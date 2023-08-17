'It’s been much easier than we thought' - Lionel Messi explains how he has settled in to life at Inter Miami so quickly as he targets Leagues Cup final victory

Lionel Messi says that his adaptation to life at Inter Miami has been comfortable so far amid the incredible start to his career at the MLS side.

Spoke on simplicity of move to Miami

Said moving to PSG from Barcelona was harder

Nine goals in six games for MLS side

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine made a high profile move from Europe to Miami in mid-July, becoming one of the biggest signings in MLS history. After starting his American career with nine goals in six games, Messi admitted that he's found it easy to adapt to life in Miami.

WHAT THEY SAID: “People in this city and this club have made it easy for us," Messi said at a press conference. "The fans, the people that I meet every day on the streets in the city we are now, it’s a spectacular city, and that’s why I can live with happiness.

"We are in that adaptation period, the kids are going to school soon, and that will help to get to the end of that adjustment, and get used to daily life. It’s only a small period to complete the adaptation, but it’s been much easier than we thought."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi also compared the move with his switch from Barcelona to Paris in 2021, claiming that moving to PSG was far more difficult: "The move from Barcelona to Paris was somewhat complicated but this has been easy.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)GettyImages

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Messi is in line to lead Inter Miami as they take on Nashville in the final of the Leagues Cup on Saturday night.