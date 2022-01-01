African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea chasing Leicester City’s Fofana

Victor Osimhen has expressed his desire to remain at Napoli despite being linked with top European clubs.

"I have experienced very difficult moments, even private ones, but Napoli has always been close to me and that is one of the reasons I am here. I’m happy, I’m in a beautiful city and a wonderful club," he told Corriere dello Sport.

“Naples is one of the best places to be a footballer: [Diego] Maradona played here, the best ever, I consider it a privilege and a great honour to play in the stadium named after him. They are just rumours of the market: I'm fine here and I've never had such close relationships with everyone as at this moment."