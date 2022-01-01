Joel Obi signs for Reggina
Reggina have announced the signing of Nigeria international Joel Obi from Serie A side Salernitana.
The midfielder was handed a two-year deal by the Italian second-tier outfit that will keep him at Stadio Oreste Granillo until 2024.
Braga sign DR Congo prospect Banza
Sporting Braga has announced the signing of Simon Banza from Ligue 1 side RC Lens.
The 25-year-old who is eligible to represent DR Congo at the international level penned a five-year contract with the Archbishops, meaning he will remain at Estadio Municipal de Braga until 2027.
Spurs in talks with Milan over Tanganga transfer
Tottenham director Fabio Paratici met with AC Milan board today in Milano. Negotiations ongoing for Japhet Tanganga deal. 🚨⚪️ #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2022
Tanganga, one of the names now discussed between the two clubs - in touch for potential opportunies in the next weeks. @SkySport pic.twitter.com/US7N6hyRiR
Forest plotting swoop for Watford striker Dennis
Nottingham Forest are plotting a swoop for Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis - according to The Daily Mail.
The Premier League new boys have already spent £70 million ($84m) on new players this summer, but Steve Cooper is still looking to increase his options further in the attack.
Dennis, who scored ten Premier League goals in 2021-22, could be open to a return to the top-flight with Forest after suffering relegation with Watford.
Gor Mahia drop two foreigners
Football Kenya Federation Premier League giants Gor Mahia have dropped Malian goalkeeper Adama Keita and Congolese striker Yangayay Sando, GOAL understands.
The two have left after a mutual agreement with K’Ogalo.
Harambee Stars defender leaves Ulinzi
Harambee Stars defender Harun Mwale has left FKF PL side Ulinzi Stars, GOAL can confirm.
Premier League champions Tusker and KCB are the top sides leading the race to sign the left-back.
Ajax sign Bassey from Rangers
Scottish Premiership heavyweights Rangers have confirmed Nigeria international Calvin Bassey has joined Eredivisie side Ajax.
His contract with Ajax will take effect immediately and will run for five seasons, until June 30, 2027.
Read the full story on GOAL.
Gorica sign Wague from Barcelona
HNK Gorica have announced the acquisition of defender Moussa Wague from Barcelona ahead of the new season.
The 23-year-old Senegal international has penned a contract until June 2023 and will join the Croatian outfit from the Spanish giants.
Read on GOAL.
Udinese confirm signing of Masina
Udinese have acquired the services of defender Adam Masina from relegated side Watford ahead of the new season.
The 28-year-old Morocco international has penned a three-year contract to leave the Hornets and join the Italian Serie A for an undisclosed fee.
Read on GOAL.
Portsmouth sign Nigeria prospect
Portsmouth have confirmed the arrival of goalkeeper Joshua Oluwayemi ahead of the new EFL League One campaign.
The 21-old Nigeria prospect has signed a one-year contract after leaving Tottenham Hotspur at the end of last season.
Read on GOAL.
Salernitana sign Junior Sambia
🇱🇻Bienvenue Salomon Junior Sambia 🇱🇻#Sambia #Bienvenue #macteanimo #uss1919 pic.twitter.com/fllXtaihZL— US Salernitana 1919 (@OfficialUSS1919) July 19, 2022
Olympique Marseille sign Nyakossi
Olympique Marseille have announced the signing of Roggerio Nyakossi from Swiss elite division side Servette.
The 18-year-old centre-back will continue his career at Stade Velodrome.
Newcastle could move for Dennis
Newcastle United could make a potential move for Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis.
According to This is Futbol, the Magpies could unveil the Nigeria international, who currently plays for EFL Championship outfit Watford, in the coming weeks.
Napoli deny Osimhen bid
Napoli have denied reports that Bayern Munich have tabled a bid to sign forward Victor Osimhen.
According to Football Italia, the Serie A giants have so far not received any offers for the Nigeria international.
Everton to return for Cornet
Everton have prepared an improved bid for the services of Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet.
According to Daily Mail, Toffees manager Frank Lampard is a big admirer of the 25-year-old Ivory Coast international and they are persisting with their efforts to sign the player.
Kizza joins Arouca from Montreal
Portuguese outfit FC Arouca have reached an agreement to sign midfielder Mustafa Kizza in readiness for the new season.
The 22-year-old Uganda international was a free agent after parting ways with Major League Soccer side CF Montreal at the end of last season.
Read on GOAL.
Oruchum leaves Kenya’s Tusker
Tusker defender Christopher Oruchum has left Kenya for Tanzania to join Mainland League side Namungo FC.
The versatile defender has been a key player for the Brewers in the last two campaigns which saw them win as many Football Kenya Federation Premier League titles.
Read on GOAL.
Bologna line up bid for Moffi
According to Italian publication Corriere Dello Sport, Bologna have turned their focus to signing Lorient striker Terem Moffi.
The 23-year-old Nigeria international has attracted the interest of the Serie A club, who want to partner him with former Inter Milan forward Marko Arnautovic.