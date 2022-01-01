Bologna to bid for Troost-Ekong
According to Punch, Serie A outfit Bologna are considering a move for Nigerian defender William Troost-Ekong.
The 28-year-old Nigeria international has dropped down in the pecking order at Vicarage Road.
Ajax keen to sign Ziyech on loan
According to Independent, Chelsea are in negotiations with Ajax over a loan for Hakim Ziyech.
The Dutch champions will look to strengthen their squad following the imminent departure of Antony to Manchester United and believe the Moroccan star can help their course.
Birmingham sign Mejbri on loan
Birmingham City have sealed the signing of midfielder Hannibal Mejbri from Manchester United.
The 19-year-old Tunisia international, who managed two Premier League appearances for the Reds Devils last season, has moved on a season-long loan deal.
Read on GOAL.
Sociedad target Super Eagles star
Real Sociedad have joined the race to sign Almeria forward Umar Sadiq.
Real Sociedad are pushing to sign Umar Sadiq from Almería. Talks in progress, hopeful to get it done — after deal collapsed with Villarreal. ⚪️🔵 #RealSociedad— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2022
He’s the main option considered to replace Alexander Isak.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Sociedad have already opened talks after Villarreal's efforts to sign the 25-year-old Nigeria forward collapsed.
Club Brugge sign Nigeria prospect
Nigeria prospect Raphael Onyedika has sealed a transfer move to Belgium Pro League outfit Club Brugge.
The top-flight champions have confirmed the 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract until 2027 to leave Danish side Midtjylland.
Read more on GOAL.
Caulker signs for Karagumruk SK
Sierra Leone international Steven Caulker has sealed a transfer move to Karagumruk SK.
📣Steven Caulker Karagümrük'te🔴⚫️— VavaCars Fatih Karagümrük SK (@karagumruk_sk) August 28, 2022
30 yaşındaki savunma oyuncusu Steven Caulker ile 2 yıllık anlaşmaya varılmıştır. pic.twitter.com/5wjqCYqG3X
The Turkish side have confirmed on their social media pages that the 30-year-old, who started his professional career with Tottenham Hotspur and spent three seasons on loan at Yeovil Town, Bristol City and Swansea City, has joined on a permanent two-year deal.
Onazi returns to Italy with Casertana
Serie D side Casertana FC have announced the signing of Nigeria midfielder Ogenyi Onazi.
The 29-year-old, who featured for Serie A side Lazio for four years, was unveiled on Sunday after signing a one-year contract.
Brest unveil Slimani
Brest have strengthened their attacking department by signing forward Islam Slimani from Sporting CP.
The 34-year-old Algeria international has been unveiled by the French Ligue 1 outfit. He has penned a one-year contract with an option to extend the same when it expires.
Read on GOAL.
Chelsea keen to sign Zaha
According to Independent, Chelsea have revived their interest in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.
The Blues are keen to bolster their attacking department and believe the 29-year-old Ivory Coast international will be a good addition.