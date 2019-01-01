GUINEA-BISSAU ATTACK!!
Will we see goals in this game?
Kick-off
We are underway...
Starting XI: Benin v Guinea-Bissau
Ready?
Players have arrived 🇧🇯🇬🇼#BENGNB #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/ZWn6mRzYOJ
The dressing rooms
🇧🇯🇬🇼 A tale of continuity vs ambition...— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 29, 2019
Good game on our hands 👌 #BENGNB #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/GMhSgynCRv
Benin v Guinea-Bissau
Our final match of the day sees Benin take on Guinea-Bissau. Goal has it LIVE!Our final match of the day sees Benin take on Guinea-Bissau. Goal has it LIVE!
Full-time stats
FULL-TIME
It's all over. This is a second goalless draw at this year's edition. There have been no goals in today's matches. Very weird indeed.
Malong enters the field
Asamoah Gyan features in 8th Afcon tournament
Little crowd?
Cameroon and Ghana playing but the stadium is scanty. So much for Egyptians' love for football#AFCON2019— Lolade Adewuyi (@Jololade) June 29, 2019
Have Ghana been that bad?
If Ghana Black Stars draw against Cameron, the president @NAkufoAddo should ask them to come home. After all its the year of *RETUNR * #GhanaBlackStars #Ghana #AFCON2019 #AFCONonCiti— SUNU DESMOND L . H. (@NAMETAGGH) June 29, 2019
Head-to-head
Who will score first?
We are back underway...
Ghana get the ball rolling for the second-half...
First-half stats
HALF-TIME
The first 45 minutes have come to an end. It's Cameroon 0-0 Ghana. The Indomitable Lions were on the rise in the final few minutes of the half, but Ofori stood tall and made some superb save.
OFORI MAKES A GREAT SAVE!
Tactical game
The game has been very very very tactical Wallahi.— Sheikh Tophic Sienu (@DeSheikh1) June 29, 2019
The substitutions of the two managers will determine the winner. Trust me.
Cameroon 0-0 Ghana #TotalAFCON2019 #FootballMadeInGhana
ATSU SHOOTS!!!
GENUINE OPPORTUNITY FOR GHANA!!!
In his own words: Kwadwo Asamoah
Should we expected a ruthless Cameroonian team?
Kick-off
Our Betting Preview
Starting XI: Cameroon v Ghana
The dressing rooms
The Indomitable Lions are in the house
Cameroon v Ghana
IN PICS: Mauritania v Angola
Now into the second match of the day...
FT: Mauritania 🇲🇷 0-0 🇦🇴 Angola— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 29, 2019
It's all over without a goal as both teams settle for goalless draw. 😉#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/oc1WhUoQec
FULL-TIME
Mauritania and Angola settle for a share of the spoils. And this is the first encounter that produces a goalless draw at this year's edition.
Mauritanian fans are doing their part
Angola doing the best they can but they still can't score
Angola brinca muito! Jogo pra ganhar e fazem isso. Porraaaaa— Stélvio Filipe (@stelveinstein) June 29, 2019
Diarra enters the pitch for Mauritania
Angola made a change earlier
OPPORTUNITY FOR MAURITANIA!!
Angola make a change
We are back underway...
Mauritania get the ball rolling for the second-half...
First-half stats
HALF-TIME
Angola to score first? At least one fan thinks so...
Mourabitounes play like they never played football before. Can't have 2 good passes. Look nervous and with zero confidence. Angola goal coming.....— Mohamed Mahmoud (@MedMahmoud10) June 29, 2019
Angola the better of the two teams
Djalma's effort cleared off the line
Angola need to win here
CLOSE!!
BLUNDER BY SOULEIMAN
The Mauritania goalkeeper mistimes the flight of the ball, but fortunately, the pass is off target. It could have been one of the tournament's easiest goals for Angola.
Waaaa goal Mauritanie bi loum deff ni 😂😂— Alfred Ndiaye 🇸🇳 (@KadamBabacar) June 29, 2019
An exchange of blows
Kick-off
Starting XI: Mauritania v Angola
The dressing rooms
Teams arrival
WATCH: Adama Ba's interview with Caf
