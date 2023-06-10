Everyone wants a ticket to see Lionel Messi in MLS! Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra says he's excited to watch Argentina star up close

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra says he cannot wait to take his sons to watch Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami.

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has turned down a potential move to Saudi Arabia to join Inter Miami, despite being the subject of a massive offer from the league, while he also turned down potential offers that would have seen him remain in Europe upon his PSG exit. Barcelona also missed out on a potential fairytale reunion.

Instead he will be taking his talents to Miami, with the American club immediately quadrupling their Instagram followers after announcing the deal.

WHAT THEY SAID: Miami Heat's head coach, Spoelstra, was asked about Messi coming to MLS, and replied: "It's exciting. My two sons are just starting to get into soccer so hopefully we can get a ticket! Hopefully I can take them to some games."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It may cost Spoelstra a fortune to get into to see Messi, however, as fans are already reselling tickets for his potential debut - in a Leagues Cup clash with Cruz Azul - for up to $9,000 (£7,200). Three up-close tickets, as a result, could cost him $27,000 (£21,500) to get in with his two boys.

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami face Cruz Azul on July 21 - Messi will link up with the club on July 5 - and that could see Messi's debut; he can make his MLS bow against Charlotte FC on August 21.