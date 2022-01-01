African All Stars transfer news and rumours LIVE: Hamari Traore set for Rennes departure

Rennes and Montpellier lead race for Ben Romdhane
Ligue 1 outfits Montpellier and Rennes are in a fierce race to sign Tunisia international Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, reports Foot Mercato.
The Esperance midfielder had expressed his desire to move to Europe to continue his professional career ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
Romdhane has attracted the attention of numerous European clubs after scoring 20 times in 102 games for his Tunisian outfit.
Al Ahly close to appointing former Benfica coach
The Egyptian powerhouse are closing in on appointing former Benfica manager Rui Vitoria, as per Record.
The Red Devils are in the market to appoint a new handler following the departure of Pitso Mosimane.
Vitoria’s last managerial role saw him coach Spartak Moscow before parting ways with the Russians after 26 games in charge.
Hamari Traore set for Rennes departure
Mali international Hamari Traore is expected to leave Ligue 1 side Rennes at the end of this summer, reports Mohamed Toubache-Ter.
The 30-year-old enjoyed the best season of his career in the French elite division featuring in 33 league goals with three goals to his credit in the 2021-22 campaign.
Traore has been linked with a move to PSG and Borussia Dortmund.
Mosimane linked with Al Sadd move
Pitso Mosimane has been strongly linked with a move to Qatari side Al Sadd.
The South African tactician who recently left Egyptian side Al Ahly could be on his way to the Middle East side who parted ways with their Spanish coach Javi Gracia on Wednesday.
PSG attacker Kalimuendo wanted by Leeds United
According to the Independent, Leeds United have made a €20 million offer for Paris Saint-Germain attacker Arnaud Kalimuendo.
The 20-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan at Lens, where he has put together a respectable goalscoring record, and his potential signing would help transform Leeds' attacking threat.
Forest in talks for defender Niakhate
Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Mainz regarding a deal for defender Moussa Niakhate, reports The Athletic.
The 26-year-old of Senegalese origin is a left-footed centre-half that would add important depth to Steve Cooper’s squad at the City Ground.
Aguerd closes in on West Ham United move
Nayef Aguerd is set to undergo medicals later this week ahead of his move to Premier League side West Ham United, reports Daily Mail.
The Rennes defender is set to join the Hammers on a £25million move and he is expected to be a key figure in David Moyes’ squad when the 2022-22 campaign gets underway.
Aguerd has been a regular for his French team since joining them from Dijon in 2020.
Nantes yet to table offer for Samba
Ligue 1 outfit Nantes are yet to make a formal bid for Nottingham Forest goalkeeper, reports Foot Mercato.
After helping the Reds secure promotion to the English Premier League, reports have linked the Congolese goalie with a move to France.
Nonetheless, there has not been any formal offer by the French side to secure the services of the 28-year-old who has a year left on his contract at Forest.
Samba kept 16 clean sheets in 45 matches played across all competitions in the just-concluded season.
Udinese reject Juventus bid for Udogie
Serie A outfit Udinese have discarded offers from Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur for Destiny Udogie, according to Tuttosport.
Several European clubs are after the Nigeria prospect who turned in remarkable performances for the Zebras in the 2021-22 campaign.
Udogie featured in 35 matches for the Italian top-flight side for his contributions with five goals and three assists from his defensive duties.
Osimhen opens door to Arsenal transfer
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has hinted that a move to Arsenal is possible, saying that "anything can happen" during the summer transfer window.
Bringing in striker reinforcements is a top priority for Arsenal in this transfer window, with Alexandre Lacazette joining Lyon on a free transfer, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving for Barcelona, and Eddie Nketiah still to sign a new contract at the Emirates.
Mikel Arteta has identified Osimhen as a major target for the 2022-23 season, and the 23-year-old is aware of reports linking him to the Emirates.
Napoli consider Koulibaly exit and eye Bremer as replacement
Napoli are considering allowing Kalidou Koulibaly to leave this summer, according to Calciomercato.
The defender has a year left on his contract and the club will only offer him an extension with a lower salary.
Koulibaly is not interested in taking a pay cut and would rather leave, with Barcelona said to be after him.
Napoli could cash in, then, and are looking at Torino star Bremer and Feyenoord's Marcos Senesi as potential replacements.