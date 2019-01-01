Thank you for choosing Goal!
FT: Algeria 🇩🇿 2-0 Kenya 🇰🇪— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 23, 2019
It's all over at the 30 June Stadium, with Algeria taking maximum points against Kenya. #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/chb0f13qGv
Man of the match
#TotalAFCON2019— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 23, 2019
After his stellar performance, I. Bennacer has been selected as the Total Man of the Match. Congrats!#ALGKEN #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/m9kHJp6r6g
Full time stats: Algeria v Kenya
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #ALGKEN pic.twitter.com/oJU6srLrWo— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 23, 2019
Algeria 2-0 Kenya: Our match report
A comfortable win for Algeria, but Kenya need to do better planning for their next match. Our match report here.
Algeria 2 Kenya 0: Mahrez scores in comfortable success https://t.co/ceOoeVishg pic.twitter.com/gmJEER6zNg— Goal Kenya (@GoalcomKenya) June 23, 2019
FULL-TIME
Stoppage time
OPPORTUNITY!!
Substitution for Algeria
SUBSTITUTION | Algeria: A. DELORT comes in for B. BOUNEDJAH #TotalAFCON2019 #ALGKEN pic.twitter.com/13rimEoYeL— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 23, 2019
10 minutes to go...
Algeria make a change
SUBSTITUTION | Algeria: Y. BRAHIMI comes in for Y. BELAILI #TotalAFCON2019 #ALGKEN pic.twitter.com/PDbzZHsXA6— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 23, 2019
Substitution for Kenya
SUBSTITUTION | Kenya: J. OMOLO comes in for E. OMONDI #TotalAFCON2019 #ALGKEN pic.twitter.com/4lXEsOVecA— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 23, 2019
Social media reaction
#HarambeeStars— Rhodah Mukhwana (@Rhodah_M) June 23, 2019
The coach must recall Allan Wanga to score goals for Kenya.@KBCChannel1 #AFCONikoKBC #AFCON2019 #ALGKEN
kenya was a disgrace we moving on from them 😔— isir (@leoscuccittini) June 23, 2019
Kenya has much speed but no technicality to put the ball in the net. Algeria sabi as usual. Where is Wanyama gan naa? #afcon2019— Gbangucci #gbanguccibaby #sugarella #sugarboy (@gbangucci) June 23, 2019
Halfway through the second half
No support upfront
Algeria in the attack
Head-to-head
Second half underway
HALF-TIME ANALYSIS
Tottenham Hotspur are also rallying behind Wanyama
🇰🇪 🏆 Best of luck at #AFCON2019, @VictorWanyama! #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/FgRuEzftll— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 23, 2019
Manchester City are also watching...
.@Mahrez22 doubles Algeria’s lead against Kenya just before half time 😏— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 23, 2019
🔵 #mancity pic.twitter.com/zStYz1mVfu
First half stats: Algeria v Kenya
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #ALGKEN pic.twitter.com/DT2s2Qmyi6— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 23, 2019
HALF-TIME
Mahrez leads from the front
GOOOOAAAL | R. MAHREZ scores a goal for Algeria. Algeria - Kenya 2-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #ALGKEN pic.twitter.com/RSh4i9NXT6— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 23, 2019
GOOOOOOAAAALLLL!!!
TOO MANY FOULS!
GOOOOOAAAAAL!!!
PENALTY FOR ALGERIA!!
BELAILI DENIED!
What are the fans saying on social media?
Algeria looking purposeful and zippy, with Baghdad quite a handful for his opponents.— Kelechi Bernard (@woramangra) June 23, 2019
Kenya, rattled.
Nil nil. An entertaining game.#AFCON2019
What we lack as a team is confidence but Algeria is just a name #HarambeeStars— Anganga (@Yelseaanganga1) June 23, 2019
FREE-KICK ALGERIA!
CLOSE!!
