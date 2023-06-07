Lionel Messi has confirmed that he will join MLS side Inter Miami upon the expiry of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

It's official: Lionel Messi will join MLS club Inter Miami when his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires at the end of June.

The Argentine superstar has confirmed his next move in an interview with Spanish outlets SPORT and Mundo Deportivo at his home in Paris.

Confirming his imminent switch to MLS, Messi said: "I made the decision that I am going to go to Miami. I still haven't closed it one hundred percent. I'm missing some things but we decided to continue the path."

Despite a mega-money offer from Saudi side Al-Hilal, who were widely expected to sign the 35-year-old, Messi has opted to head stateside to join up with Inter Miami - the club co-owned by former PSG, Manchester United and Real Madrid star, David Beckham.

Messi's former club Barcelona had also been desperate to re-sign him, but a return to Camp Nou has not materialised after protracted courting from the Blaugrana.

More follows.