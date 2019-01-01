HT: Nigeria 🇳🇬 0-0 🇬🇳 Guinea



Nothing to separate these two sides in the first half of the game. Who will win in the next 45 minutes of the game?#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/zFHrhJszI6 — Goal (@GoalcomSA) June 26, 2019

We have come to the end of the first 45 minutes. and Guinea head into dressing rooms locked at 0-0. The Super Eagles created too many good chances, including that of Ighalo, but they were unable to convert them into goals.