INTERESTING
Frantic start to the first half
Kick-off
Ready for kick-off
The players have had their pre-match run-out before #ALGKEN...👀— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 23, 2019
Who's your favorite? #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/r9vO0YLoWU
Starting XI: Algeria v Kenya
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #ALGKEN #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/j5MrsBD20M— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 23, 2019
Team arrivals
WATCH OUT! ⚠️ #LesFennecs and #HarambeeStars are here for their first game of #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/i2qjo3lOpF— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 23, 2019
Algeria v Kenya: Our preview
Check out our preview for here:
Algeria 🇩🇿 will take on Kenya 🇰🇪 in the #AFCON2019 - check out the Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview!https://t.co/Fqp3nQGcSZ pic.twitter.com/NKRPDWA3Ts— Goal Kenya (@GoalcomKenya) June 23, 2019
Harambee Stars kits against Algeria
Afcon 2019: Harambee Stars kits against Algeria revealed https://t.co/HcOFNlIiAz pic.twitter.com/JkEKNmALiN— Goal Kenya (@GoalcomKenya) June 23, 2019
Earlier news on Joash Onyango
BREAKING: Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango suffers injury in training and will miss Harambee Stars two matches against Algeria and Senegal.! @Football_Kenya pic.twitter.com/U1ILa3HcT6— Goal Kenya (@GoalcomKenya) June 23, 2019
INJURY NEWS
Kenya have confirmed that Joash Onyango will not be available for this encounter against Algeria due to injury. Onyango has been trending on social media for the past few weeks...
Fresh injury concerns for Harambee Stars as Joash Onyango is ruled out https://t.co/TTUXACvzXN pic.twitter.com/zU7Hyx7dat— Goal Kenya (@GoalcomKenya) June 23, 2019
Algeria v Kenya: In numbers
Algeria🇩🇿 🆚 Kenya🇰🇪 in numbers!— Goal Kenya (@GoalcomKenya) June 23, 2019
Who has the stats favoured ahead of tonight's #AFCON2019 game?🤔 pic.twitter.com/xcaNLCz1rQ
Algeria v Kenya
Our final match of the involves Algeria and Kenya. Follow the action LIVE on Goal!Harambee Stars are looking to upset the odds against a very formidable Algerian side. Who's your money on?
Our final score graphic
Full time stats: Senegal v Tanzania
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #SENTAN pic.twitter.com/1ck2lK8KYP— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 23, 2019
Senegal 2-0 Tanzania
FULL TIME | Senegal - Tanzania 2-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #SENTAN pic.twitter.com/8wNLAl999L— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 23, 2019
FULL-TIME
Three minutes of stoppage time
Sadio Mane the talking point on social media
Sadio Mané fait son mec au calme. Imaginer s'il allait jouer aujourd'hui 🙊— G u i n e a n_🥀 (@Its_Kesso) June 23, 2019
Sadio Mané quel homme humble!!!— SNooPY (@TUNiiZiiANoO) June 23, 2019
Why isn’t Sadio Mane playing?— Jamie (@JamieCFC__) June 23, 2019
Senegal in control
Tanzania make a change
SUBSTITUTION | Tanzania: T. ULIMWENGU comes in for S. MSUVA #TotalAFCON2019 #SENTAN pic.twitter.com/xdsjTH73EN— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 23, 2019
GOOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!
Senegal's second goal on its way? Efo appears to think so...
So much fire 🔥 from #Senegal, I don't know how long #Tanzania can hold on until #Senegal add a 2nd goal.#SENTAN #TotalAFCON2019 #Egypt2019— Efo Gbedemah (@delademxonu) June 23, 2019
ANOTHER OPPORTUNITY FOR SENEGAL
MANULA PULLS OFF A GREAT SAVE!!!
Second-half kicks off
First-half stats
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #SENTAN pic.twitter.com/XNDDgCf4QN— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 23, 2019
HALF-TIME ANALYSIS
Feisal Salum has started terribly here at the base of midfield, and that has set the tone for #Tanzania's sloppiness so far. They just don't look at it yet.#SENTAN #Afcon2019— Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) June 23, 2019
Not sure how every member of #Tanzania's back 7 hasn't been booked already. Nerves and physicality don't go well together. Deservedly behind, and it really could be worse.#SENTAN #Afcon2019— Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) June 23, 2019
HALF-TIME
FREE-KICK TO SENEGAL
GOAL? NO GOAL!!
Tanzania should keep a close eye on Balde
GOOOOAAAL | K. BALDE scores a goal for Senegal. Senegal - Tanzania 1-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #SENTAN pic.twitter.com/wunISKYFKY— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 23, 2019
GOOOOOAAAALLLL!!
Sane stretchered off the pitch
Senegal unbeaten in eight matches
Emmanuel Amuneke: In his own words
SIDE-NETTING!!
