According to the Athletic, Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha will not move in the January transfer window.
The Ivory Coast international will make the decision about his future after his contract expires in the summer.
West Ham United manager David Moyes is optimistic about signing Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri on a six-month loan deal.
Having scored just 15 Premier League goals in the ongoing campaign, The Times reports the Londoners are keen on strengthening their attack with the services of the Morocco international.
However, according to the Mail, the player is not yet ready to leave Spain.
Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid have identified Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as their ideal candidate to strengthen their attack.
Diego Simeone is in the market for Joao Felix's replacement - with the attacker set to join Chelsea on a loan deal, and has identified the Gabonese as a possible replacement, according to Metro.
Youssoufa Moukoko's representatives are set to have a meeting with Borussia Dortmund to discuss the attacker's future.
The Barcelona target is reportedly not ready to extend his stay at the club and is aiming at leaving on a free transfer when his contract expires.
Kenyan forward Albert Muema has sealed a transfer move from Slovakian outfit FK Slovan to FC Monchhof in Austria.
The 29-year-old Muema, who last season scored seven goals from 15 matches for Slovan, has penned a six-month short-term deal.
"I am delighted to have signed for this great club and I am looking forward to the new chapter and challenge in my career," Muema told GOAL after signing the deal, adding: "My target is to help the team achieve its targets for the new season."
Muema, who featured for Tusker in the Kenyan league, will link up with his teammates for pre-season before they kick off their league campaign on March 18.
According to Foot Mercato, Lorient have turned down an offer of around 10 million Euros from Southampton for the services of Terem Moffi.
The Nigeria international, who arrived at Stade du Moustoir in 2020 for £7 million and has been a key part of Lorient since then, is also a transfer target for Everton.
Brendan Rodgers is chasing the services of Lorient's Burkinabe winger Dango Ouattara to bolster his attacking options.
Leicester City are aiming at escaping the axe and manager Brendan Rodgers - according to the Daily Mail, sees the 20-year-old as a valuable addition.
Eredivisie defending champions Ajax have asked Manchester United to pay £40m if they want to sign midfielder Mohammed Kudus.
Kudus has been in form this season and according to Daily Star, Erik Tan Hag see him as vital for Red Devils' push for Premier League title.
Premier League side West Ham United have made contact with Nigeria attacker Terem Moffi hoping to bring him to London.
However, Daily Mail reports that Southampton are also keen on the services of the versatile youngster.
FC Bayern Munich has apparently had initial talks with striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting about a contract extension.
Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic and Technical Director Marco Neppe are said to have met for lunch on Wednesday with Choupo-Moting's father, Just Moting and advisor Roger Wittmann.
AC Milan are considering signing Nigeria international Ademola Lookman if France international Olivier Giroud leaves.
Calcio Mercato reports the 36-year-old might consider leaving for a new challenge at the end of the ongoing campaign, and the Super Eagle has been identified as a possible replacement.