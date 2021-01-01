India 0-0 Qatar: Follow the 2022 World Cup qualifier LIVE!

The Blue Tigers are currently placed fourth in Group E with three points from five matches. In the earlier fixture in the group, Bangladesh (Topu Barman 84') rallied back with a late strike to hold Afghanistan (Amiruddin Mohammad Anwar Sharifi 48') to a 1-1 draw.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh continue to sandwitch India with 5 and 2 points at the third and fifth spots respectively. Qatar and Oman lead the group table with 16 and 12 points respectively.

India are nearly out of contention for the top two spots but a third-place finish is well within the reach. Finishing third can book Sunil Chhetri and co. a direct berth in the third round for the 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers.