African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Villarreal make offer for Borussia Dortmund target Sadiq

Villarreal make move for Sadiq
According to Football Espana, Villarreal have made an offer to sign striker Umar Sadiq from UD Almeria.
The Nigeria international is reportedly a target for Borussia Dortmund, who want a striker to step in for Sebastien Haller.
Cornet set for West Ham medical
Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet is set to undergo a medical test at West Ham United after the Premier League side met his £17.5 million release clause, according to the Daily Mail.
After deeming Eintracht Frankfurt's Filip Kostic as too expensive, David Moyes is keen to sign the full-back-cum-winger from relegated Burnley.
After the departure of Arthur Masuaku to Besiktas on loan, the 25-year-old Ivorian is seen as a potential key addition to the London side.
Barcelona willing to let Aubameyang leave
Barcelona are reportedly willing to offload former Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, reports the Mirror.
Aubameyang has potentially emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea, and the arrival of Robert Lewandowski means competition at Camp Nou has increased for him.
However, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is said to be unwilling to let the striker, who joined the Catalan side on a free transfer seven months ago from Arsenal, leave.
Leicester reject Chelsea Fofana opening bid
Leicester City have rejected Chelsea’s £60 million bid for Ivory Coast prospect Wesley Fofana, according to the Daily Mail.
The Foxes, however, fear the Blues could improve their bid for the defender to £80m to sign the 21-year-old.
Manager Brendan Rodgers is said to have insisted three times on Monday that he would not be sold.
Spurs, Udinese engage over Udogie deal
Tottenham Hotspur and Udinese are in talks over a potential deal for Nigeria prospect Destiny Udogie, reports Sky Sports.
The Premier League side is ready to pay the Serie A outfit around €25m, including add-ons. However, Spurs are willing to let the youngster remain in Italy for his development.
Udogie, who scored five goals and provided three assists in 35 Serie A appearances for Udinese, has also reportedly attracted interest from Inter Milan, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Manchester City.
Chelsea eye Barcelona's Aubameyang
Chelsea are considering Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a potential new striker, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Talks have already started on the player’s side, but the Blues have not made a formal bid for the former Arsenal striker.
Thomas Tuchel is keen to sign a striker and his side has also been linked with a move for Slovenian Benjamin Sesko, who is turning out for Red Bull Salzburg.
Chelsea are now considering Pierre Emerick Aubameyang as potential new striker. Discussions have already started on player side, still no bid to Barcelona. 🚨🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2022
He’s one of the names in Chelsea list after meeting for Sesko and other targets. #FCB pic.twitter.com/hvsqIGpYMJ
Asante Kotoko sign Uganda's Mukwala
Asante Kotoko have confirmed the signing of Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala ahead of the 2022-23 season.
The Ugandan forward joined the Porcupine Warriors as a free agent after ending his stay at Uganda Rivers Authority FC (URA FC).
Mukwala penned a two-year deal with an option of renewal.
Atalanta set to sign Ademola Lookman
Serie A side Atalanta are set to sign Nigeria international Ademola Lookman from RB Leipzig, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The Super Eagle is set to join the Italians for fee around €15m.
Tottenham tracking Ajax star Mohammed Kudus
Tottenham are keenly following the progress of Ajax star Mohammed Kudus, according to a report by The Sun.
The 22-year-old was immensely praised by Erik ten Hag during his time at Ajax and is now on the radar of the Lilly-whites for quite some time.
Fulham submit bid for Diop and Bailly
Fulham have submitted offers for four defenders including United's Eric Bailly and West Ham's Issa Diop, according to Football Insider.
Chelsea's Malang Sarr is also one of the options for Fulham.
Monaco start negotiations with Chelsea for Sarr
Monaco and Chelsea are in talks to sign Senegal prospect Malang Sarr on loan with an option to buy, as he is familiar with the region after training with OGC Nice, GOAL can confirm.
However, the deal is at an initial stage and nothing has been done for the moment.