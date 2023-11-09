Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane on the same team?! France legend claims ‘it’s a pity’ he never played with Inter Miami star

Real Madrid and France legend Zinedine Zidane told Lionel Messi that he wished he had played with the Barcelona great at some point in his career.

Messi and Zidane chat together

Zidane reveal wish to play with Messi

Only faced each other once

WHAT HAPPENED? During his remarkable playing career, Zidane only played against Messi once in 2005, when he witnessed first-hand the attributes of the 2022 World Cup champion. The legendary Frenchman was on the losing side of Madrid's 3-0 La Liga defeat to Barcelona, with the Argentine securing an assist on the day. However, two legendary players were often rivals and never actually played together.

WHAT THEY SAID: Zidane has acknowledged that he would have liked to play alongside the Inter Miami sensation on the pitch. He said in the chat facilitated by adidas: "It's a pity that we couldn't play together. This is the moment for me to pass you the ball. Today is a very important day for me because I can tell him how much I admire him... I think he is magic, pure magic."

At that point, Messi returned the praise, saying: "I have always admired him and liked him a lot. I followed him a lot in Madrid. And he made me suffer a lot too because I was from Barcelona!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The two struck up an interesting discussion covering a wide range of subjects. They talked about the feeling of scoring a goal for their nation in the World Cup final. They also touched upon the kind of respect the Argentine has for the late great Diego Maradona, as well as the lack of number tens in world football at the moment.

WHAT NEXT? Messi will be involved with Inter Miami on Friday when Inter Miami play New York City in the Noche d'Or friendly, a celebration of Messi's eighth Ballon d'Or win.