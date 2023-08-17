'Just enjoy Lionel Messi!' - Taylor Twellman fires off at MLS critics again as he points out Inter Miami star went on six-game scoring run EIGHT TIMES at Barcelona

Taylor Twellman has once again hit back at criticism questioning the quality of MLS and instead asked the doubters to "just enjoy Lionel Messi".

Messi in incredible form in Leagues Cup

Critics questioning the quality of MLS

Twellman hits back with Barcelona stat

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine skipper has set the Leagues Cup on fire, scoring nine goals in six matches. His heroics in front of the goal has propelled Inter Miami to the final of the tournament where they are set to face Nashville on Saturday.

His insane goalscoring form has led many to question the level of defending in MLS. However, Twellman was having none of it and put forward a stat during Messi's time in Barcelona to defend the US top-flight league.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Messi did this 8x with Barcelona (6 straight games to start a campaign with a goal) and nobody asked if it was “good or bad” for La Liga or Barcelona," he wrote. "He scored 7 goals in a World Cup against the best in the world, there was no line of demarcation. Just enjoy it!"

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi indeed boasts of having scored 33 goals in 21 consecutive matches from matchday 11 to 34 in the 2012-13 league season, which to date is a record in La Liga.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT? Messi stands on the brink of lifting his first silverware in the United States. The skipper would like to continue his insane goal scoring form in the final against Nashville on Saturday to make it a memorable outing for himself and the fans. Ticket prices have shot through the roof as fans do not want to miss the golden chance to potentially see the Argentine lift his first trophy since he joined the Herons in the summer.