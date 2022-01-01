African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Olympique Marseille turn attention to Manchester United's Bailly

Fulham sign Issa Diop
Fulham have confirmed the signing of Issa Diop from West Ham United for an undisclosed fee.
The 25-year-old centre-back agreed a five-year deal, tying him to Craven Cottage until the summer of 2027.
Palace look to hijack Moriba deal
Crystal Palace are pushing to hijack Ilaix Moriba's potential move to Valencia, reports Relevo.
Valencia are hoping to sign the former Barcelona star, but they see the deal as complicated.
There are other contenders for Moriba's signature, including Palace.
Marseille interested in signing Bailly
Eric Bailly is back on the radar of Marseille, as reported by L'Equipe.
The French outfit want to get him on a permanent deal. He has a contract with the Red Devils until 2024.
Everton pivot as Gueye deal looks unlikely
Everton will target RB Salzburg midfielder Mohamed Camara, reports the Daily Mail.
The Toffees have moved onto Camara after being unable to re-sign Idrissa Gana Gueye.
The club has tried to seal a deal with PSG, but have been unable to as they now look towards the RB Salzburg star.
Chelsea 'nowhere near' Fofana asking price
Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Leicester City have received two offers from Chelsea for Wesley Fofana, both of which were "nowhere near" the club's valuation of the defender. Fofana has established himself as one of the most promising defenders in Europe since joining Leicester from Saint-Etienne back in October 2020.
This summer, he has been attracting serious attention from Chelsea, who are looking to strengthen their backline following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.
Manchester United reignite interest in Ismaila Sarr
Manchester United have reignited their interest in signing Watford forward Ismaila Sarr, according to 90min.
The Red Devils are looking in the direction of the Senegal international after ending their pursuit of Bologna forward Marko Arnautovic.
Halilhodzic sacked by Morocco
Morocco and Vahid Halilhodzic have parted ways by mutual consent with less than three months to the commencement of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, the Moroccan Football Association has announced.
According to the country’s football body, the decision was taken due to differences between the two parties.
West Ham pursue Bayern's Tanguy Nianzou
West Ham are interested in signing Bayern Munich centre-back Tanguy Nianzou, according to 90min.
David Moyes is looking to shore up his defence and is looking at Ninazou as an option.
Tuchel continues to push for Aubameyang
Thomas Tuchel is pushing with Todd Boehly to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he’s considered a perfect striker, according to Fabrizio Romano.
However, La Liga side Barcelona have not received an official proposal yet.
Strasbourg reject Wolves' bid for Ajorque
Strasbourg have rejected a €12 million bid from Wolverhampton Wanderers for striker Ludovic Ajorque, according to Ignazio Genaurdi.
They value the player a little higher at €15m and even if Wolves match their price, they might not be willing to let him go as Habib Diallo might depart to Serie A side Salernitana.
AS Monaco sign Sarr from Chelsea
AS Monaco have confirmed the signing of Senegal prospect Malang Sarr.
The 23-year-old central defender joins on loan from Chelsea FC for one season with an option to buy.
Cremonese sign Nigeria's Dessers
Nigeria forward Cyriel Dessers has joined newly-promoted Serie A club Cremonese from Belgian side KRC Genk.
Dessers becomes the second Nigerian, after David Okereke, who joined the Cremonese from Club Brugge in July 2022.
Udogie close to joining Tottenham
Destiny Udogie could become Tottenham's seventh signing of the season, according to football.london.
Antonio Conte wants further reinforcements in the left wing-back position and has shown interest in the Udinese player. He is expected to cost around £22 million, including add-ons, and could be loaned out again for this season.