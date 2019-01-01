Lipuli FC's Nonga affirms the desire to beat Kagere to the Golden Boot award

The former Yanga SC striker wants to win the coveted trophy at the end of the current season, where he has seven goals so far

Lipuli FC striker Paul Nonga has vowed to challenge Meddie Kagere for the 2019/20 Vodacom (VPL) Golden Boot.

Kagere won the gong last season with 20 goals, with Heritier Makambo then of Yanga SC, former Simba SC striker Emmanuel Okwi, and John Bocco his closest rivals.

Nonga hopes to be among the top contenders of the award as he prepares for Tuesday's match against Biashara United.

“I put the team first before I consider my own targets. I have two jobs at hand which I have to deal with concurrently; to look for a win for Lipuli and also to try and score goals in order to beat [Meddie] Kagere in the end,” Nonga, who has seven goals so far, told Mwanaspoti.

Meanwhile, Azam FC media Liaison Jaffar Idd has stressed what their targets are ahead of their Tuesday's match against Alliance FC at Nyamagana Stadium in Mwanza.

“Our main target is to compete for three points because we need nothing more than that. We have already lost in two matches and have drawn in one. So, we need to fight and regain ground from the matches we have ahead,” Idd told Azam TV.

“After winning against Mbao FC (Saturday's 1-0 victory), we also need to do the same against Alliance in Mwanza.”

The official also confirmed the return of Salum Abubakar and Aubrey Chirwa into the team after missing the previous matches.

“Abubakar has been training since Sunday and we have seen him train intensively even on Monday after recovering from injury,” he added.

“Chirwa has returned from suspension and they will make our team even stronger. It is now upon the coach to decide on who is going to play and who is not going to be fielded.

“We have respect for Alliance and expect a good game from them because they are at home and will perhaps enjoy huge support from fans.”

Mbeya City will host Mwadui FC at Sokoine Stadium in another match.