African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea not giving up on Barcelona's Aubameyang

Franck Kessie could leave Barcelona for free if he is not registered ahead of Saturday's La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano, reports ESPN.

The Cote d'Ivoire international is part of an influx of new signings, but he has not been registered ahead of the league campaign.

If Barca are not able to register him for financial reasons, he could choose to execute a clause that allows him to leave for free.