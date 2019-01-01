Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Algeria brush aside Kenya, Senegal too strong for Tanzania and Morocco edge Namibia to top Group D

Algeria brush aside Kenya, Senegal too strong for Tanzania and Morocco edge Namibia to top Group D

Updated
FULL-TIME

2019-06-23T21:51:30Z

It's all over at 30 June Stadium, and Algeria claim all the points on offers at the expense of a very flat Kenyan side. 

Stoppage time

2019-06-23T21:50:17Z

There will be three times of stoppage time at the end of 90... 

OPPORTUNITY!!

2019-06-23T21:42:10Z

Kenya storm into the Algerian box against the run of play, but Algeria quickly close them down to concede a corner which, in the end, is poorly taken from the near side. Kenyan fans let down by their team. The team's performance has been below par tonight.  

10 minutes to go...

2019-06-23T21:39:20Z

Mohammed doesn't know what's going on behind him and he opts to plays it safe despite being alone outside his own box. Surely, Kenya won't score a goal here, let alone two in the next 10 minutes or so. 

Social media reaction

2019-06-23T21:29:09Z

Halfway through the second half

2019-06-23T21:26:15Z

Algeria are in total control of this match and very comfortable on the ball. They are knocking the ball nicely without any pressure from Kenya. They are definitely looking to catch them on a counter-attack. Nothing much is happening in either half. 

No support upfront

2019-06-23T21:16:49Z

Johana finds himself having to chase alone upfront. He lacks the necessary support from his teammates and this makes it very difficult for Kenya to even test Algerian goalkeeper Mbolhi, who has had a quiet game so far. 

Algeria in the attack

2019-06-23T21:14:04Z

Mahrez dances his way into the Kenyan box and plays the ball to Bounedjah who lays it across the face of goal, but there's no one there and Harambee Stars recover to make a clearance. 

Head-to-head

2019-06-23T21:09:59Z

Algeria and Kenya have met seven times since 1977 with both nations winning three matches each while the other match ended in a draw. Surprisingly, the last meeting between the two nations was back in 1997 when Kenya lost 1-0 to Algeria. 

Second half underway

2019-06-23T21:03:35Z

Algeria get the second half underway at 30 June Stadium. The scoreline is still 2-0 in their favour. 

HALF-TIME ANALYSIS

2019-06-23T20:58:07Z

Kenya Chief Editor Dennis Mabuka: My first half analysis. Wanyama looks flat, Philemon Otieno and Aboud Omar are struggling at the back. Kenya must bring in David Owino to replace Joseph Okumu at the central defence. Otherwise, we may see more goals in the second half. 

HALF-TIME

2019-06-23T20:46:08Z

It's Algeria 2-0 Kenya after the first 45 minutes. The Algerians took their chances, while Kenya looked more worried about defending than scoring a goal. Harambee Stars will need a big second half performance to turn it around. 

GOOOOOOAAAALLLL!!!

2019-06-23T20:42:50Z

Algeria double their lead with ease, and it's Mahrez who slices the ball past Patrick from inside the Kenyana box. The ball took a little deflection on its way into the net. 2-0 to Algeria. 

TOO MANY FOULS!

2019-06-23T20:40:38Z

Kenya should tread carefully in this game. They have been giving away too many fouls in their own half. Algerian players have been too smart to hold on the ball and try to eliminate their opponents. 

GOOOOOAAAAAL!!!

2019-06-23T20:34:13Z

Bounedjah steps up and sends Kenyan goalkeeper Patrick the wrong way with a cool finish from the spot. Algeria are in front after 35 minutes. 

PENALTY FOR ALGERIA!!

2019-06-23T20:32:40Z

Algeria win a penalty as Atal is brought down inside the box! 

BELAILI DENIED!

2019-06-23T20:27:01Z

It's 3v3 as Algeria manage to get the ball in a dangerous area, but Belaili's attempted curler goes straight at Patrick, who doesn't hold on to the ball unfortunately, but his defence regroups and clears its lines.  

What are the fans saying on social media?

2019-06-23T20:20:35Z

FREE-KICK ALGERIA!

2019-06-23T20:17:11Z

Algeria win a free-kick on the edge of the box. They are appealing for a penalty but the referee is unmoved. Mahrez attempts a shot at goal, but it comes off the wall. A bright start to the encounter by the Algerians. 

CLOSE!!

2019-06-23T20:15:32Z

A free-kick is played into the Kenyan box, and Mandi is lurking behind the defence, but he cannot connect cleanly as his attempt goes wide from an awkward angle. Algeria looking good so far. 

Frantic start to the first half

2019-06-23T20:04:58Z

An exchange of blows from the two nations in the early stages of the first half. Algeria have had two good chances to hurt Kenya, but the Harambee Stars defence stood firm. 

Kick-off

2019-06-23T20:00:07Z

Kenya get us underway at 30 June Stadium... 

INJURY NEWS

2019-06-23T19:19:57Z

Kenya have confirmed that Joash Onyango will not be available for this encounter against Algeria due to injury. Onyango has been trending on social media for the past few weeks... 

 

 

Algeria v Kenya

2019-06-23T19:08:16Z

Our final match of the involves Algeria and Kenya. Follow the action LIVE on Goal!

Harambee Stars are looking to upset the odds against a very formidable Algerian side. Who's your money on? 

Our final score graphic

2019-06-23T19:00:42Z

FULL-TIME

2019-06-23T18:51:27Z

The final whistle has been blown. Senegal claim the three points while Tanzania walk away without a point. Diatta is the man of the match. He was superb all round for the Teranga Lions. Tanzania need to go back to the drawing board and regroup for their next match. 

Three minutes of stoppage time

2019-06-23T18:48:43Z

The match officials have added three minutes to the end of 90. Surely, Senegal are home and dry. 

Sadio Mane the talking point on social media

2019-06-23T18:39:45Z

Senegal in control

2019-06-23T18:35:55Z

As things stand, Senegal top Group C with three points. It doesn't look like Tanzania will recover from this setback.  

GOOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!

2019-06-23T18:22:31Z

And it has arrived! Senegal double their lead through a Diatta thunderbolt from outside box. What a wonderful strike by the 20-year-old! 

ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY FOR SENEGAL

2019-06-23T18:12:01Z

Senegal continue to pile the pressure on Tanzania as Ndiaye squanders a chance to double his team's lead from inside the box.

MANULA PULLS OFF A GREAT SAVE!!!

2019-06-23T18:04:35Z

Tanzania goalkeeper Manula does brilliantly to keep his side in the game as he fingertips Diatte's header over the crossbar. The Senegalese tried to head past the Tanzanian shot-stopper. It remains 1-0 to Senegal

Second-half kicks off

2019-06-23T18:04:05Z

We are back underway for the second half...

HALF-TIME ANALYSIS

2019-06-23T17:49:36Z

HALF-TIME

2019-06-23T17:48:40Z

It's Senegal 1-0 Tanzania at the end of the first half. 

FREE-KICK TO SENEGAL

2019-06-23T17:41:51Z

Tanzania look very disjointed in midfield and that alone has left their defence vulnerable. Balde takes the free-kick, but Ndiaye's overhead kick sails over the crossbar from inside the box. Senegal still lead by 1-0 with less than five minutes to go before the end of the first 45 minutes.  

GOAL? NO GOAL!!

2019-06-23T17:34:17Z

Senegal thought they had doubled their lead there, but the referee saw something he didn't like inside the Tanzania box, and waves his hands in the air to declare the goal illegitimate. The Senegalese are not happy with the call. 

GOOOOOAAAALLLL!!

2019-06-23T17:26:17Z

Keita Balde scores for Senegal as he blasts his left-footed shot low into the bottom corner. The goalkeeper should have done better there to stop the shot. 1-0 to Senegal.  

Sane stretchered off the pitch

2019-06-23T17:22:08Z

The Senegal international gets injured and he will receive medical attention. He is been taken off the pitch with a stretcher. There are already concerns that he may not come back. 

Senegal unbeaten in eight matches

2019-06-23T17:20:20Z

Emmanuel Amuneke: In his own words

2019-06-23T17:16:38Z

SIDE-NETTING!!

2019-06-23T17:06:58Z

Niang does well to get behind the Tanzanian back four. However, he places his shot wide - it hits the wrong side of the net. That was a great opportunity for Senegal. Tanzania should be worried. 

SUPERB SAVE!!

2019-06-23T17:03:25Z

Tanzania goalkeeper Manula makes himself big to block Diatta's attempt from close range.  

Kick-off

2019-06-23T17:01:01Z

Tanzania gets the encounter underway... 

Tanzania starting XI

2019-06-23T17:00:36Z

Senegal starting XI vs Tanzania

2019-06-23T16:59:45Z

SENEGAL TEAM NEWS

2019-06-23T16:56:58Z

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has had to settle for a place on the Senegal bench. Will Senegal be able to do it without their star man? 