SUPERB SAVE!!
Kick-off
Tanzania starting XI
Tanzania 🇹🇿 starting XI:— Kofi 🇬🇭 #AFCON2019 (@KofiAsiedu_) June 23, 2019
Aishi Manula (GK)
Gadiel Michael
Kevin Patrick Yondani
David Mwantika
Hassan Ramadhan
Feisal Salum Abdalla
Mudathir Yahya Abbas
Himid Mao Mkami
John Raphael Bocco
Mbwana Aly Samatta (C)
Saimon HappyGod Msuva #TotalAFCON2019 #SENTAN
Senegal starting XI vs Tanzania
Senegal 🇸🇳 starting XI:— Kofi 🇬🇭 #AFCON2019 (@KofiAsiedu_) June 23, 2019
Edouard Mendy (GK)
Moussa Wague
Kalidou Koulibaly
Salif Sane
Youssouf Sabaly
Idrissa Gana Gueye (C)
Papa N'diaye
Kreppin Diatta
Ismaila Sarr
Balde Diao Keita
Mbaye Niang #TotalAFCON2019 #SENTAN
SENEGAL TEAM NEWS
Senegal and Tanzania arrive at 30 June Stadium
🇹🇿Taifa Stars have graced #TotalAFCON2019 pitches for the first time since 1980! & The Tiranga lions are up and running!🇸🇳 #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/6jzmWNETpx— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 23, 2019
Senegal v Tanzania: Behind the scenes
Behind the scenes before Group C starts 🇸🇳🆚🇹🇿 👀#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/oNnPTtOwqT— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 23, 2019
Namibia go down to Morocco
FT: Morocco 🇲🇦 1-0 Namibia 🇳🇦— Goal Ghana (@goal_ghana) June 23, 2019
Morocco see off Namibia, all thanks to Keimuine own goal in the 89th minute.#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/ofZdcIq0fR
Full-time stats: Morocco v Namibia
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #MARNAM pic.twitter.com/U3vup65xi9— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 23, 2019
FULL-TIME
OWN GOAL!!
Keimuine's goal
GOOOOAAAL | I. KEIMUINE puts it past his own net. Morocco - Namibia 1-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #MARNAM pic.twitter.com/MytqW1FoCp— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 23, 2019
GOOOAAAALLL!!!
Final 10 minutes
KAZAPUA SAVES NAMIBIA!!!
Amrabat gives away a free-kick
FINE SAVE BY KAZAPUA!!
Namibia under siege
MOROCCO PROBE!!
Start of the second half
Pressure on Morocco?
Namibia head coach Ricardo Mannetti admitted in yesterday's press conference that the pressure is on Morocco to win this match.
The Namibians have certainly made it difficult for Morocco so far. But can they hold on and snatch a point?
Namibia head coach Ricardo Mannetti believes the pressure is on Morocco, ahead of their #AFCON2019 clash.https://t.co/jLkb9WH3BH pic.twitter.com/HMa63SJxNs— Goal Ghana (@goal_ghana) June 22, 2019
HALF-TIME
Ziyech proving too much for Namibia
Penalty shout for Morocco!!
Interesting facts about Namibia
Namibia has supporters on Twitter
let's beat them Namibia Come on put 2 before half time #MARNAM #AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019 #AfricasBeautifulStory— Public Relations Guru (@TsepoThibankhoe) June 23, 2019
Namibia no 23 🥰— yäsmïne 🐉 (@___daenerys__) June 23, 2019
„Namibia besitzt Mentalität“— Felixsøn7 🇮🇸 (@Masero3000) June 23, 2019
KETJIJERE STRIKES!!!
Namibia find their way into the Moroccan half, and some poor defending sees the ball fall on Ketjijere, who has a clean strike.
However, his attempt goes over the crossbar. A decent attempt by the Namibians so far.
WATCH: Morocco v Namibia stats
With both sides still trying to settle down, watch our stats here:
WHAT A SAVE!!
Sunday's fixtures
This is one of the three matches we will be covering for you today. Here's a list of today's fixtures:
Kick-off
Atmosphere before the game
The atmosphere before #MARNAM is building 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0whc699diu— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 23, 2019
Starting XI: Morocco v Namibia
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #MARNAM #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/voK1A3sSAJ— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 23, 2019