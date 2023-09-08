WATCH: Lionel Messi scores outrageous free kick for Argentina in World Cup qualifier against Ecuador

The Argentine maestro does it again! Lionel Messi scores an incredible free kick to hand Argentina a 1-0 victory over Ecuador.

Messi scored free kick

Lone goal in match

Handed Argentina 1-0 victory

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina captain Lionel Messi scored a world-class free kick on his 176th international cap for The Selecao, handing them a 1-0 victory over Ecuador in Conmebol World Cup qualifying.

The 36-year-old stood in front of the ball, knocked it over the wall and into the top-left corner of the net in the 78th minute, catching Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez in the tracks where he stood.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has been in unreal form since arriving in MLS with Inter Miami. The Argentine won the Golden Boot award in the inaugural Leagues Cup with 10 goals in seven games for the Herons and has since scored 12 goals in all competitions for both club and country since his July 21 arrival stateside.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI?: The Argentina captain will take the pitch again for his country on Tuesday, September 12 when La Albiceleste take on Bolivia in another World Cup qualifier.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including Lionel Messi's Inter Miami!