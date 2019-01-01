Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Egypt and Madagascar top Group A and B respectively, Zimbabwe crash out of Afcon 2019

Madagascar and Nigeria, Egypt and Uganda are all through to the Last 16 while Zimbabwe and Burundi crashed out of the tournament

Updated
2019-06-30T21:19:52Z

It was an absolute pleasure bringing you the four matches live on Goal tonight. We witnessed some exciting football overall, and congratulations to those who went through to the knockout stages. Hard-luck to Zimbabwe and Burundi. Until we meet again tomorrow, good night. 

Round-Up: Who is through to the Last 16?

2019-06-30T21:10:12Z

Egypt ✅

Uganda ✅

Madagascar ✅ 

Twitter reaction

2019-06-30T21:03:31Z

Which four nations stand a chance to also qualify?

2019-06-30T21:01:24Z

FULL-TIME

2019-06-30T20:55:10Z

The match between Zimbabwe and Congo DR has also come to an end. Norman Mapeza's men crash out of the competition with just a point under their name. They really lost control of the group with that draw against Uganda

FULL-TIME

2019-06-30T20:52:50Z

It's all over at the Cairo International Stadium. Egypt ease past Uganda with a 2-0 win. They qualify with a 100 percent winning record in the group stages. Uganda finish as runners-up with four points. 

Stoppage time in Cairo

2019-06-30T20:49:39Z

We're into the final five minutes of added time in Cairo. Egypt have certainly wrapped this one up. It doesn't look like Uganda will score two goals in the remaining minutes. However, the Cranes did enough in their opening two games to book their spot in the knockout stages. 

Chipezeze's disastrous performance is the talking point

2019-06-30T20:44:49Z

GOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLL!!!!

2019-06-30T20:42:23Z

Congo DR are really not playing games against Zimbabwe. The DRC is now 4-0 up as Assambolonga smashes the ball past Chipezeze. It's save to say Zimbabwe is going home. 

 

Zimbabwe have failed too many people tonight

2019-06-30T20:35:19Z

Onyango is stretchered off the pitch

2019-06-30T20:29:04Z

The Ugandan captain is struggling with a head injury and he can't continue. He is replaced and this is a huge blow for the Cranes. 

CHANCE FOR ZIMBABWE

2019-06-30T20:20:20Z

Mushekwi with a cheeky backheel from a pass by Billiat but Congo DR goalkeeper Matampi is equal to the task as he makes a comfortable save.

TOO CLOSE!!

2019-06-30T20:14:06Z

A free-kick for Uganda and Miya's effort sails inches over the crossbar although El-Shenawy looked to have had it covered. 

MIYA SHOOTS!!!

2019-06-30T20:10:52Z

Opportunity for Uganda as Miya blasts his effort from inside the box towards goal, but the shot is deflected over the crossbar. I'm not sure if El-Shenawy would have saved that. 

ONYANGO DENIES SALAH!!

2019-06-30T20:08:53Z

Salah is played through on goal but Onyango makes himself big to deny the Egyptian superstar with a stretched right hand. Great save that was. 

2019-06-30T19:57:25Z

GOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL!!!

2019-06-30T19:45:50Z

Elmohamady doubles Egypt's lead with a fierce shot from inside the penalty box. He beats Onyango hands down. 

 

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!!

2019-06-30T19:35:29Z

Congo DR score again as Bakambu fires past Chipezeze. The Zimbabwean defence is in tatters. Congo DR doing the damage here. 

SUPER SAVE BY EL-SHENAWY!!

2019-06-30T19:30:27Z

Miya unleashes a thunderbolt from way out but El-Shenawy makes a great save as he tips the ball over the crossbar. 

Egypt forced into an early substitution

2019-06-30T19:23:55Z

Warriors breaking the hearts in Zimbabwe

2019-06-30T19:18:49Z

EL-SHENAWY DENIES OKWI

2019-06-30T19:14:30Z

Okwi turns his marker inside out before firing towards goal, but El-Shenawy makes a comfortable save. 

El-Shenawy collides with his teammate

2019-06-30T19:08:25Z

Emmanuel Okwi attempts to pick a teammate inside the opposition box, but the Egyptians clear the lines momentarily before El-Shenawy collides with his teammate inside the box as both players scrambled for the ball. 

