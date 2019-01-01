Can Cameroon defending their Afcon title?
Can Cameroon defend the title? 🤔
The last team that won Afcon back-to-back was Egypt!🍾
WATCH: Team v Team - the numbers
Defending champions, Cameroon 🇨🇲 take on Guinea-Bissau🇬🇼in their #AFCON2019 opener.
Here's a closer look at Group F. #TotalAFCON2019
Here's a closer look at Group F. #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/ogWXkVLZTp
The stage is set
🇨🇲🇬🇼
Everything is ready for the game!
#TotalAFCON2019
Everything is ready for the game!#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/Nw3athexTu
Hello Africa!
Good evening, and welcome to our live coverage of today's Afcon 2019 matches. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host this evening. We have two matches in store for you tonight. Our first match involves Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau.