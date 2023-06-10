Lionel Messi will get to train at beautiful 50,000-square-foot facility in Miami

Lionel Messi is set to train at Inter Miami's new $60m jaw-dropping state-of-the-art training facility following his latest MLS move.

Inter Miami wins transfer battle for Messi

Herons draw critical attention for small-sized home stadium

Video showcases club's stunning state-of-the-art training facility

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi snubbed a lucrative contract offer from Saudi Arabia and a Barcelona return in favour of a move to David Beckham's Major League Soccer side Inter Miami as a free agent after parting ways with French champion Paris St Germain.

And while the Herons are still utilizing a small 18,000-seater stadium for now at least, Messi will not be disappointed by their world-class training facility. Recently, a video of their training center was posted on social media showing all the facilities available.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Finally, the transfer saga regarding Messi's future has come to an end. It didn’t take a long time as the World Cup winner himself came out to announce his next destination. The Argentine will be heading to the United States to play for MLS franchise Inter Miami.

This is a major coup for David Beckham's team, who fought off offers from Saudi Arabia. The fans and Inter Miami are gearing up to welcome one of the greatest football players of all time. The excited fans and players are gearing up to welcome one of the greatest soccer players.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While that's all well and good, an interview with Messi’s new teammate and Inter Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman gained traction, where the shot-stopper issued a warning ahead of the Argentine’s blockbuster move, suggesting that the MLS outfit is not ready to welcome the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and objecting to their small-sized and poorly maintained home stadium.

This comes as a shock for the fans as Inter Miami boasts one of the best training facilities. The training center, which is used by all Inter Miami teams, and covers 50,000 square feet, cost Inter Miami co-owner Beckham almost $60 million to build. For context, Inter Miami's training facilities are not just the best in MLS, but the remarkable facility cost three times more than Premier League giants Arsenal's own training ground.

As for their home stadium, David Beckham’s side has got permission to build a new stadium, but until then, they will keep playing at DRV PNK Stadium.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI AND LIONEL MESSI? Messi will hope for a quick turnaround of fortunes at Inter Miami, who are currently placed at the bottom of the table in East Conference and have recently fired Phil Neville from his managerial post.

The search for a new first-team manager is ongoing, with ex-Barcelona and Mexico head coach Tata Martino viewed as the frontrunner for the vacant job.