Trezeguet goes down inside the box

2019-06-30T19:05:13Z

The Egyptian attacker goes down inside the Ugandan box from a Miya challenge, and he's looking for a penalty, but the referee isn't interested. 

2019-06-30T18:55:17Z

Final Group A matches: Zimbabwe v DRC, Uganda v Egypt

2019-06-30T18:03:39Z

The two Group A matches are LIVE on Goal!

Zimbabwe need to hammer Congo DR by three clear goals and hope for Egypt to beat Uganda for them to finish second in Group A and qualify for the Last 16. 

2019-06-30T17:55:25Z

FULL-TIME

2019-06-30T17:49:42Z

And it's all over! Nigeria go down to minnows Madagascar, who finish top of Group B with seven points. Nigeria are also going through to the Last 16 despite this defeat. Guinea won their match against Burundi, but they are not sure of their place in the knockout stages as yet. 

IWOBI SKIES HIS SHOT!!

2019-06-30T17:46:39Z

Alex Iwobi finds himself alone on the edge of the Malagasy box, but he opts to hit it hard and he skies his attempt. This really sums up Nigeria's day here in Alexandria. 

Score update

2019-06-30T17:41:46Z

Etebo's free-kick blocked

2019-06-30T17:36:55Z

Nigeria wins a free-kick outside the box, but Etebo's attempt goes straight into the wall. The Super Eagles try to work something out from the rebound and the ball eventually goes back to Etebo, who volleys his effort over the crossbar. It remains Madagascar 2-0 Nigeria.  

Afcon 2019 dark horses?

2019-06-30T17:34:22Z

Come to think of it...

2019-06-30T17:30:09Z

Good question...

2019-06-30T17:23:42Z

CLOSE!!

2019-06-30T17:14:01Z

It's a scramble inside the Nigerian box as Madagascar look to score a third. But Ikechukwu comes to the rescue as he collects on Andriatsima's feet. 

GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!

2019-06-30T17:11:53Z

Guinea have also doubled their lead! It's that man again, Yattara! Guinea 2-0 Burundi. 

GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!!!

2019-06-30T17:09:13Z

Madagascar double their lead! It's Andrea with a stunning deflected goal for the Malagasy. Ikechukwu failed to recover in between the sticks for Nigeria. 2-0 to Madagascar. What a game this is proving to be!  

This is how the first-half ended... No changes so far...

2019-06-30T17:07:59Z

ANDRIATSIMA SHOOTS!!!

2019-06-30T16:43:48Z

The Madagascar captain times his run and shoots towards goal just after entering the penalty box, but his effort goes wide. The offside flag had already gone up against him. 

Madagascar have indeed been impressive

2019-06-30T16:39:24Z

Current Group B log

2019-06-30T16:36:01Z

CHANCE FOR AHMED MUSA!!

2019-06-30T16:30:25Z

Ahmed Musa receives possession alone in the Madagascar box, and he dribbles past the goalkeeper but his final touch is too heavy as he loses control. Madagascar recover and clear the ball away from danger. What a chance! 

As things stand...

2019-06-30T16:29:06Z

Who's going through and who's crashing out? As things stand, Nigeria and Madagascar are going through to the knockout stages. Guinea and Burundi are going home. 

GOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLL!!!

2019-06-30T16:24:57Z

Guinea have found the back of the net! Yattara fires Guinea into the lead. They put their numerical advantage to good use. 

Burundi reduced to 10 men

2019-06-30T16:23:17Z

Will Guinea lose to Burundi?

2019-06-30T16:19:04Z

GOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!!!

2019-06-30T16:12:36Z

Madagascar upset the odds and punish Nigeria!! A defensive error by the Nigerians sees Lailana dribble past the goalkeeper before slotting the ball into an empty net. 

The Burundi v Guinea match is also underway. No Berahino for Burundi

2019-06-30T16:02:21Z

Kick-off

2019-06-30T16:00:21Z

The Super Eagles get us underway in Alexandria...  

WATCH: Our exclusive interview with John Ogu

2019-06-30T15:51:04Z

Hello Africa!

2019-06-30T15:31:07Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of today's matches. Nigeria take on Madagascar while Guinea face Burundi in the other Group B match.   