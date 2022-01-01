Live Blog

African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bologna to table late bid for Troost-Ekong

GOAL brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

William Troost-Ekong, Watford
Bologna to bid for Troost-Ekong

2022-08-31T08:33:28.588Z

According to Punch, Serie A outfit Bologna are considering a move for Nigerian defender William Troost-Ekong.

The 28-year-old Nigeria international has dropped down in the pecking order at Vicarage Road.

Watford and Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong.
Ajax keen to sign Ziyech on loan

2022-08-30T08:47:05.100Z

According to Independent, Chelsea are in negotiations with Ajax over a loan for Hakim Ziyech.

The Dutch champions will look to strengthen their squad following the imminent departure of Antony to Manchester United and believe the Moroccan star can help their course.

Hakim Ziyech Chelsea 2021-22
Birmingham sign Mejbri on loan

2022-08-30T08:38:15.278Z

Birmingham City have sealed the signing of midfielder Hannibal Mejbri from Manchester United.

The 19-year-old Tunisia international, who managed two Premier League appearances for the Reds Devils last season, has moved on a season-long loan deal.

Hannibal Mejbri Manchester United 2022-23
Sociedad target Super Eagles star

2022-08-30T08:32:08.389Z

Real Sociedad have joined the race to sign Almeria forward Umar Sadiq.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Sociedad have already opened talks after Villarreal's efforts to sign the 25-year-old Nigeria forward collapsed.

Umar Sadiq, Nacho - Almeria Real Madrid 2022-23
Club Brugge sign Nigeria prospect

2022-08-29T09:51:14.028Z

Nigeria prospect Raphael Onyedika has sealed a transfer move to Belgium Pro League outfit Club Brugge.

The top-flight champions have confirmed the 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract until 2027 to leave Danish side Midtjylland.

Raphael Onyedika
Caulker signs for Karagumruk SK

2022-08-29T09:46:02.191Z

Sierra Leone international Steven Caulker has sealed a transfer move to Karagumruk SK.

The Turkish side have confirmed on their social media pages that the 30-year-old, who started his professional career with Tottenham Hotspur and spent three seasons on loan at Yeovil Town, Bristol City and Swansea City, has joined on a permanent two-year deal.

Steven Caulker Sierra Leone
Onazi returns to Italy with Casertana

2022-08-29T07:58:13.369Z

Serie D side Casertana FC have announced the signing of Nigeria midfielder Ogenyi Onazi.

The 29-year-old, who featured for Serie A side Lazio for four years, was unveiled on Sunday after signing a one-year contract.

Ogenyi Onazi Lazio Serie A
Brest unveil Slimani

2022-08-29T07:49:15.192Z

Brest have strengthened their attacking department by signing forward Islam Slimani from Sporting CP.

The 34-year-old Algeria international has been unveiled by the French Ligue 1 outfit. He has penned a one-year contract with an option to extend the same when it expires.

Islam Slimani Algeria Lebanon Arab cup 04.12.2021
Chelsea keen to sign Zaha

2022-08-29T07:44:17.906Z

According to Independent, Chelsea have revived their interest in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

The Blues are keen to bolster their attacking department and believe the 29-year-old Ivory Coast international will be a good addition.

Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace.
