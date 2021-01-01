Bengaluru FC 5-0 Nepal Army Club: Marco Pezzaiuoli era starts with a thumping win

Another big win for Bengaluru
After Bengaluru's 9-1 win over Paro FC in the previous AFC Cup Round 1 qualifiers, the Blues have now recorded a third joint biggest win for Indian clubs in AFC competitions, having defeated Aizawl FC 5-0 in 2018 group stage.
Full time: Bengaluru 5-0 Nepal Army
It was a goalless affair at half time
Bengaluru FC thrashed Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC 5-0 in a preliminary round two tie of the 2021 AFC Cup played at the GMC stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Wednesday evening.
Rahul Bheke (51', 65') and Cleiton Silva (61', 65') bagged a double each while Sunil Chhetri (52') was also on the scoresheet as the Blues scored all goals in a span of 15 minutes.
Marco Pezzaiuoli's side will now face the winner of Abahani Dhaka Limited vs Club Eagles Maldives in their next AFC Cup fixture.
65' The Blues are on a roll
Two goals in the same minuteCleiton and Bheke have completed their brace after the duo, in that order, found the back of the net one after the other. Bengaluru lead 5-0
61' BFC score again
Cleiton makes it 3-0Chhetri headed Gurpreet's kick for Cleiton and the Brazilian successfully rounds up the rival goalkeeper besides getting the better of a couple of defenders en route scoring the third goal for Begnaluru on the evening
52' Two minutes, two goals
Blues extend their leadUdanta made the run and initiated the move off which Cleiton tamed a pass to Khabra whose cross found Chhetri inside the box. The skipper made no mistake to make it 2-0
51' Bengaluru break the deadlock
Bheke scores!
Bengaluru finally break the deadlock as Rahul Bheke nods in a Cleiton Silva flagkick
Half-time: 0-0
29' - BFC 0, TAFC 0
Goalless in the opening 15 minutes
Game underway
Tribhuvan Army FC XI
There are no foreigners in the Nepali side as it's an army teamTAFC XI: Biwash, Bikash, Deepak, Bimap, Suman, Sesehang, Santosh, Tamang, Bibek, Gautam, Nawayug. Subs: Anish, Amrit, Jitendra, Sudil, Ashish, Rajeev, Basnet, Padam.
TEAM NEWS
Chhetri and Cleiton lead the line
Here's how Bengaluru FC are lining up against Nepal Army Club
Musavu-King makes his debut
The Blues are back in Asia!
Bengaluru begin their qualification campaign
The 2021 AFC Cup qualification gets underway for Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru who take on Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC at the GMC Stadium in Goa.
Bengaluru are in the preliminary round two of the 2021 AFC Cup by finishing third in the league stage of the 2019-20 ISL.