FULL-TIME

2019-06-23T16:21:50Z

Heartbreak for Namibia as the referee blows his whistle for full-time. Morocco claim all the points at stake and go top of Group after a narrow 1-0 win. 

OWN GOAL!!

2019-06-23T16:18:09Z

Morocco is assisted by Keimuine, who heads past Kazapua to hand the opposition the lead. 1-0 to Morocco.  

GOOOAAAALLL!!!

2019-06-23T16:16:52Z

Morocco break the deadlock!!! 

Final 10 minutes

2019-06-23T16:07:21Z

We are into the final 10 minutes of the game. And it is still goalless at Al Salam Stadium. Morocco would definitely rue the missed chances should the game end in a goalless draw. 

KAZAPUA SAVES NAMIBIA!!!

2019-06-23T16:00:08Z

A deflected attempt by Morocco from inside the Namibian box, but Kazapua recovers to make a great save with his right foot. 

Amrabat gives away a free-kick

2019-06-23T15:54:46Z

It has been a tough game for Morocco, who came into this game as strong favourites. Namibia are holding their own so far and have given nothing away in terms of possession. Their defence has also been solid. 

FINE SAVE BY KAZAPUA!!

2019-06-23T15:48:05Z

Another shot by the Moroccans but Namibia goalkeeper Kazapua produces a fine save to keep his team in the game. 

Namibia under siege

2019-06-23T15:43:56Z

Ricardo Mannetti is up on his feet and certainly not impressed with how his team is handling the pressure from Morocco. Renard's men are really looking for a goal. 

MOROCCO PROBE!!

2019-06-23T15:35:50Z

Morocco is taking the game to Namibia. Surely, Herve Renard motivated them at half-time.  

Start of the second half

2019-06-23T15:32:52Z

The second half is underway. Namibia gets the ball rolling...

Pressure on Morocco?

2019-06-23T15:24:08Z

Namibia head coach Ricardo Mannetti admitted in yesterday's press conference that the pressure is on Morocco to win this match. 

The Namibians have certainly made it difficult for Morocco so far. But can they hold on and snatch a point? 

 

HALF-TIME

2019-06-23T15:16:39Z

We have come to the end of the first 45 minutes, and it remains goalless at Al Salam Stadium. 

Ziyech proving too much for Namibia

2019-06-23T15:09:25Z

The scoreline may be 0-0 but Ziyech is in the thick of things for Morocco. He has had a fantastic game so far. And Namibia should try and close him down in order to avoid conceding a goal in this half. 

Penalty shout for Morocco!!

2019-06-23T15:03:07Z

Amrabat goes down inside the Namibian box, but the referee isn't interested despite all the noise from the players and fans for a penalty. Play on, says the match official.  

Interesting facts about Namibia

2019-06-23T14:58:52Z

Coach Ricardo Manetti and assistant coach Ronnie Kanalelo both played in South Africa. The two coaches were part of the Namibian squad that participated in the 1998 Afcon finals.  

KETJIJERE STRIKES!!!

2019-06-23T14:47:38Z

Namibia find their way into the Moroccan half, and some poor defending sees the ball fall on Ketjijere, who has a clean strike. 

However, his attempt goes over the crossbar. A decent attempt by the Namibians so far. 

WATCH: Morocco v Namibia stats

2019-06-23T14:44:25Z

With both sides still trying to settle down, watch our stats here: 

 

 

WHAT A SAVE!!

2019-06-23T14:40:34Z

Morocco find some space to have a shot at goal. Dirar is given enough time to take an aim at Kazapua, but the Namibian goalkeeper is well-positioned to make a great finger-tip save. 

Sunday's fixtures

2019-06-23T14:38:56Z

This is one of the three matches we will be covering for you today. Here's a list of today's fixtures: 

 

Kick-off

2019-06-23T14:31:12Z

We are underway... Please share your final score predictions on social media, and we will try our best to publish them right here.

Head-to-head

2019-06-23T14:21:05Z

Morocco and Namibia have met six times before. Morocco won five of those matches while the other ended in a draw. This means Namibia hasn't beaten Morocco in any of their previous six match. A tough encounter ahead for the Southern African nation.  

Hello Africa!

2019-06-23T14:16:35Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our coverage of Afcon 2019 match day three. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host again today as we continue to bring you nothing but the best of the tournament on Goal. 