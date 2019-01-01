Lipuli FC striker Nonga sets eye on Golden Boot

The 30-year-old believes he can finish as the season's top scorer in Tanzania's top tier

Lipuli FC striker Paul Nonga has set his eyes on the 2019/20 top scorer's award.

The Mainland League side have scored 19 goals in the 12 games played this season, seven of which have come from the veteran striker. The 30-year-old is focused on going all the way to winning the Golden Boot by the end of the current top tier campaign.

"My main target is to finish as the league's top scorer; it is what I am working on," Nonga told Mwanaspoti.

"Thus will be possible if I stay injury-free and continue doing my best on the pitch. I believe this is my season and the objective is attainable with consistency on the pitch."

The former Yanga SC striker has also stated his colleagues are vital in helping him get the goals and revealed the collective objective for the team.

"For a striker to perform well, he has to get enough supply from his fellow players. If we coordinate well in games I am sure to score regularly," Nonga concluded.

"As a team, we want to give our best to finish in the top positions, it is an attainable goal for us and we will give our best to realize it."

Article continues below

Lipuli are currently seventh on the table after managing five wins, three draws, and four losses.