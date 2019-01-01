Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Senegal and Tunisia battle for Afcon final spot

Senegal take on Tunisia in the first semi-final of Afcon 2019 with a place in the final at stake. Goal has it LIVE!

Updated
The second-half is underway

2019-07-14T17:02:41Z

We're back underway for the second-half of this first semi-final between Senegal and Tunisia

HALF-TIME

2019-07-14T16:47:43Z

We've come to the end of the first-half, and it's Senegal 0-0 Tunisia

Senegal to score first? Let's wait and see...

2019-07-14T16:47:06Z

MANE FIRES WIDE!!

2019-07-14T16:38:17Z

Another good opportunity for Senegal to take the lead as Sadio Mane gets behind the Tunisian defence and rounds the goalkeeper, but he loses his footing and ends up firing wide from an awkward angle. The net was empty and Mane should have done better. 

CHANCE FOR SENEGAL!!!

2019-07-14T16:37:13Z

A beautiful set up by Mane as Senegal invades the Tunisian box, but Niang fires wide on the turn. What a let off! 

PENALTY APPEAL TURNED DOWN!!

2019-07-14T16:28:53Z

Kouyate and Khenissi battle for possession inside the Senegalese box, and the striker goes down despite appearing to be in control of the ball. He's appealing for a penalty but the referee isn't interested. 

SABALY HITS THE WOODWORK

2019-07-14T16:25:54Z

Some great footwork by Sabaly outside the Tunisia box, and he eliminates his marker before curling the ball toward goal. However, with Hassen well-beaten, the woodwork comes to the goalkeeper's rescue. This was a great effort by Sabaly. 

Still no goals

2019-07-14T16:21:17Z

The stadium is half-empty

2019-07-14T16:18:04Z

No real clear-cut goalscoring chances

2019-07-14T16:12:42Z

Senegal may be in control of this encounter thus far as Tunisia are still finding their feet, but neither side has created clear-cut goalscoring chances. 

Kick-off

2019-07-14T16:00:31Z

Senegal gets the ball rolling... 

Almost kick-off time...

2019-07-14T15:59:06Z

The two teams are already on the pitch and ready for the encounter. 

Fans are already looking forward to this match

2019-07-14T15:56:27Z

Senegal v Tunisia: The Stats

2019-07-14T15:42:33Z

Hello Africa!

2019-07-14T15:33:14Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of the first semi-final between Senegal and Tunisia. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host this evening. 