

The Teranga Lions' 25-year-old star will join Salernitana on loan first, with a €12m potential buy option included in his contract.

After joining Villarreal in 2021, Dia scored five goals after making 25 appearances in the 2021/22 season.