African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Villarreal make offer for Borussia Dortmund target Sadiq

GOAL brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Almeria and Nigeria striker Umar Sadiq.
Almeria.

Villarreal make move for Sadiq

2022-08-06T07:18:56.902Z

According to Football Espana, Villarreal have made an offer to sign striker Umar Sadiq from UD Almeria.

The Nigeria international is reportedly a target for Borussia Dortmund, who want a striker to step in for Sebastien Haller.

Umar Sadiq of Nigeria and Almeria.
Almeria.

Cornet set for West Ham medical

2022-08-05T06:57:07.167Z

Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet is set to undergo a medical test at West Ham United after the Premier League side met his £17.5 million release clause, according to the Daily Mail.

After deeming Eintracht Frankfurt's Filip Kostic as too expensive, David Moyes is keen to sign the full-back-cum-winger from relegated Burnley.

After the departure of Arthur Masuaku to Besiktas on loan, the 25-year-old Ivorian is seen as a potential key addition to the London side.

Maxwel Cornet - Burnley
Getty

Barcelona willing to let Aubameyang leave

2022-08-05T06:34:24.428Z

Barcelona are reportedly willing to offload former Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, reports the Mirror.

Aubameyang has potentially emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea, and the arrival of Robert Lewandowski means competition at Camp Nou has increased for him.

However, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is said to be unwilling to let the striker, who joined the Catalan side on a free transfer seven months ago from Arsenal, leave.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Getty

Leicester reject Chelsea Fofana opening bid

2022-08-05T06:31:51.643Z

Leicester City have rejected Chelsea’s £60 million bid for Ivory Coast prospect Wesley Fofana, according to the Daily Mail.

The Foxes, however, fear the Blues could improve their bid for the defender to £80m to sign the 21-year-old.

Manager Brendan Rodgers is said to have insisted three times on Monday that he would not be sold.

Wesley Fofana Leicester 2021-22
Getty Images

Spurs, Udinese engage over Udogie deal

2022-08-04T08:14:22.459Z

Tottenham Hotspur and Udinese are in talks over a potential deal for Nigeria prospect Destiny Udogie, reports Sky Sports.

The Premier League side is ready to pay the Serie A outfit around €25m, including add-ons. However, Spurs are willing to let the youngster remain in Italy for his development.

Udogie, who scored five goals and provided three assists in 35 Serie A appearances for Udinese, has also reportedly attracted interest from Inter Milan, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Manchester City.

Udogie Udinese celebrating Sampdoria Serie A
Getty

Chelsea eye Barcelona's Aubameyang

2022-08-04T06:55:35.016Z

Chelsea are considering Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a potential new striker, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Talks have already started on the player’s side, but the Blues have not made a formal bid for the former Arsenal striker.

Thomas Tuchel is keen to sign a striker and his side has also been linked with a move for Slovenian Benjamin Sesko, who is turning out for Red Bull Salzburg.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22
Getty

Asante Kotoko sign Uganda's Mukwala

2022-08-03T19:41:39.093Z

Asante Kotoko have confirmed the signing of Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Ugandan forward joined the Porcupine Warriors as a free agent after ending his stay at Uganda Rivers Authority FC (URA FC).

Mukwala penned a two-year deal with an option of renewal.

Steven Mukwala of Maroons
Vipers SC

Atalanta set to sign Ademola Lookman

2022-08-03T19:33:58.920Z

Serie A side Atalanta are set to sign Nigeria international Ademola Lookman from RB Leipzig, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The Super Eagle is set to join the Italians for fee around €15m. 

Ademola Lookman
Getty

Tottenham tracking Ajax star Mohammed Kudus

2022-08-03T19:28:43.773Z

Tottenham are keenly following the progress of Ajax star Mohammed Kudus, according to a report by The Sun.

The 22-year-old was immensely praised by Erik ten Hag during his time at Ajax and is now on the radar of the Lilly-whites for quite some time.

Mohammed Kudus of Ghana
Getty Images

Fulham submit bid for Diop and Bailly

2022-08-03T19:25:28.618Z

Fulham have submitted offers for four defenders including United's Eric Bailly and West Ham's Issa Diop, according to Football Insider.

Chelsea's Malang Sarr is also one of the options for Fulham.

Issa Diop Toulouse
Getty

Monaco start negotiations with Chelsea for Sarr

2022-08-03T19:23:23.523Z

Monaco and Chelsea are in talks to sign Senegal prospect Malang Sarr on loan with an option to buy, as he is familiar with the region after training with OGC Nice, GOAL can confirm.

However, the deal is at an initial stage and nothing has been done for the moment.

Malang Sarr - Chelsea 2022/23
Getty Images