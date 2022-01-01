African All Stars transfer news and rumours LIVE: Hamari Traore set for Rennes departure

Ligue 1 outfits Montpellier and Rennes are in a fierce race to sign Tunisia international Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, reports Foot Mercato.

The Esperance midfielder had expressed his desire to move to Europe to continue his professional career ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Romdhane has attracted the attention of numerous European clubs after scoring 20 times in 102 games for his Tunisian outfit.