African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aurier nearing move to Nottingham Forest

Sunderland announce Amad Diallo loan
Sunderland have confirmed that highly-rated Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo has joined them on a season-long loan.
He spent the second half of last season on loan at Rangers but failed to have the desired impact so will join the Black Cats with a huge point to prove.
Serge Aurier set to join Nottingham Forest
Serge Aurier is set for a return to England as Nottingham Forest chase the Ivorian's signature. The defender left Tottenham and joined Villarreal but a move back to the Premier League looks to be on the near horizon.
Ajax turn down Everton approach for Kudus
Everton have seen their recent attempt to sign Mohammed Kudus from Ajax rejected, as the Dutch club believe the Ghanaian will soon be worth more than the £15 million the Premier League club offered.
Gueye returns to Everton
Premier League side Everton have confirmed the signing of Idrissa Gueye from Paris Saint-Germain.
The Senegal international has been handed a two-year contract – meaning he will represent the Goodison Park club until the end of June 2024.
Real Sociedad announce Sadiq's arrival
Nigeria striker Umar Sadiq has sealed a deadline day move to Real Sociedad from La Liga rivals Almeria.
Sadiq has penned a five-year deal reported to be worth a guaranteed €20 million with another potential €5 million in add-ons.
Valencia sign Moriba
German elite division outfit RB Leipzig have confirmed the move of Ilaix Moriba to Valencia until the end of the 2022-23 season.
Instead of moving to the Bundesliga side, he will stay in Spain – where he hopes to get regular playing time under manager Gennaro Gattuso.
Abdou Diallo joins RB Leipzig on loan
RB Leipzig have announced the signing of Abdou Diallo on loan from Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain.
Diallo, 26, joined the Parisians in 2019 from Borussia Dortmund, however, has struggled to get regular playing time in the star-studded Christophe Galtier squad.
Getafe sign Togo prospect Amavi
Marseille defender Jordan Amavi will spend the season on loan at Getafe. The Liga side do not possess the option to make his move permanent.
Nigeria prospect Edozie joins Southampton
Sam Edozie has left Manchester City to join Southampton on a permanent deal.
Edozie made his City debut in the Community Shield in 2021.
Wolves confirm signing of Traore
Wolves have signed Mali midfielder Boubacar Traore on loan, subject to a visa and work permit.
The club have the option to make the deal permanent, however this could be done automatically if certain clauses are met.
The midfielder made 27 appearances last season as Metz were relegated from Ligue 1.
Chelsea sign Aubameyang from Barcelona
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is back in the Premier League, with the ex-Arsenal striker joining Chelsea from Barcelona in a £10 million ($12m) deal.
Chelsea’s Rahman returns to Reading
Ghana defender Baba Rahman has returned to the Championship side Reading on a loan deal.
The 28-year-old, who made 29 appearances for the Royals last campaign, returns to the Championship side for the remainder of 2022/23.
Read the full story on GOAL.
Diouf signs for Konyaspor
Turkish Super Lig side Konyaspor have signed Senegal international and former Manchester United forward Mame Diouf.
The 34-year-old has signed a one-year deal and was unveiled in a ceremony held at Konya Metropolitan Stadium.
Read the full story on GOAL.
Everton beat Arsenal and Chelsea to Gueye signature
Everton are set to sign Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye from PSG after beating Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea in the transfer race, The Daily Mail reports.
Gueye has decided to return to Goodison Park despite interest from the two London clubs. The 32-year-old leaves the French giants after being deemed surplus to requirements by manager Christophe Galtier.
He is expected to sign a two-year deal on Wednesday upon undergoing a medical test.
Boly set for Nottingham Forest move
Ivory Coast international Willy Boly is set to become the nineteenth new summer signing for Nottingham Forest, according to talkSPORT.
Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers are understood to have agreed to £2.25 million as the transfer fee in the Boly deal.
Under Bruno Lage, Boly made 10 appearances for Wolves last season and the defender is yet to feature in the ongoing season for a club he joined in 2018 from Porto.
Bologna to bid for Troost-Ekong
According to Punch, Serie A outfit Bologna are considering a move for Nigerian defender William Troost-Ekong.
The 28-year-old Nigeria international has dropped down in the pecking order at Vicarage Road.
Ajax keen to sign Ziyech on loan
According to Independent, Chelsea are in negotiations with Ajax over a loan for Hakim Ziyech.
The Dutch champions will look to strengthen their squad following the imminent departure of Antony to Manchester United and believe the Moroccan star can help their course.
Birmingham sign Mejbri on loan
Birmingham City have sealed the signing of midfielder Hannibal Mejbri from Manchester United.
The 19-year-old Tunisia international, who managed two Premier League appearances for the Reds Devils last season, has moved on a season-long loan deal.
Read on GOAL.