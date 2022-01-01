Live Blog

African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United join Chelsea in race to sign Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Barcelona preseaso
Getty Images

Nice and Monaco agree on Sofiane Diop

2022-08-28T00:28:55.574Z

Nice have agreed a €20.5m deal for AS Monaco’s Sofiane Diop including bonuses, according to Nice Matin.

Although the Senegal and Morocco prospect is under contract at Stade Louis II until 2026, he has been side-lined since the arrival of Philippe Clement.

Sofiane Diop AS Monaco
Getty Images

Man Utd join Chelsea in Aubameyang race

2022-08-28T00:09:36.057Z

Manchester United are the latest team to enter the transfer race for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Chelsea's deal for the former Arsenal forward has reportedly stalled over personal terms and the Red Devils could now swoop in as they are also keen to add another striker to their squad in the coming days.

aubameyang
Getty Images

Chelsea and Leicester agree fee for Wesley Fofana

2022-08-28T00:07:06.317Z

After a saga that has lasted several weeks, Chelsea are on the verge of signing Wesley Fofana from Leicester.

L'Equipe have reported that €82.5m will be paid to the Foxes up front with add-ons that could eventually make it a world-record fee. That would surpass the amount paid by Manchester United to the same club for Harry Maguire in 2019.

Wesley Fofana Chelsea
Getty

Nkounkou joins Cardiff on loan

2022-08-28T00:03:18.944Z

Niels Nkounkou has moved to Cardiff City to play in the English second tier for the 2022-23 season.

Prior to his move to the English second tier side, the DR Congo prospect had signed a new two-year Everton contract until the end of June 2024.

Niels Nkounkou of Everton
Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Gbamin joins Trabzonspor on loan

2022-08-27T23:57:07.568Z

Jean-Philippe Gbamin has joined Turkish club Trabzonspor on loan for the 2022/23 season, Everton have confirmed.

The Cote d’Ivoire international joined the Toffees from FSV Mainz in the summer of 2019 but has failed to stamp his presence in the club’s first team.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin - Everton

QPR sign Nigeria international Balogun

2022-08-27T23:52:17.675Z

English Championship side Queens Park Rangers have confirmed the acquisition of defender Leon Balogun, formerly of Scottish giants Rangers.

The 34-year-old Super Eagle has linked up with head coach Mick Beale, whom he worked with at Ibrox, after penning a one-year contract at Loftus Road.

Read more here..

Nigeria defender Leon Balogun Rangers.
Balogun.

Ideye moves to Kuwait

2022-08-27T23:32:24.923Z

Nigeria international has joined Kuwaiti second tier side Al-Yarmouk as a free agent.

Since leaving Turkish side Goztepe in 2021, the striker has been without a club.

However, his move to the Abdullah Alkhalifa Alsabah Stadium could help him revive his stuttering career. 

Brown Ideye West Brom Swansea City Premier League 11022015
Getty Images

No breakthrough in Chelsea-Barcelona talks over Aubameyang

2022-08-26T11:19:14.362Z

Chelsea are reportedly keen to include Marcos Alonso in the deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona.

However, the Catalan side insists talks over the Spanish full-back should be dealt with separately.

Currently, there is no breakthrough between Chelsea and Barcelona over the transfer of Aubameyang, but talks are ongoing.

The former Arsenal captain is understood to be Chelsea’s primary transfer target as Thomas Tuchel hopes to strengthen his striking department, especially with the departure of Timo Werner.

Barcelona's Pierre Emerick Aubameyang 2021-22
Getty

Chelsea prepare new Fofana bid

2022-08-26T11:17:03.653Z

Chelsea are understood to be preparing a new bid for Ivory Coast prospect Wesley Fofana.

The new bid is in the region of £75m and the French defender is understandably eager to leave Leicester City and join the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Three of the previous Chelsea’s bids for Fofana had reportedly been turned down by the Foxes, who are keen to keep the 21-year-old.

Wesley Fofana Leicester City
Getty

Aurier to sign one-year Nottingham Forest deal

2022-08-26T11:15:43.227Z

Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier is reportedly set to sign a one-year deal with Premier League side Nottingham Forest, reports The Daily Mail.

Following an injury to Omar Richards, Forest have been eager to bolster the right-back position and the former Tottenham Hotspur star was identified as a primary transfer target.  Aurier is understood to be close to agreeing on a one-year contract with the option of a further year.

Aurier has been a free agent since he left Villarreal, where he was mostly used as a backup to Juan Foyth.

Serge Aurier Villarreal.
Getty Images.

Ziyech move to Ajax uncertain

2022-08-25T17:49:36.135Z

Ajax's transfer interest in Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech is at risk of collapse after transfer talks failed to go well, according to The Daily Mail.

Since the talks between the Blues and the Dutch giants have not progressed, Ajax are now contemplating switching to other targets.

Ziyech, who scored 49 goals for Ajax in four years before a move to Chelsea in 2020, has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Hakim Ziyech Chelsea 2021-22
Getty Images

Dundee United sign Uganda’s Anaku

2022-08-25T17:47:19.847Z

Scottish Premiership side Dundee United have signed Uganda striker Sadat Anaku from Kampala Capital City Authority FC.

The all-time top scorer in the Fufa Juniors’ League has signed a two-year deal after excelling in trials.

He becomes the first star from Kasasiro Boys to sign for the Scottish side. Read the full article on GOAL.

Martin Kizza Anaku and Kato celebrate the opener for KCCA FC against African Stars at Lugogo.
KCCA FC.

Leicester to drop Fofana for Chelsea duel

2022-08-25T17:44:55.287Z

Leicester City are set to drop Wesley Fofana for their Saturday Premier League showdown at Stamford Bridge.

The Ivory Coast prospect has been training with the U23 side as speculation around his future at the King Power Stadium remains uncertain.

Fofana has emerged as Chelsea's main defensive target and the Blues are understood to have had three of their bids turned down by Leicester.

Fofana Leicester Arsenal
Getty Images

Chelsea and Barcelona negotiation derailed by Aubameyang price tag

2022-08-24T14:57:28.188Z

A price tag of around €30m has caused issues between Chelsea and Barcelona over the potential transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Blues are not ready to pay the stipulated fee for the star, whom they have been massively linked with. However, there is no agreement yet for the former Arsenal captain as talks are ongoing between the London club and Barcelona.

The arrival of Robert Lewandowski at Camp Nou means there is increased competition for the African star and he could now find himself working together with Thomas Tuchel again.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22
Getty

Aurier under Nottingham Forest radar

2022-08-24T14:50:54.725Z

Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier could return to the Premier League as Nottingham Forest line him up for a possible transfer, talkSPORT reports.

The former Tottenham Hotspur fullback is a free agent after he was released by Villarreal, and the reported interest by Forest could see him return to England.

Forest have already signed 16 players for the first team and the number could increase should Aurier sign.

Serge Aurier Villarreal.
Getty Images.